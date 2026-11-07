Colombia October Producer Prices Up 4.54%

File photo: Paloquemao market in Bogotá, where plantains and potatoes are sold.

Rio Times Markets · Colombia

Published Saturday, 7 November, 2:00 a.m. ET · Source: DANE (Colombia’s national statistics agency), RT economic calendar

Key Facts What happened Colombia’s October 2026 producer price index, a gauge of what producers charge, rose 4.54% from a year earlier.

Versus forecast Analysts expected 2.9%; the September reading was 2.2%.

The month Prices rose 0.79% from September, after falling 0.81% in October 2025.

What drove it Mining, crude oil, plantains and potatoes pushed prices up; gold and citrus fruit fell.

What is next Colombia’s October consumer inflation is due Monday 9 November at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Prediction markets Polymarket, an online prediction market, gives 65.0% to no change in Colombia’s December rate decision (1:54 a.m. ET, 7 November).

The prices Colombian farms, mines and factories charge for their goods jumped in October, and a very weak month a year earlier explains part of the rise.

Colombia’s producer price index, which tracks what domestic producers receive for their output, rose 4.54% in October 2026 compared with October 2025, the national statistics agency DANE reported on Friday 6 November. That is well above the 2.9% analysts expected and up from 2.2% in September.

What Changed

Prices rose 0.79% from September to October. A year earlier the same month brought a fall of 0.81%, so the annual rate jumped as that weak month dropped out of the comparison, which economists call a base effect.

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Over the first ten months of 2026, producer prices are up 6.53% from December 2025. Exported goods rose 2.39% in the month, imported goods 0.57% and goods sold at home 0.31%.

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What Drove the Rise

In DANE’s sector table, mining showed the biggest increase at 3.80%, followed by farming, livestock and fishing at 0.46% and manufacturing at 0.24%. Crude oil rose 4.18%, plantains 17.46% and potatoes 13.14%.

Gold fell 2.29%, citrus fruit 5.47% and root and tuber vegetables 11.27%, which held the total back. The figures show where prices moved, not why, so no single cause should be assumed.

What It Means for You

Higher oil and mining prices mean more income for Colombian exporters, among them the state-controlled oil company Ecopetrol (EC), whose shares US investors hold as ADRs, receipts traded in New York. Producer prices often reach shop prices later, so the figure is an early signal for consumer inflation, though the link is not automatic.

The monthly gain of 0.79% is modest next to the 4.54% annual headline, which shows how much of the jump comes from last year’s weak October.

What Is Not Known

One month does not make a trend, and producer prices swing with oil, farm harvests and the weather. It is also unclear how much of the rise businesses will pass on to shoppers.

What to Watch Next

Consumer inflation for October arrives on Monday 9 November at 6:00 p.m. ET, with a forecast of about 6.4% a year against 6.29% in September. Third-quarter economic growth follows on Tuesday 17 November.

A producer-price reading near 2.9% next month would point to a one-off jump, while a rate at or above 4.54% would point to cost pressure that is lasting.

What Prediction Markets Say Polymarket, an online prediction market, prices the December interest-rate decision of the Banco de la República, Colombia’s central bank, at 65.0% for no change and 27.4% for a 25-basis-point increase (a quarter of a percentage point). Smaller odds go to a rise of 50 points or more (4.8%), a cut of 50 points or more (4.9%) and a 25-point cut (2.5%), with US$38,517 traded as of 1:54 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on 7 November. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Background: Colombia Producer Prices Jump 2.2% in September on Oil and Colombia’s market report for 6 October.

More: Colombia news, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Colombia’s producer price index show for October 2026?

Producer prices rose 4.54% from October 2025. That compares with 2.2% in September and a 2.9% analyst forecast.

Why did the annual rate jump so much?

Prices rose 0.79% in October, while the same month a year earlier fell 0.81%. Mining, crude oil, plantains and potatoes led the increase.

Does the producer price index predict consumer inflation?

It measures prices at the factory, mine or farm gate before goods reach shops. Rising producer prices can feed into shop prices later, but not always.

What happens next?

Colombia publishes October consumer inflation on Monday 9 November. The central bank’s December rate decision follows.

Sources: DANE, Índice de Precios del Productor (producer price index), October 2026; RT economic calendar; Polymarket (7 November 2026, 1:54 a.m. ET). This is news, not investment advice.