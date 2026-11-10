Costa Rica Spares Chaves in Landfill Row

Photo: Lex.mercurio / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

COSTA RICA · POLITICS

Lawmakers of Costa Rica’s governing party, Pueblo Soberano, blocked a motion to condemn remarks by Rodrigo Chaves about a planned landfill, in a vote reported on Monday 9 November 2026. The motion failed with 24 votes in favour and 31 against in the 57-seat Legislative Assembly.

Chaves is a former president and now Minister of the Presidency and of Finance in the government of President Laura Fernández. For background on the people involved, see our guide to who holds power in Costa Rica.

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For US readers, the dispute is mainly local, since the developer is EBI, a Canadian waste company. Costa Rica is a popular market for US expats and travellers, and waste and permit fights shape daily life there.

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Key Facts The vote Lawmakers rejected a motion to condemn ex-president Rodrigo Chaves, 31 votes to 24.

The offer Chaves tied US$13 million (6 billion colones) of local works to a landfill planned by a Canadian company.

The deadline Chaves asked Alajuela’s municipal council to drop its court action before 2 December 2026.

The status Residents voiced both support and opposition, and no deal or final landfill permit exists.

Power Index Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 in Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 35.5 points (November 2026 edition).

What Happened

The motion would have condemned Chaves for remarks about a landfill in Turrúcares, a district of Alajuela canton west of San José. It was backed by lawmakers of Frente Amplio, a left-wing party, and Partido Liberación Nacional, a centre-left party.

Partido Unidad Social Cristiana, a centre-right party, and Coalición Agenda Ciudadana, an opposition coalition, also voted for it. Lawmakers of the governing Pueblo Soberano party, which holds 31 of the 57 seats, voted against.

The remarks came on Wednesday 4 November 2026, when Chaves met residents at the Liceo de Turrúcares, the local high school. He defended the landfill project of EBI, called the “Parque de Tecnología Ambiental”, planned for the Bajo Pita farm in San Miguel de Turrúcares.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 with 35.5 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (75); weakest: military means (0). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB). See the full index, the business lens and the data →

A street corner in Alajuela, the Costa Rican city that gives its name to the canton where Turrúcares lies. Photo: LittleT889, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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Why It Matters

Chaves tied a possible public investment of almost 6 billion colones (about US$13 million, at about 447 colones per dollar, the market rate this week) to letting the landfill go ahead. The works he listed include roads on routes 721 and 136, bridges, an access road from route 27 to the landfill and a technical high school.

The list also covered a CEN-CINAI public child-care centre, day centres for older adults, and sports and community spaces. Chaves said the offer depends on the municipality dropping its legal challenge.

Edgardo Araya, a Frente Amplio lawmaker, accused the government of pressuring residents and local authorities. Opposition women lawmakers called the conditions “vulgar chantaje” (vulgar blackmail) and “extorsión”.

Roberto Thompson, the mayor of Alajuela, called the offer “inapropiado e irrespetuoso” (inappropriate and disrespectful). He said he opposes installing the landfill in Turrúcares.

Chaves also asked the Alajuela municipal council to withdraw its court action before 2 December, saying the offer ends if the state must pay for its legal defence by then. That action, a “lesividad” process, is a suit asking a court to annul earlier permits as harmful to the public interest.

What to Watch Next

The first checkpoint is 2 December 2026, the date Chaves set for the council to withdraw its suit. The municipality’s legal challenges date back to 2016 and are still unresolved in court.

The second checkpoint has no date. Final authorisation for the landfill remains open, and so does any signed agreement with residents.

What It Means for You

If you own property or plan to retire in Costa Rica, this is a reminder that local permits can turn into national politics. It also shows how a local permit dispute can reach the national Assembly.

Investors should note that the developer is Canadian and that no final authorisation exists yet. For ordinary visitors, nothing changes today.

What Is Not Known

No public explanation from the Pueblo Soberano party was available for its vote against the motion. It is also unknown whether the council will withdraw its court action before 2 December.

Whether the landfill will receive final permits is unknown. Residents voiced both support and opposition, and the meeting ended with no agreement and no signed deal.

For another test of the governing party’s strength in the Assembly, read about its failed push against a judge. The wider picture of regional influence is in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index.

More: Costa Rica news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Did Costa Rican Lawmakers Vote On?

They voted on a motion to condemn remarks by Rodrigo Chaves about a landfill in Turrúcares. It failed with 24 votes in favour and 31 against.

What Is the Turrúcares Landfill Project?

It is a landfill project of EBI, a Canadian waste company, called the “Parque de Tecnología Ambiental”. It is planned for the Bajo Pita farm in San Miguel de Turrúcares and has no final authorisation.

What Did Chaves Offer Residents?

He linked about 6 billion colones (about US$13 million) of local works to letting the landfill go ahead. Opposition women lawmakers called the conditions “vulgar chantaje” (vulgar blackmail).

Sources: Legislative Assembly of Costa Rica, asamblea.go.cr (plenary vote on the motion); Rodrigo Chaves, remarks at Liceo de Turrúcares, 4 November 2026; Municipality of Alajuela, statements by Mayor Roberto Thompson.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error