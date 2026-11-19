A mention of a justice in a police report is not an accusation. What is at issue is how the Federal Police handled the reports.

The Federal Police headquarters in Brasília's Setor Comercial Norte, which houses the investigators. File photo, not from the day of the ruling. Photo: Marcos Oliveira / Agência Senado / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Politics: Brazil

Brazil’s Federal Police (PF) handed a redone set of reports on Supreme Court ministers to the court’s president, Edson Fachin, on the evening of Wednesday 18 November 2026. It did so after the PF leadership removed two senior investigators who had filed the first three reports in the Banco Master case.

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PF director-general Andrei Rodrigues told senators that day that the first reports went beyond Fachin’s limits and were filed without a draft, while the association of PF delegates, the ADPF, calls the removals interference, which the leadership denies. Banco Master is a private Brazilian bank whose liquidation the Central Bank ordered in November 2025, and Daniel Vorcaro was its controlling owner.

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Key Facts Who. PF director-general Andrei Rodrigues; removed unit chiefs Daniel Mostardeiro Cola and Wedson Cajé Lopes.

What. Redone reports on court ministers reached Fachin on 18 November 2026; the court says they stay sealed.

Open. Whether the final set names three or six ministers is not confirmed.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 19 November 2026, 8:30 a.m. ET.

A mention of a justice in a police report is not an accusation. What is at issue is how the Federal Police handled the reports.

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What Happened Inside the Federal Police

In early October 2026, Supreme Federal Court president Edson Fachin asked the PF to list every mention of the court’s ministers found in the Banco Master investigations. In early November, the PF team finished three reports, covering Supreme Court ministers Alexandre de Moraes, Dias Toffoli and Kassio Nunes Marques, three of the court’s 11 members.

Days later, Daniel Mostardeiro Cola and Wedson Cajé Lopes, who led parts of the PF’s anti-corruption and financial-crime coordination, lost their leadership posts. The reports were ordered redone.

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File photo: the Supreme Federal Court building in Brasília.

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Two Versions of the Dispute

Rodrigues told a joint session of the Senate’s Constitution and Justice committee and its Public Security committee on 18 November that the first reports went beyond the “strictly descriptive” list Fachin had requested. He said eight people signed them and that no draft was submitted first.

The ADPF, the national association of PF delegates (senior investigators who lead inquiries), repudiated the removals in a note this month and warned of retaliation and interference. The PF leadership says the changes were a restructuring and a breakdown of trust, unrelated to what the reports say.

Why It Matters

The final reports and a hard drive of raw material were delivered to Fachin on 18 November, about two weeks after the first three reports were finished. The Supreme Court says they remain under seal until further notice, and they are to go on to the Prosecutor-General’s Office, the federal prosecutors’ body, for review.

For readers who follow Brazil’s institutions, the dispute turns on how far police may go when a case touches the country’s highest court. Our earlier reports cover the influencer strand of the Master probe and the prosecutors’ deadline.

The Big Picture

The Banco Master inquiries now run to many strands, and mentions of Supreme Court ministers surfaced in them. Fachin asked only for a descriptive list of those mentions, and Rodrigues says the first reports went further than that.

What the final reports say is not public. Press accounts differ on whether the materials mention three ministers or six, and the court has not confirmed either number.

What Is Not Known

The reports have not been released, and Fachin has not said what he will do with them. The Prosecutor-General’s Office is reported to have 15 days to assess them.

What It Means for You

Readers should treat this as a story about process, not about guilt. A mention in a police report is not an accusation.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were two Federal Police investigators removed?

The PF leadership says it was a restructuring and a breakdown of trust, and Andrei Rodrigues said the first reports were filed without a draft and went beyond Fachin’s request. The delegates’ association calls it interference, which the leadership denies.

Which Supreme Court ministers are named?

The first three reports, finished in early November 2026, cover Alexandre de Moraes, Dias Toffoli and Kassio Nunes Marques. Press accounts say more ministers appear in the materials, which the court has not confirmed.

What is Banco Master?

A private Brazilian bank whose liquidation the Central Bank ordered in November 2025. Daniel Vorcaro was its controlling owner.

What happens next?

The final reports, delivered to Fachin on 18 November 2026, are to go to the Prosecutor-General’s Office for review. The Supreme Court says they remain under seal until further notice.

Sources Statements by Andrei Rodrigues to the Brazilian Senate, 18 November 2026; Supreme Federal Court president Edson Fachin; ADPF note, November 2026; Federal Police (gov.br/pf); Supreme Federal Court (stf.jus.br).

In depth The Banco Master scandal

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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