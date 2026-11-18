File photo: the commercial port of Cartagena de Indias at dawn. (Photo: Reduvida3, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

COLOMBIA · TRADE

Colombia bought far more from the world than it sold in September, and the gap almost doubled in a year. The trade deficit reached US$2.27 billion, up from US$1.14 billion in September 2025, DANE, the national statistics agency, said on Wednesday 18 November 2026.

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For US readers it matters because the United States is one of Colombia’s main suppliers while Chinese sellers gain ground fast. A wider gap also means Colombia needs more US dollars from abroad to pay for what it buys.

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Key Facts What happened September’s trade deficit hit US$2.27 billion, almost double the US$1.14 billion of September 2025.

Imports Purchases from abroad jumped 33.7% to US$8.19 billion, the fastest rise in 12 months.

Exports Sales abroad rose 16.4% to US$5.41 billion, the highest since 2022, led by gold and oil.

Year so far The January to September deficit totals US$16.13 billion, up from US$11.74 billion a year earlier.

Power Index Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

Imports grew twice as fast as exports in September, led by machinery, chemicals and natural gas, while gold and oil lifted what Colombia sold abroad.

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The Big Picture

The September gap is part of a year-long widening. From January to September the deficit reached US$16.13 billion, against US$11.74 billion in the same months of 2025, DANE said on 18 November.

That is US$4.40 billion more, and September alone supplied about US$1.13 billion of the extra gap. Over the nine months imports including freight and insurance, known as CIF, totalled US$61.94 billion, up 19.2%, DANE said on 18 November.

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Exports measured FOB, meaning the goods’ value at the port before freight and insurance, reached US$42.30 billion, up 13.3%, DANE said on 4 November. Imports are therefore growing faster than exports, and the deficit is built on that difference.

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Imports: Cars, Machinery and Gas

Colombia imported US$8.19 billion of goods in September including freight and insurance, up 33.7% and the strongest annual rise in 12 months, DANE said on 18 November. Manufactured goods made up 72.8% of the total, or US$5.96 billion, up 28.6%.

Machinery and transport equipment rose 41% and chemicals rose 27.4%, DANE said. Fuels and mining products rose 91.2% to US$1.04 billion, with natural gas purchases up 350.9%.

Food, farm goods and drinks rose 30.5% to US$1.19 billion. The US$2.27 billion deficit is measured with imports at the border price (FOB), which is lower than the CIF total, so the two series cannot simply be subtracted.

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Why China and the United States Matter

China was Colombia’s top supplier in September with 29.3% of imports, DANE said on 18 November. Other main suppliers, in the agency’s order, were the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Trinidad and Tobago and India.

Over the first nine months of 2026, imports from China grew 26.7%, DANE said on 18 November. Imports from the United States grew 14.8% over the same period.

For US exporters that means Colombian demand is growing, but Chinese suppliers are growing almost twice as fast overall. Every extra dollar of imports widens a gap that Colombia must cover with dollars earned from exports or borrowed abroad.

Exports: Gold and Oil Lead

Exports totalled US$5.41 billion FOB in September, up 16.4% from US$4.65 billion and the highest monthly figure since July 2022, DANE said on 4 November. Fuels and mining products brought in US$2.24 billion, or 41.3% of the total.

Non-monetary gold, which is gold sold as a commodity rather than held as reserves, rose 87.5% to US$786.9 million. Oil and refined products rose 40.2% to US$1.48 billion, even though crude volume fell 5.4% to 13.4 million barrels, so the value rose much faster than the volume.

Farm and food exports rose only 2.9% to US$1.27 billion, DANE said on 4 November. Coal exports rose only 1.5%, so oil and gold, not coal, drove the gain.

What It Means for You

Readers who follow Colombian assets should note that imports are growing about twice as fast as exports, which keeps demand for dollars high. US sellers of machinery, chemicals and fuels are among those competing for that demand.

The next test is whether gold and oil prices hold, because they carried September’s export gain. If they ease while imports stay strong, the gap would widen further.

What Is Not Known

The figures show what Colombia bought, not why demand jumped, and DANE’s export numbers are provisional. The release date for October trade data is not confirmed, and we have not compared Colombia with its neighbours for the same month.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Colombia’s trade deficit in September 2026?

The deficit was US$2.27 billion, up from US$1.14 billion in September 2025. DANE, Colombia’s statistics agency, published the figure on 18 November 2026.

Why did Colombia’s trade deficit widen?

Imports rose 33.7% to US$8.19 billion while exports rose 16.4% to US$5.41 billion. Machinery, chemicals and natural gas led the import growth.

What is the difference between FOB and CIF?

FOB values goods at the port before freight and insurance. CIF adds freight and insurance, so CIF import totals are higher than FOB totals.

Which countries sell the most to Colombia?

China supplied 29.3% of imports in September. The United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Trinidad and Tobago and India followed in DANE’s order.

Sources: DANE (Departamento Administrativo Nacional de Estadística), imports bulletin for September 2026, published 18 November 2026: dane.gov.co imports; DANE exports bulletin for September 2026, published 4 November 2026: dane.gov.co exports.

Read more: Colombia news, the August trade deficit and the Latin America Power Map.

In depth Colombia's economy in 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error