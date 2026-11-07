Vale Shares Rise 1.22% as China Steel Demand Lags | Iron Ore Wrap, Nov 6

A Petrobras plant with a gas storage sphere and a processing tower in Brazil, undated. Photo: Deltafrut, Creative Commons, Wikimedia Commons.

Key Facts Vale’s New York shares rose for a third session in a row, closing at US$11.59, up 1.22% on Friday, 6 November 2026, yet they remain 35.0% below their 12-month high of 17.82 from 20 April.

closing at US$11.59, up 1.22% on Friday, 6 November 2026, yet they remain 35.0% below their 12-month high of 17.82 from 20 April. The bounce follows a brutal month: the shares fell 14.90% over 20 sessions and 16.0% over 60 sessions, and touched a 12-month low of 10.98 on 3 November.

the shares fell 14.90% over 20 sessions and 16.0% over 60 sessions, and touched a 12-month low of 10.98 on 3 November. Vale’s own news did not help: third-quarter iron ore output fell 6% to 88.4 million tonnes, and net profit dropped 53% as prices for iron ore fines fell.

third-quarter iron ore output fell 6% to 88.4 million tonnes, and net profit dropped 53% as prices for iron ore fines fell. Rio Tinto, the Anglo-Australian rival, closed at US$83.73, up 0.69%, but sits 25.3% below its 12-month high of 112.04 from 13 May.

Today’s Focus Iron ore, the raw material for steel, has been sold hard for a month, and the world’s biggest listed producers are the best gauge we have. Vale of Brazil, the second-largest exporter on earth, closed Friday at US$11.59 in New York, a small relief after a month in which its shares lost 14.90% over 20 sessions. The cause is China, which buys most of the world’s seaborne iron ore. Its property and construction sectors, the biggest users of steel, have not recovered, and Vale’s own results added company-specific worry. Friday’s rise is best read as a rebound from stretched selling, not a change of mood. The shares sit only 5.6% above the 12-month low set on 3 November. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Markets story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. Brazil’s economy leans on Vale, so a slow China steel recovery shows up in the real, in export income and in São Paulo-listed miners.

01 The session in one read

Vale’s shares rose for a third straight session on Friday, 6 November 2026, closing at US$11.59. Think of it as a patient who has stopped getting worse but has not yet got better.

The reason for the pause is mostly technical. After a fall of that size, investors who had bet against the stock buy it back to lock in profits, and bargain hunters step in.

What has not changed is the underlying story: China, which turns iron ore into steel for buildings and infrastructure, is not buying enough.

Assessment — A bounce inside a downtrend MEDIUM Three rising sessions after a 14.90% monthly slide look like bargain-hunting and short sellers closing out bets, not a turn in China’s demand. Unless Chinese steel mills start buying more ore, rallies are likely to fade; the variable to watch is China’s property-linked steel demand.

Iron Ore — the daily wrap.

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02 The board

Our board tracks proxies, not the iron ore price itself, which is not on our feed. Vale’s New York shares rose 1.22% and Rio Tinto’s rose 0.69%.

CSN’s drop looks like profit-taking, since the stock had risen 9.62% in the previous five sessions. It remains 29.9% below its 12-month high of 6.99 from 10 September, so one bad day does not erase a weak year.

Asset Level Change Iron ore (Vale) US$11.59 +1.22% Rio Tinto US$83.73 +0.69%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-06. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 168,498.45 +1.39% L 165,910 day range H 169,073 +9.89% over 12 months Market breadth · 3 names 100% advancing 3 ▲ advancing 0 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.50 -0.17% USD / MXN 18.60 -0.84% USD / CLP 975.74 +0.00% USD / COP 3,240 +0.03% USD / ARS 1,545 +0.00% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 168,498.45 +1.39% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 71,393.57 +0.43% S&P IPSA Chile 10,536.40 +0.68% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,485.26 +0.03% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 168,498.45 +1.39% +9.89% 166,191.45 169,073 165,910 — IPSA 10,536.40 +0.68% — 10,465.25 10,617 10,511 — IPC MEX 71,393.57 +0.43% +13.16% 71,087.56 71,469 70,635 145,640,378 MERVAL 2,848,945 — -4.19% 2,859,051 — — — COLCAP 2,485.26 +0.03% — — — — — USD/BRL 5.50 -0.17% +2.56% 5.51 5.50 5.50 — EUR/BRL 6.13 +0.07% -0.35% 6.13 6.17 6.12 — USD/MXN 18.60 -0.84% +0.04% 18.76 18.81 18.57 — USD/CLP 975.74 +0.00% +3.43% 975.74 975.74 975.74 — USD/COP 3,240 +0.03% -15.48% 3,238 3,240 3,240 — USD/PEN 3.44 -0.15% +3.80% 3.45 3.46 3.42 — USD/ARS 1,545 +0.00% +6.50% 1,545 1,545 1,545 — USD/UYU 40.31 +3.48% +2.73% 38.95 40.31 40.22 — USD/PYG 6,358 +8.23% -8.70% 5,875 6,358 6,358 — USD/BOB 11.81 +0.40% +75.39% 11.76 11.92 11.81 — USD/DOP 60.56 +0.43% -5.45% 60.30 60.59 59.79 — USD/CRC 448.27 +1.89% -8.45% 439.97 449.63 448.27 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.24% +2.07% 7.40 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/PYG 6,358 +8.23% USD/UYU 40.31 +3.48% USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.24% USD/CRC 448.27 +1.89% IBOV 168,498.45 +1.39% USD/MXN 18.60 -0.84% IPSA 10,536.40 +0.68% IPC MEX 71,393.57 +0.43% The session read The Ibovespa rose 1.39%, with breadth positive — 3 of 3 names higher. IPSA led, while MERVAL lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 7 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Saturday, November 7, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

