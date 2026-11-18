File photo. Cell blocks of the La Picota prison complex in southern Bogotá, Colombia, 2017. Photo: EEIM, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

COLOMBIA · SECURITY

Colombian authorities moved alias “Primo Gay”, a suspected armed-group figure, from Medellín to La Picota, a high-security prison in Bogotá, on Wednesday 18 November 2026. His legal name is Neyder Yesid Uñates López, and security forces captured him four days earlier in rural Antioquia, a north-western department.

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Colombia’s prosecution service, the Attorney General’s Office, says he held a senior role in a splinter group of the FARC, the former guerrilla army, and later joined the Clan del Golfo, a drug-trafficking organisation. He has been charged with four offences, but no court has tried him.

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The case reaches Washington as well, because the US State Department offers up to US$5 million for information on a 2025 attack that killed 13 Colombian police officers. Its reward notice says the 36th Front of the FARC splinter group led the attack, and prosecutors link the suspect to that front.

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Key Facts What Colombia moved “Primo Gay” to La Picota prison on 18 November.

Charges Four counts, including aggravated conspiracy and kidnapping; a judge ruled the arrest legal.

Dispute A judge asked lawmakers to review the president’s public confrontation with the detainees.

Power Index Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

As of 18 November 2026, 18:30 GMT (1:30 p.m. US Eastern).

The suspect the president confronted on camera is now in a Bogotá high-security prison, while the legal row over that confrontation stays open.

What Happened This Week

Security forces captured the suspect on Saturday 14 November 2026 in the village of Santa Ana, in Briceño, a rural town in Antioquia department. Our first report covered the arrest and a second report covered the president’s visit to the detainee.

On Sunday 15 November, the Attorney General’s Office presented him and a second man to a travelling judge who reviews arrests in Antioquia. The judge declared the arrest legal.

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Prosecutors say they charged him with aggravated criminal conspiracy, simple kidnapping, possession of restricted-use weapons or explosives, and illegal use of military uniforms and insignia. No court has yet ruled on any of those charges.

On Wednesday he was driven from Medellín to La Picota, a high-security prison in southern Bogotá, under a heavy security operation. A judge ordered him held in prison after the preliminary hearings.

File photo. The La Picota prison complex in southern Bogotá, Colombia, 2017. Photo: EEIM, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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Who the Suspect Is, According to Prosecutors

Prosecutors say he rose to a leading position in the 36th Front of the FARC dissidents, which answers to Calarcá, the commander of the whole splinter faction. FARC dissidents are fighters who rejected the 2016 peace deal between the state and the old FARC.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, he moved to the Clan del Golfo in January 2026. Authorities also tie him to the killing of Mateo Pérez Rueda, a journalist from Yarumal who vanished on 5 May.

No court has ruled on those accusations, and prosecutors’ list of charges could still change. Suspects are presumed innocent until a judge decides otherwise.

The Row Over the President’s Video

After the arrest, President Abelardo de la Espriella went in person to face the suspect and published video of the encounter. In it he called the man a “miserable, despicable murderer” and said 13 police officers had been killed.

The judge legalised the arrest but sent copies of the file to the House of Representatives’ Commission of Investigation and Accusation, which examines the conduct of presidents. The judge cited possible harm to the detainees’ dignity and presumption of innocence, and asked the Inspector General’s Office, the state disciplinary watchdog, to review other officials involved.

On Tuesday 17 November, Interior Minister Alejandro Ordóñez answered the criticism in an official government statement. “Enough of pampering criminals in Colombia,” he said, and the statement added that the president will keep speaking about suspects without euphemisms.

The referral asks lawmakers to examine the facts and is not a finding of wrongdoing. The Interior Ministry defends blunt language, while the judge’s referral says it may have harmed the detainees’ rights.

Why the Case Reaches Washington

Rewards for Justice, the US State Department’s reward programme, offers up to US$5 million for information on the attack of 21 August 2025 in Antioquia. According to the programme’s reward notice, the attack killed 13 Colombian police officers, wounded four and destroyed a US government-owned Black Hawk, a military helicopter.

The notice says the attack was reportedly led by the 36th Front of the EMBF, the General Staff of Blocks and Fronts, a FARC splinter faction, and that its leader, Calarcá, claimed responsibility. Prosecutors link the suspect to that front, but they have not listed the helicopter attack among the charges announced so far.

What Is Not Known

We found no published date for the next hearing or for a trial. It is also not known whether the House commission will open a case, or whether Washington will ask for his extradition.

No formal extradition request is confirmed. The charges announced so far remain accusations that a court has not tested.

What It Means for You

For readers who follow US–Colombia security ties, the helicopter reward shows the US stake in this prosecution. A formal extradition request would be the clearest signal that Washington intends to pursue him.

Travellers face no change from the transfer itself. Our Colombia news in English follows the case, and our Latin America Power Index, a ranking of 14 countries by political and economic weight, tracks how the country ranks against its neighbours.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is Primo Gay now?

He was moved on 18 November 2026 from Medellín to La Picota, a high-security prison in southern Bogotá. He is held as a charged suspect and has not been tried.

What is Primo Gay charged with?

Prosecutors charged him with aggravated criminal conspiracy, simple kidnapping, weapons or explosives offences and illegal use of uniforms. Authorities link him to other crimes, but no court has ruled on them.

Why did a judge ask Congress to review the president?

The judge cited possible harm to the detainees’ dignity and presumption of innocence after the president published a video confronting them. The referral asks a congressional commission to examine the facts and is not a finding of wrongdoing.

Sources: Presidency of Colombia, government statement of 17 November 2026; US State Department, Rewards for Justice, reward notice on the 21 August 2025 helicopter attack; Attorney General’s Office of Colombia, charges announced after the preliminary hearings.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error