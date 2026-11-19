Under Costa Rica’s constitution a Supreme Court judge stays on unless two-thirds of lawmakers vote otherwise, and this time almost nobody did.

Central San José at dusk, where the ministries, the courts and the Assembly sit. File photo, 2018. (Photo: Xlionheartx, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Politics: Costa Rica

Costa Rica’s ruling party spent months urging that expiring Supreme Court terms not be renewed, and on Wednesday 18 November 2026 it helped keep another judge. The Legislative Assembly, the 57-member parliament, re-elected Roxana Chacón to the court’s Second Chamber, one of its specialised chambers, for eight more years.

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Fifty lawmakers voted to keep her, one voted against and six were absent. Chacón stays in office until 2034, and she is the fifth Supreme Court judge re-elected in this legislature.

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Key Facts Who. Roxana Chacón, a Supreme Court judge, won a second eight-year term on Wednesday 18 November 2026.

Vote. 50 lawmakers voted to keep her, one against, six absent; blocking her needed 38 of 57.

Shift. The ruling party had urged against renewing judges, then backed two of five.

Power Index. Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 in Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 35.5 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 19 November 2026, 07:00 GMT.

Under Costa Rica’s constitution a Supreme Court judge stays on unless two-thirds of lawmakers vote otherwise, and this time almost nobody did.

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The Bigger Picture

Article 158 of Costa Rica’s constitution says Supreme Court judges serve eight years and count as re-elected for equal periods unless at least 38 of the 57 lawmakers decide otherwise. That is two-thirds of the Costa Rican Assembly, so a judge stays unless a large majority votes the judge out.

Chacón took office on 20 November 2018, so her first eight-year term ends this Friday, according to the report on the plenary vote. The governing Pueblo Soberano party (PPSO) argued against renewal for months.

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In May its lawmaker José Miguel Villalobos urged colleagues not to re-elect any judge whose term ended in 2026. In September Rodrigo Chaves, the former president who is now a minister, urged opposition lawmakers not to back “a single magistrate”.

The line did not hold, according to the committee report of 4 November. PPSO members of the Assembly’s appointments committee voted against recommending Supreme Court judges Julia Varela, Jorge Araya and Patricia Solano, yet all three were re-elected anyway.

The bloc then backed the first re-election of Jorge Olaso and of Chacón, both Second Chamber judges. Both had voted in July 2025 against sending the Assembly a request to lift the immunity of Chaves, then the sitting president.

Varela, Araya and Solano, the three judges the bloc opposed in committee, had voted the other way and sent the request on. Their re-election went ahead anyway.

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What Happened in the Chamber

The plenary session on 18 November registered 50 votes to re-elect Chacón, one against and six absences, on the Assembly’s file for her case. All opposition lawmakers present and 28 ruling-party lawmakers backed her.

Villalobos, a PPSO lawmaker, was the only member to vote against her continuing, breaking with his own caucus. The appointments committee had recommended her re-election unanimously on 4 November with the votes of its four PPSO members, the committee vote report shows.

The Legislative Assembly in San José, where the vote took place. File photo. (Photo: Lex.mercurio / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0)

Marta Esquivel, the PPSO chair of that committee, said her bloc’s opposition to renewal would be limited to judges seeking more than two terms. In the plenary debate on 18 November she defended Chacón’s re-election, citing her solid track record.

Why It Matters for Readers Abroad

Because re-election is automatic, removing a judge takes 38 votes, and on Chacón’s file the count for removal was one. That illustrates how hard it is to remove a sitting judge, even for a governing party that spent months urging non-renewal.

Five judges have now been re-elected in this legislature and none has been removed. The ruling bloc backed two of them in committee and opposed three, according to the committee reports.

Our report on the criminal case against Chaves and our guide to Costa Rica’s power structure give background on the people involved. The Latin America Power Map tracks the balance of power across the region.

The Strongest Counter-View

Antonio Trejos, of the opposition Frente Amplio party, said the shift should be read against the 2025 immunity vote, in which both judges the bloc backed opposed sending the request. PPSO lawmakers reject that link and say each re-election is assessed individually, according to the committee reports.

What Is Not Known

The date of Chacón’s swearing-in for her second term is not confirmed. We also found no statement from the ruling bloc on which future judges it would oppose under its two-term limit.

What to Watch Next

Chacón’s first term ends on Friday 20 November 2026, and her second eight-year term follows. The date of the formal oath is not confirmed.

The same day, President Laura Fernández is due to meet Supreme Court president Patricia Vargas and Assembly president Yara Jiménez at the Judiciary, Costa Rica’s court system, according to the report on the meeting. It follows a dispute between the Government and the Judiciary over the 2027 national budget.

In Plain English

Legislative Assembly: Costa Rica’s one-chamber parliament with 57 members.

Costa Rica’s one-chamber parliament with 57 members. Supreme Court chambers: The court is split into specialised chambers, and Chacón sits on the Second Chamber.

The court is split into specialised chambers, and Chacón sits on the Second Chamber. Pueblo Soberano (PPSO): The governing party of President Laura Fernández.

The governing party of President Laura Fernández. Immunity: A shield that protects a top official from prosecution until the Assembly lifts it.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Roxana Chacón?

She is a judge of the Second Chamber of Costa Rica’s Supreme Court, in office since 20 November 2018. The Assembly kept her on for a second eight-year term on 18 November 2026.

How many votes were needed to block her re-election?

At least 38 of the 57 lawmakers had to vote against her under Article 158 of the constitution. Only one did, while 50 voted to keep her and six were absent.

Why did the ruling party change its position?

The PPSO argued for months against renewing expiring judges, then said it would accept a first re-election but not a third term. The opposition links the shift to a 2025 immunity vote, and PPSO lawmakers reject that link.

When does her new term start?

Her first term ends on Friday 20 November 2026, and the new eight-year term runs to 2034. The date of her swearing-in is not confirmed.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error