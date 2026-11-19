Terpel will build a solar farm with a large battery for a chemicals factory, with the plant paid for by Terpel.

View over Cali, Colombia. Photo by Hectorangelazul, 2016, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

COLOMBIA · ENERGY

Terpel, Colombia’s biggest fuel station operator, announced on Wednesday 18 November 2026 that it will build a large solar farm with a large battery for a chemicals factory near Cali. The project in Palmira, in the Valle del Cauca region, is worth about 60 billion pesos (about US$18 million).

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For US readers, the deal shows how a fuel retailer is turning into an energy supplier, a shift that affects investors who follow Colombian energy and industrial stocks. It also shows how Colombian companies are using batteries to protect themselves from power shortages.

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Key Facts The company Terpel is Colombia’s largest fuel station network, and its Terpel Sunex unit builds solar projects.

The project Terpel will build a solar farm with a large battery for chemicals maker Sucroal.

The cost The investment is about 60 billion pesos (about US$18 million), and Terpel pays the construction bill.

The timing Construction should take about 14 months, with operation planned for early 2028.

Power Index Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

Terpel will build a solar farm with a large battery for a chemicals factory, with the plant paid for by Terpel.

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What Terpel Announced

Terpel’s energy unit, Terpel Sunex, will build a solar plant of about 13.6 megawatts peak (MWp, its maximum output) with a battery that stores 18 megawatt-hours (MWh, a unit of stored energy). The plant will have more than 19,000 solar panels and make about 22 gigawatt-hours (GWh) a year, enough to power more than 10,000 homes, the company says.

The customer is Sucroal, a Colombian company that makes citric acid, solvents and other industrial inputs from sugar cane. The site is on the Cali to Palmira road, and the plant should cover up to 40% of Sucroal’s electricity use.

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Terpel says the project will avoid more than 2,130 tonnes of carbon dioxide. Peso amounts here convert at about 3,342 pesos per US dollar, the market rate on Thursday 19 November 2026.

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How the Deal Works

Terpel will pay the initial construction cost, then sell the electricity to Sucroal under a power purchase agreement, a long-term supply contract. Sucroal therefore gets solar power without paying for the plant itself.

Sucroal’s general manager, Mauricio Velásquez, said energy and utilities cost the company more than 10% of its spending. He said the firm had studied self-generation for years as a way to cut that bill.

Why the Battery Matters

Solar panels only produce power in daylight, so the battery stores surplus for later use. Terpel Sunex general manager Mauricio Ocampo said the system will use energy as it is made and keep the excess for peak hours.

Terpel’s president, Óscar Bravo, called energy the newest pillar of the company’s 2035 vision, alongside mobility and convenience. He said its contribution to profit is not yet significant, because the business is new.

What It Means for You

If you hold Colombian shares or follow the country through US funds, the project is a small but telling sign of where Terpel wants to grow. Mobility still brings most of its income, so the solar business will not change its results quickly.

For companies thinking of investing in Colombia, the model is the useful part. A supplier that funds the plant and sells the power lets a factory cut energy costs without a big upfront payment.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how long the supply contract with Sucroal will run, or what price Sucroal will pay per unit of power. The companies have not published those terms.

The dates are targets, and the 2,130-tonne carbon figure is Terpel’s own estimate. The claim that this is the largest battery of its kind in Colombia comes from the companies and we have not confirmed it independently.

More: Colombia news in English, every day from The Rio Times. See also our Terpel company profile and the Latin America Power Map.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Terpel Building in Colombia?

Terpel, through its Terpel Sunex unit, will build a 13.6 MWp solar farm with an 18 MWh battery in Palmira, Valle del Cauca. It will supply the factory of Sucroal, a chemicals and biotechnology company.

How Much Will the Project Cost?

Terpel put the investment at about 60 billion pesos (about US$18 million at 3,342 pesos per US dollar). Terpel pays the construction cost and recovers it through an energy supply contract.

When Will the Solar Farm Start Operating?

The company expects construction to take about 14 months, with operation between December 2027 and January 2028. These dates are plans, not guarantees.

Is It Really the Biggest Battery in Colombia?

Terpel and Sucroal describe it as the largest solar project with battery storage for a single company in the country. We have not confirmed that claim independently.

Sources: Organización Terpel, project announcement and statements by president Óscar Bravo, 18 November 2026; Terpel Sunex, statements by general manager Mauricio Ocampo, 18 November 2026; Sucroal, statements by general manager Mauricio Velásquez, 18 November 2026; RT (a market-data provider), USD/COP, 19 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error