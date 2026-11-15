Colombia: Security

Key Facts —Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition). Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Colombia story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —What. President Abelardo de la Espriella confronted the arrested suspect “Primo Gay” in person. —Accusation. The president blames him for killing 13 police officers; no court has ruled. —Next. The president’s X post says a maximum-security cell awaits and extradition to the United States is possible. —As of. 15 November 2026, 18:00 GMT

Colombia’s president faced the arrested suspect and, according to his post on X, promised a maximum-security cell, but the accusations come from the government and no court has yet ruled.

Colombia’s president went in person to face a suspect captured a day earlier, as we reported on Saturday. Vanguardia, a Colombian daily, reported on Sunday 15 November 2026 that the suspect, alias “Primo Gay”, stood with his gaze down as the president spoke.

What the President Said to the Suspect

President Abelardo de la Espriella greeted him with “Welcome to the Homeland of the Miracle”. He then told him, in our translation of the remarks Vanguardia reported on 15 November 2026, “This filth is Primo Gay, thirteen police killed, this is the bandit who killed them.”

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He also called the man a “miserable, despicable murderer”. Vanguardia reported that he warned the suspect the capture was the start, not the end, of his legal story.

File photo. The Casa de Nariño, Colombia’s presidential palace, Bogotá, 2015. Photo: Juanjo70000, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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A Prison Ship and a Possible Extradition

The president called the suspect a “candidate for the ship”, meaning a prison ship that he says his government plans for high-danger inmates. “We will put him out at sea, where not even the signal of the Holy Cross reaches,” he said on 15 November 2026.

In a post on his X account that day, the president said a maximum-security cell awaits him. He added that extradition to the United States could follow “if the legal requirements are met”.

What the Government Accuses Him Of

The president’s post on X of 15 November 2026 accuses him of the massacre of 13 police officers in Amalfi, in Antioquia department, and the killing of other uniformed personnel. It also names the kidnapping, torture and murder of journalist Mateo Pérez Rueda.

It says he forced more than 2,500 people from their homes in Briceño. It also accuses him of extorting Hidroituango, a hydroelectric dam in Antioquia, and of attacking power pylons in Medellín and Bello.

The post says he spent ten years moving through the ELN (a guerrilla group), FARC dissident groups and the Clan del Golfo, a criminal group. The president’s post says a second man was also arrested, alias “Pata de Palo”, second commander of the Roberto Vargas Gutiérrez unit of the Clan del Golfo.

The president’s post says that unit coordinated 1,444 members in eight sub-units. As with the main suspect, these are official claims that no court has tested.

In Plain English —Clan del Golfo. A criminal group; the president’s post says one of its units had 1,444 members. —ELN and FARC dissidents. Armed groups the president’s post says the suspect moved through over ten years. —Hidroituango. a hydroelectric dam in Antioquia, which the president’s post says he extorted. —Guarantees judge. A judge who decides on detention before trial, as in the Chalá case below.

The Helicopter Attack and the Journalist

On Thursday 21 August 2025, an anti-narcotics police helicopter was attacked and brought down in Amalfi, Antioquia. The government first said eight officers died, then 12 that day, and the president now cites 13.

Then-president Gustavo Petro called it “an act of war” by Front 36, a unit of the FARC dissidents (a breakaway group from the rebel army that signed the 2016 peace deal), in a post on X on 21 August 2025. Pedro Sánchez, then defence minister, said that “Primo Gay” had links to an attack in which 13 police died, RTVC Noticias, a public broadcaster, reported in May 2026.

Journalist Mateo Pérez Rueda was reported missing in early May 2026 after covering fighting in Briceño, RTVC Noticias reported, and the Foundation for Press Freedom (FLIP), a Colombian press-freedom group, raised the alarm. El Espectador reported that he was killed, and Vanguardia reported that on 15 November 2026 the president spoke with his family and promised the crime would not go unpunished.

A man called alias Víctor Chalá, described by authorities as a close aide of the suspect, was arrested in June 2026 in Flandes, Tolima, El Espectador reported. A guarantees judge jailed him pending trial, and he has not been convicted.

What It Means for You

Americans are touched mainly through security and drug policy, because the president himself put extradition to the United States on the table. Beyond that, we see little direct effect on US markets or travellers from this single arrest.

Readers following Colombia should treat the accusations as the government’s case until a court speaks. Our wider Colombia news page tracks what comes next.

What Is Not Known

Officials have not said where he will be held, and we found no announcement of formal charges or a first court hearing date. Whether the prison ship exists, and whether extradition has been requested, is also unconfirmed.

What to watch: we have no confirmed dated checkpoint, because no court date has been announced. The strongest counter-view is procedural, since every accusation here comes from the government and no court has tested it.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is “Primo Gay”?

Authorities say it is the alias of Néider Yesid Uñates López, captured on 14 November 2026 in Briceño, Antioquia. He is a suspect, and no court has ruled on any accusation.

Will he be extradited to the United States?

The president wrote on 15 November 2026 that extradition could follow “if the legal requirements are met”. That is a statement by the president, not a court decision, and no request has been confirmed.

What is the prison ship?

It is a ship the president says his government plans for high-danger inmates, and he called the suspect a “candidate for the ship”. We cannot confirm that it exists or that he will be held there.