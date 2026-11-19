Braskem’s owners and creditors have until Sunday to agree a rescue. If they fail, the company could move into the court-run process that every side says it wants to avoid.

Business: Brazil

Brazil’s petrochemical giant Braskem was still negotiating, as of its latest filings, with its shareholders and creditors to avoid a court-supervised bankruptcy known as recuperação judicial. The 90-day period that Brazilian law gives the company to show enough creditor support ends on Sunday 22 November, covering about US$11 billion of debt.

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Braskem said on 10 November that talks remain ongoing and that management will evaluate appropriate measures if no deal is reached. Creditors who signed the plan held 39.6% of the covered claims as of 10 November, short of the more than half needed.

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Key Facts Who. Braskem, a Brazilian plastics maker, is co-controlled by state-run Petrobras and IG4 Capital.

What. Talks on a rescue for about US$11 billion of debt, to avoid a court-run bankruptcy.

When. The court deadline for an agreed plan is Sunday 22 November 2026.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 19 November 2026, 23:40 GMT.

Braskem’s owners and creditors have until Sunday to agree a rescue. If they fail, the company could move into the court-run process that every side says it wants to avoid.

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Braskem filed for an out-of-court restructuring, known in Brazil as recuperação extrajudicial, in late August 2026, covering close to US$11 billion of financial debt. That route lets a company bind all creditors in a class once holders of more than half of the claims back its plan, without a full bankruptcy.

The pressure grew on Thursday 12 November, when Braskem reported a third-quarter net loss attributable to shareholders of R$1.07 billion (US$189 million). The loss is covered in our report of 14 November, and the dollar figure uses about R$5.65 per dollar (RT, 19 November).

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The B3 stock exchange building in São Paulo, where Braskem shares trade. (File photo)

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Braskem makes the plastic resins, such as polyethylene and polypropylene, that go into packaging, pipes and car parts. Its cash has been squeezed for years by an environmental disaster at one of its salt mines and by a long slump in global petrochemical prices.

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Petrobras, Brazil’s state-controlled oil company, and IG4 Capital, a Brazilian private equity firm, became co-controllers of Braskem earlier this year. Both now have to decide how much new money to put in.

The plan under discussion combines fresh cash from shareholders with a conversion of some debt into equity by creditors. Creditors and shareholders disagree on how much new money owners should put in and how much debt becomes equity.

Bondholders, who own Braskem’s dollar-denominated bonds, rejected a proposal to convert US$3.8 billion of debt into equity, according to press reports that Braskem reproduced in a 10 November filing with the US securities regulator. Braskem did not confirm the details and said negotiations continue.

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Its chief executive, Magda Chambriard, said in September that raising Petrobras’s stake in Braskem is “not on our horizon”, and that the company would add capital only if the other shareholders did the same. The bondholders have not been named in any public account, so their exact demands are not on the record.

If no agreed plan reaches the court by Sunday, Braskem could face judicial recovery, a process in which a judge supervises the company and creditors vote on a plan under court oversight. All sides say they want to avoid that outcome.

Braskem’s depositary receipts, which are US-listed certificates standing in for its shares, trade in New York under the ticker BAK. A debt-for-equity swap issues new shares to creditors, which dilutes existing holders, so the size of the conversion matters to shareholders as much as to bondholders.

The plan covers only financial debt, so sales can continue while the talks run. We found no public statement on how long the company can operate under either route.

The next fixed date is the court deadline of Sunday 22 November. The court has not said whether it would extend the date if a deal is close.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happens if Braskem misses the 22 November deadline?

Braskem could move into judicial recovery, where a court supervises the company and creditors vote on a plan. All sides say they want to avoid that outcome.

Who owns Braskem?

Petrobras, Brazil’s state-controlled oil company, and the private equity firm IG4 Capital share control. Neither has said it will add more capital than has been discussed.

Why do US investors care?

Braskem’s depositary receipts trade in New York, and its bonds are held by international funds. A deal that turns debt into shares would change who owns the company.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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