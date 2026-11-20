A family that crossed the border as children now sees its three young earners in detention, while the mother who relied on them faces cancer in Colombia.

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Migration: United States

Three Colombian brothers, all aged 19, have been held in a Louisiana immigration jail since a traffic stop in Bessemer, Alabama, on Thursday 5 November 2026. Their mother, deported to Colombia and fighting stomach cancer, is now pleading for their release.

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The brothers, Duván, Esteban and Thomas Norvey Manrique Velásquez, are triplets who worked to pay for her treatment. US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the federal agency that arrests and deports migrants, says they entered the country irregularly and will stay in custody.

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Key Facts Who. Colombian triplets, 19, and a friend, 19, held by ICE, the US immigration enforcement agency.

What. Arrested at a traffic stop; their deported mother, ill with cancer, asks for their release.

Where. Arrested in Bessemer, Alabama, near Birmingham; held at the Pine Prairie ICE Processing Center, Louisiana.

When. Arrested Thursday 5 November 2026; held in ICE custody as of 16 November.

As of. 20 November 2026, 09:00 GMT

A family that crossed the border as children now sees its three young earners in detention, while the mother who relied on them faces cancer in Colombia.

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According to WBRC, a television station in Birmingham, Alabama, the brothers were arrested during a traffic stop in Bessemer while on their way to work. A friend, also 19, was detained with them.

The three are held at the Pine Prairie ICE Processing Center in Louisiana, according to WBRC on Monday 16 November 2026. It is not known what the arrest report records, and ICE has not been quoted as disputing the family’s account of the stop.

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The brothers crossed the border near Yuma, Arizona, in May 2023, when they were still minors, according to WBRC. They were handed to the Office of Refugee Resettlement, the federal agency that cares for children who arrive without a parent.

Their mother, Nancy Mirella Velásquez, was deported to Colombia in July 2026, according to La Nación, a daily newspaper in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She was soon diagnosed with stomach cancer and had surgery.

Bogotá, Colombia’s capital. (File photo)

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She now takes strong painkillers, and La Nación quotes her as saying: “No puedo con el dolor que tengo,” which means she cannot bear the pain. The newspaper’s text gives about five months for her time in detention, while one of its captions says six.

La Nación reports that the brothers were the family’s main income. The newspaper says the mother takes strong painkillers and can no longer work.

ICE answered through a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, the cabinet department that oversees it. According to WBRC, the statement calls the three “illegal aliens from Colombia” who “will remain in ICE custody pending removal and will receive due process.”

The statement adds that their pending application and work authorisation “do NOT confer legal status.” NTN24, a Colombian news channel, reports that relatives say the brothers hold work permits valid until 2030.

The same statement says that “being in detention is a choice.” It also promotes the CBP Home app, run by US Customs and Border Protection, the border agency, and a US$3,000 offer to people who agree to leave the country.

For readers in the United States, the case shows how enforcement can reach young adults who arrived as unaccompanied minors. The brothers entered the federal system as children in 2023 and, at 19, sit in detention in Louisiana, outside the state where they were arrested.

ICE says it is following due process and that pending paperwork gives no legal status. The family’s account and the agency’s statement agree on the arrests but differ on how the three should be seen.

WBRC and La Nación report no hearing date and no bond decision, which would decide whether the brothers can leave detention while their cases continue. The brothers are in detention in Louisiana, outside the state where they were arrested.

The family has not named the city in Colombia where the mother lives. How her care is being paid for is not known.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why were the brothers detained if they entered as minors?

ICE says they entered irregularly and a pending application does not give legal status. Whether a court will review their case has not been reported.

Who is paying for the mother’s treatment now?

The brothers were the family’s main income, and a sibling is raising money for legal fees. How the medical bills are being met is not known.

Can the brothers still be freed?

A bond or a court ruling could change their position, but neither has been reported. Until then ICE says they stay in custody.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error