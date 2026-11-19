The plan turns a telecom exit into dams, data and degrees, and part of it still needs Medellín's city council to approve a bill.

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COLOMBIA · ENERGY & UTILITIES

Medellín’s mayor says the city-owned utility group EPM (Empresas Públicas de Medellín) will spend about 1.83 trillion pesos (US$548 million) from the sale of its Tigo UNE phone and internet stake. Mayor Federico Gutiérrez presented the plan this week, in mid-November 2026.

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The money goes to four areas: student loans, circular economy and environment projects, digital connectivity and an innovation fund. For US readers it shows how one of Colombia’s biggest state-owned companies will use cash from a telecom exit.

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Key Facts The sale EPM, a Medellín utility, sold its Tigo UNE stake for 2.1 trillion pesos (US$629 million).

Net cash Taxes took about 280 billion pesos (US$84 million), leaving 1.83 trillion pesos (US$548 million).

Biggest share Innovation and growth gets 746 billion pesos (US$223 million), the largest of four lines.

Students A revolving student fund gets 450 billion pesos (US$135 million) and 3,800 first places.

Power Index Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

The plan turns a telecom exit into dams, data and degrees, and part of it still needs Medellín’s city council to approve a bill.

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What Happened

Empresas Públicas de Medellín (EPM), the city-owned utility group for power, water and gas, sold its stake in Tigo UNE, a Colombian phone and internet company. Mayor Federico Gutiérrez said the deal was worth about 2.1 trillion pesos (US$629 million at 3,341 pesos per dollar, market rate of 18 November).

Taxes on the transaction took about 280 billion pesos (US$84 million). The remaining 1.83 trillion pesos (US$548 million) has already earned more than 139 billion pesos (US$42 million) in financial returns while the spending is organised.

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Gutiérrez defended the sale, saying it kept public money out of a risky business that needs a lot of capital. He pointed to the planned merger of Tigo UNE and Movistar, another phone operator, as a sign of how fast that market is changing.

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Where the Money Goes

The largest line, growth and innovation, gets 746 billion pesos (US$223 million). Part of it feeds Ventures EPM, a corporate fund that invests in energy transition, circular economy and smart-territory companies.

It will also help pay for the Santo Domingo hydropower project and for FutuMed, a hub for artificial intelligence, science and technology. Next comes circular economy and environment with 564 billion pesos (US$169 million).

The centrepiece turns the La Pradera landfill into a technology park, with a plant that converts biogas into biomethane, a pipeline-grade fuel gas. The plan says the gas could meet the energy needs of 220,000 homes.

The same line pays for a waste transfer station that can handle up to 3,000 tonnes a day, a vehicle-scrapping plant and a materials recovery centre. Connectivity receives 70 billion pesos (US$21 million) for a neutral fibre-optic network across Antioquia, the department around Medellín.

The Student Fund

Education gets 450 billion pesos (US$135 million), or 24.6% of the net total. The flagship is the Medellín Cree en Vos, Salir Adelante fund, which will open with 3,800 places in university and short-cycle courses.

Students would pay nothing while studying and then repay 16% to 22% of their income once they hold a formal job. The plan adds 10,000 job-training scholarships aimed at 3,000 to 4,000 formal jobs, plus career guidance for 15,000 pupils in grades nine to eleven.

Sapiencia, the city’s higher-education agency, would run the money once the council approves the bill. The fund’s start therefore depends on that vote.

What It Means for You

If you follow Colombian utilities or hold EPM debt, the plan shows the cash is being kept inside the group rather than handed to the city budget. Our earlier report on EPM’s nine-month profit gives the wider picture.

For students and families in Medellín, the fund is the part to watch, since its terms depend on the council. The plan says repayments depend on income, not on a fixed monthly fee.

What Is Not Known

The council has not yet voted on the bill that would widen Sapiencia’s powers, so the student fund cannot start yet. The plan gives no start date for the biomethane plant or the neutral fibre network.

It is also unclear how many of the 3,800 places will be open in the first year. Costs and completion dates for the landfill park have not been published.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How Much Did EPM Get for Tigo UNE?

The mayor put the deal at about 2.1 trillion pesos (US$629 million). After about 280 billion pesos in taxes, 1.83 trillion pesos (US$548 million) remains.

What Is the Medellín Cree en Vos Fund?

It is a revolving fund of 450 billion pesos (US$135 million) for university and short-cycle studies, with 3,800 first places. Students repay 16% to 22% of their income once they work in a formal job.

Does the City Budget Get the Money?

The mayor described the net sum as cash that enters EPM, with the public group carrying out the plan in four areas. Education lines need a city council bill before Sapiencia can manage them.

Sources: Alcaldía de Medellín, presentation by Mayor Federico Gutiérrez of the investment plan, November 2026; Empresas Públicas de Medellín (EPM), Tigo UNE stake sale, November 2026; Market data, USD/COP rate of 18 November 2026.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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