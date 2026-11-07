Copa Airlines Adds Margarita Island Flights

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VENEZUELA · AVIATION

Copa Airlines, the Panama-based carrier, will start direct flights between Panama City and Margarita Island in Venezuela on Thursday 26 November 2026. The tourism chamber of Nueva Esparta, the island’s state, says the route will open Margarita to visitors from many more countries.

For US travellers the route offers a connection to a Caribbean island through Copa’s Panama hub, and its website already lists fares from US cities including Miami, New York and Washington. Anyone planning a trip should check the US State Department’s current travel advice for Venezuela before booking.

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Key Facts What Copa starts Panama City to Porlamar, Margarita’s main city, flights on Thursday 26 November 2026.

How often Three flights a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Fares Copa’s website lists round trips to Porlamar from Miami, New York and Washington Dulles.

Local view Local tourism leaders expect more foreign visitors; the airline association says capacity is below pre-quake levels.

Power Index Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 29.4 points (November 2026 edition).

What Copa Is Launching

Copa announced the route on Tuesday 4 August 2026, and tickets went on sale the same day through its website. Flight CM651 leaves Panama City at 9:50 a.m. and reaches Porlamar at 1:36 p.m. local time, and the return flight CM652 leaves Porlamar at 2:46 p.m. and lands at 4:30 p.m. in Panama.

Margarita Island, in the state of Nueva Esparta, is one of Venezuela’s best-known beach destinations. Porlamar, the island’s main city, is the airport Copa will serve, which makes it the carrier’s sixth destination in Venezuela.

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What Tourism Leaders Say

The tourism chamber said on Saturday 7 November that Copa’s flights will strengthen the island’s links with the region and its direct reach to travellers from at least 32 countries. It also said local businesses are committed to raising service standards for visitors.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 with 29.4 points. Strongest pillar: military means (81); weakest: economic relationships (0). Alignment group: Closer to Beijing. Some pillar data are incomplete for Venezuela; see the index notes. WatchSovereign in selective default; inflation of 252%; public debt at 309% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The Venezuelan Airlines Association (ALAV), the trade body of the country’s carriers, said Venezuelan airports run more than 230 weekly international departures. Its president, Marisela de Loaiza, said 178 of those leave Maiquetía, Caracas’s main airport, and that frequencies are still below the level before the earthquake earlier this year.

What Flying There Costs

Copa’s US website listed round trips to Porlamar from US$513 from Washington Dulles for 28 March to 11 April 2027, and from US$562 from Miami for 17 to 26 January 2027. A New York JFK round trip for 18 February to 7 March 2027 started at US$612.

Copa says the fares were collected in the previous 48 hours and may no longer be available, and that restrictions apply. Additional fees and charges for optional products may also apply.

What It Means for You

Travellers from the United States can now connect through Panama to an island that had few international links, but they should compare fares and read the fine print. Venezuelan travel conditions can change, so check official US advice and the airline’s notices before and during a trip.

Investors who follow Copa Holdings, the NYSE-listed parent of Copa Airlines, can add the route to the picture of its growing Venezuelan network. We give no forecast and no investment advice.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how many seats the route will fill after launch or how long the fares quoted by Copa will last. The tourism chamber has not published a figure for the extra visitors it expects.

More: Venezuela news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Related: Copa Holdings second-quarter profit, Copa flights to Manta, Ecuador and Copa in Argentina.

Frequently Asked Questions

When Do Copa Airlines Flights to Margarita Island Start?

Copa’s Panama City to Porlamar service starts on Thursday 26 November 2026. It will fly three times a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

How Much Is a Flight to Margarita Island on Copa?

Copa’s US website listed round trips from US$513 from Washington Dulles and from US$562 from Miami for dates in early 2027. Fares change and restrictions apply.

Which Airport Does Copa Use on Margarita Island?

Copa flies to Porlamar on Margarita Island, in Venezuela’s Nueva Esparta state. Flights leave from Tocumen International Airport in Panama City.

Sources: Copa Airlines flights to Porlamar page and route announcement, read 7 November 2026; statements by the Nueva Esparta tourism chamber and the Venezuelan Airlines Association (ALAV), 7 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error