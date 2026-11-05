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Thursday, November 5, 2026
Markets Colombia

Colombia September Exports Rise 16.4%

By · November 5, 2026 · 3 min read
Blue container cranes and stacked shipping containers at the port of Cartagena, Colombia, with the bay and high-rise buildings behind
Container terminal at the port of Cartagena, Colombia, seen from La Popa hill in January 2016. The photo does not show the 27 October remarks or any tariff. Photo: Joe Ross / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Rio Times Markets · Colombia

Colombia sold 16.4% more goods abroad in September 2026 than a year earlier, a second month of fast growth.

Key Facts

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  • What Colombia’s exports rose 16.4% year on year in September 2026.
  • Trend That is faster than the 15.1% rise in August, so growth quickened slightly.
  • Forecast The calendar lists a 3.4% forecast, far below the actual figure.
  • Power Index Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

What The Export Figures Show

Colombia’s exports in September 2026 were 16.4% higher than in September 2025. In August the annual rise was 15.1%, so growth is up from 15.1% by 1.3 percentage points.

The figure was published on 4 November 2026. The calendar lists a forecast of only 3.4%, which would make the result a very large surprise, although we treat that forecast with caution.

High-rise towers of the Bocagrande district seen across the old city walls in Cartagena, Colombia
File photo: the Bocagrande skyline in Cartagena, Colombia.

Why Colombia’s Exports Matter

Exports bring in the US dollars Colombia needs to pay for imports and foreign debt. Oil, coal, gold and coffee are the country’s best-known exports, though the release we saw does not break the rise down by product.

For US readers, the United States is one of Colombia’s largest trading partners. Fast export growth can therefore matter for American importers and for investors in Colombian companies.

What We Cannot Yet Explain

We do not yet know whether higher prices, larger volumes or a weak comparison month a year earlier drove the rise. Each of those would mean something different for how long it lasts.

The detailed breakdown by product and destination from the national statistics office, known as DANE, would settle the question when it is read in full.

What It Means For Readers Abroad

A faster export rise supports Colombia’s currency and its public finances, which depend on dollar earnings. It can also narrow the trade gap if imports do not rise as quickly.

The picture is one month of data, so it should not be read as a lasting boom. Two strong months in a row are a good sign, not yet a pattern.

What Would Change The Picture

A next monthly reading at or above 15.1% would confirm that strong growth is continuing. A fall back towards single digits would suggest that September was helped by temporary factors.

A drop in global commodity prices would be the clearest risk, since Colombia relies on raw materials for much of its export income.

What Is Not Known Yet

The split between prices and volumes, and the products and destinations behind the rise, are not known from the figure alone. How unusual 16.4% is historically is also not stated here.

Sources: Colombia exports, annual change for September 2026 (released 4 November 2026), with forecast and previous value from the RT economic calendar. Earlier reading: Colombia Exports Rise 15.1% in August on Gold and Coal. This is news, not investment advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Colombia’s exports grow in September 2026?

They rose 16.4% from a year earlier. August’s rise was 15.1%.

Why do Colombia’s exports matter?

They bring in the US dollars the country uses to pay for imports and debt. Oil, coal, gold and coffee are well-known exports.

What would show the growth is lasting?

A next reading near or above 15.1% would suggest the strength is holding. A fall towards single digits would suggest it was temporary.

Is there a prediction market on this?

We found no active prediction market on Colombian exports at the time of writing.

More: Colombia news, every day from The Rio Times.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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