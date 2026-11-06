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since 2009
Friday, November 6, 2026
Colombia Latin America

Colombia Troops Kill Rebel Leader Pincher

By · November 6, 2026 · 5 min read
Trees along a stream in the Jamundí area of Valle del Cauca
File photo. Trees along a stream in Jamundí, Valle del Cauca, Colombia, 2016. Photo: Juan Velasco, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.
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COLOMBIA · SECURITY

Key Facts

  • What happened Colombian forces killed alias Pincher in the mountains of Jamundí, Valle del Cauca, on Thursday 5 November.
  • Who he was Authorities identify him as William Andrés Daza Guetio, an explosives expert and a leader of the Jaime Martínez front of the FARC dissidents.
  • Announced by President Abelardo de la Espriella said two members of the group died and ordered the pressure to continue.
  • Forces Army, Police and Air Force took part, with artillery support, authorities say.
  • Power Index Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

Colombian troops killed rebel leader Pincher on Thursday 5 November, President Abelardo de la Espriella announced on social media. Two members of the armed group died in the operation, which authorities place in the mountains of Jamundí, in Valle del Cauca department.

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Authorities identify Pincher as William Andrés Daza Guetio, described as one of the main leaders of the Jaime Martínez front of the FARC dissidents. Officials link him to kidnappings, killings and plans for bomb and drone attacks, and none of those claims was tested in court.

What Happened in Jamundí

Authorities say the clash took place on Thursday 5 November in the La Cima area, high in the La Liberia district of Jamundí. Troops of the Army’s Third Division remain in the Timba and La Liberia areas, with artillery and Air Force support.

President De la Espriella wrote on X that two members of the group were killed, Pincher among them. He called it a hard blow to the group of dissident leader Iván Mordisco and ordered the military to keep up the pressure.

Dilian Francisca Toro, governor of Valle del Cauca, said Pincher’s death was the result of two and a half years of operations in Jamundí. She said he had replaced a previous leader known as Mad Max about two and a half months earlier.

Military sources told Colombian media that a soldier also died and soldiers were wounded in the fighting. Those sources spoke without being named.

A Colombian Army soldier of the Presidential Guard Battalion on guard duty in Bogotá
File photo. A soldier of the Presidential Guard Battalion of the Colombian Army on guard duty at the Casa de Nariño, Bogotá, 2024. Photo: Lancero99, CC0, Wikimedia Commons.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

Pincher was the nickname of William Andrés Daza Guetio, an explosives expert and, officials say, the third leader of the Comisión Valle. That is a command group of the dissident movement.

The Jaime Martínez front is a unit of the FARC dissidents, former guerrillas who rejected the 2016 peace deal and kept fighting. Authorities say it works for Iván Mordisco, a leader of those dissidents.

Abelardo de la Espriella is Colombia’s president and has ordered continued military pressure on the group. Jamundí is a municipality just south of Cali, the capital of Valle del Cauca.

What Officials Say Pincher Did

Authorities link Pincher to attacks on security forces, kidnappings and killings in rural Jamundí. In one case, officials say, a father and son were held four days, then killed, and left on the Potrerito road.

The president said Pincher ordered explosive attacks on supermarkets in Cali and took part in burning machinery of Incauca, a sugar company. He also said Pincher directed drone attacks on military installations.

These accusations come from officials, and none was tested in court. Because Pincher is dead, there will be no trial to test them.

What It Means for You

For US readers, the operation shows how hard Colombia’s new government is pushing against armed groups in the southwest. The president wrote that the armed groups will not conquer Cauca or Valle del Cauca.

Authorities link the Jaime Martínez front to attacks on security forces in this part of Colombia. Travelers should check the US State Department advisory for Colombia before visiting the Cauca and Valle del Cauca border areas.

What Is Not Known

The official toll for soldiers is open. The Army or the Defense Ministry can confirm how many were killed and wounded.

Who will replace Pincher at the head of the Comisión Valle is unknown. The Army’s Third Division can say what it sees in the coming weeks.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was alias Pincher?

Authorities identify him as William Andrés Daza Guetio, an explosives expert and a leader of the Jaime Martínez front of the FARC dissidents. Officials say he was third in the group’s Comisión Valle command.

Where did the operation happen?

Authorities place it on Thursday 5 November in the high part of La Liberia, in Jamundí, Valle del Cauca department. Army and Police units took part, and the president said the Air Force and artillery supported them.

Who announced Pincher’s death?

President Abelardo de la Espriella announced it on social media, saying two members of the group died. He ordered the military to keep up pressure on the group.

What are the FARC dissidents?

They are former FARC guerrillas who rejected the 2016 peace deal and kept fighting. Several armed factions use the name, and the Jaime Martínez front is one of them.

Sources: President of Colombia, announcement of the operation on X, 5 November 2026; Governor of Valle del Cauca, Dilian Francisca Toro, public statement, 5 November 2026; Colombian Army and National Police, as reported by Colombian news media, 5 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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