First and heaviest cause: Chinese steel demand. Weak property and construction, the main users of steel, leave mills little reason to pay up for ore. Confidence in this explanation is high.

Second cause: Vale’s own numbers. Third-quarter iron ore output fell 6% to 88.4 million tonnes, below analysts’ expectation of 90.1 million, because of truck reliability problems at its Serra Norte mine, including the start-up of 28 autonomous trucks, and rain. Net profit fell 53% as iron ore fines prices dropped.

Vale kept its 2026 target of 335 to 345 million tonnes but said it expects the low end. That tempers hopes of a production-led recovery. Confidence is high.

The cross-asset check is mixed. The dollar index rose 0.72% to 102.28 and the US 10-year Treasury yield edged up 3 basis points to 4.87%, usually a headwind for commodities, a day after Goldman Sachs trimmed its gold forecast on a more hawkish Federal Reserve. Even so, the S&P 500 rose 0.31% and the VIX fear gauge fell 9.01%, so calmer risk appetite probably explains the rebound. Confidence in that reading is medium.

04 The trend behind it

The longer picture is a long slide. Vale’s shares are 35.0% below their April peak, and the 60-session decline of 16.0% shows this started well before November.

This is a continuation of a downtrend, with a short bounce on top. Rio Tinto tells the same story, having fallen 11.66% over 20 sessions.

Our own history since 2007 adds perspective. After 50 earlier falls of this size in Vale’s shares, the price was higher 20 sessions later in 24 cases, or 48%, with a median move of -2.3% and a worst case of -37.7%. History is not a forecast, but it says deep falls are close to a coin toss, not a guaranteed rebound.

05 What it means for Latin America

Brazil feels this most. Iron ore is one of its largest exports, and Vale pays taxes, royalties and dividends that support Minas Gerais and Pará, the two states where it mines. Weaker prices squeeze profits, which fell 53% in the latest quarter.

For investors in São Paulo, the real tends to soften when commodity income weakens, which raises the cost of imports and travel abroad. Chile and Peru are less exposed to iron ore, but a weak Chinese steel sector also tends to depress copper demand, which matters to their budgets.

For an ordinary saver holding Brazilian equity funds, miners such as Vale often make up a large share, so a China slowdown reaches pensions and index funds.

06 The names to watch

Vale is the bellwether. Pellet output rose 7% to 8.6 million tonnes, which suggests the higher-value products held up even as the main ore line slipped.

Rio Tinto, 21.7% above its 12-month low of 68.78 from 20 November 2025, is the global comparison. In our history, after 54 earlier falls like its recent one, it was higher 20 sessions later in 30 cases, or 56%.

07 What would end it

The nearest support is the 3 November low of 10.98 for Vale; a close below it would open a new leg down. The first resistance is the 17.82 peak from 20 April, but traders will first look at whether the shares can hold the recent rebound.

The decisive variable is Chinese steel demand. Watch China’s next monthly trade and industrial output figures, due in the coming days, and any new property support from Beijing.

Vale’s progress towards its 335 to 345 million tonne target will be the next company test. The honest answer is that the slide stops when China buys more steel, not before.

08 What to watch

China steel demand: Property and construction data from Beijing decide how much ore mills need.

Property and construction data from Beijing decide how much ore mills need. Vale’s low of 10.98: A close below the 3 November low would signal a fresh leg lower.

A close below the 3 November low would signal a fresh leg lower. US dollar and yields: A stronger dollar and higher Treasury yields make commodities costlier for foreign buyers.

A stronger dollar and higher Treasury yields make commodities costlier for foreign buyers. Vale output guidance: Reaching the low end of 335 to 345 million tonnes would confirm a weak supply year.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Vale matter for iron ore?

Vale is the second-largest iron ore exporter in the world, so its shares are a useful gauge of the market, though they are not the same as the iron ore price.

Why did Vale shares rise if demand is weak?

After a 14.90% fall in 20 sessions, investors bought back shares at lower prices, helped by calmer markets; the underlying weakness in China remains.

How does this affect Brazil?

Iron ore is a major export, so lower prices reduce company profits, tax income and support for the real.

Is this a good time to buy?

Our history shows prices rose after similar falls in 48% of cases, so it is close to a coin toss; this is not investment advice.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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