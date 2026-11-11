Colombia Airstrike Kills 8 Drug Gang Members

IBOV 172,060.43 ▲ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,419.39 ▲ 0.71% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▼ 0.01% USD/MXN18.62▼ 0.05% USD/CLP982.08▼ 0.22% USD/COP3,288▲ 0.40% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.03% USD/ARS1,544▼ 0.11% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.70% USD/PYG6,174▲ 1.84% USD/BOB11.63▲ 0.92% USD/DOP60.90▲ 0.83% USD/CRC446.01▲ 1.66% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.18% USD/HNL26.90▲ 0.20% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.17% USD/VES902.19▲ 0.19% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.49▲ 2.33% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.23% EUR/BRL6.19▲ 0.20% BRENT 92.43 ▲ 1.03% WTI 86.19 ▲ 0.17% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.59% GOLD 3,988 ▼ 1.06% SILVER 51.50 ▲ 0.77% SOY 1,231 ▲ 0.49% CORN 448.75 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 600.75 ▲ 1.35% COFFEE 265.45 ▼ 2.19% SUGAR 18.47 ▲ 2.10% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.35 ▲ 4.65% COCOA 5,061 ▲ 6.73% BEEF 218.98 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 327.80 ▼ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.07 ▲ 1.82% PETR4 43.55 ▼ 3.11% VALE3 64.43 ▼ 0.57% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 1.26% BBDC4 14.33 ▼ 1.44% ABEV3 15.85 ▲ 0.38% BBAS3 16.89 ▼ 1.23% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.61 ▲ 1.30% PRIO3 61.47 ▲ 2.42% SUZB3 53.80 ▼ 1.21% RENT3 30.24 ▲ 1.51% AZZA3 15.37 ▲ 4.34% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.54 ▼ 0.78% GMAT3 4.08 ▲ 7.09% PSSA3 45.98 ▼ 1.48% CVCB3 0.86 — 0.00% POSI3 3.32 ▲ 5.40% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 0.23% NATU3 5.62 ▲ 1.26% BRKM5 2.92 — 0.00% RANI3 8.39 ▼ 0.71% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 3.20% IBOV 172,060.43 ▲ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,419.39 ▲ 0.71% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▼ 0.01% USD/MXN 18.61 ▼ 0.07% USD/CLP 982.08 ▼ 0.22% USD/COP 3,288 ▲ 0.40% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 0.03% USD/ARS 1,544 ▼ 0.11% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.70% USD/PYG 6,174 ▲ 1.84% USD/BOB 11.63 ▲ 0.92% USD/DOP 60.90 ▲ 0.83% USD/CRC 446.01 ▲ 1.66% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.18% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 0.20% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.17% USD/VES 902.19 ▲ 0.19% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.49 ▲ 2.33% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.23% EUR/BRL 6.19 ▲ 0.20% BRENT 92.43 ▲ 1.03% WTI 86.19 ▲ 0.17% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.59% GOLD 3,988 ▼ 1.06% SILVER 51.50 ▲ 0.77% SOY 1,231 ▲ 0.49% CORN 448.75 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 600.75 ▲ 1.35% COFFEE 265.45 ▼ 2.19% SUGAR 18.47 ▲ 2.10% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.35 ▲ 4.65% COCOA 5,061 ▲ 6.73% BEEF 218.98 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 327.80 ▼ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.07 ▲ 1.82% PETR4 43.55 ▼ 3.11% VALE3 64.43 ▼ 0.57% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 1.26% BBDC4 14.33 ▼ 1.44% ABEV3 15.85 ▲ 0.38% BBAS3 16.89 ▼ 1.23% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.61 ▲ 1.30% PRIO3 61.47 ▲ 2.42% SUZB3 53.80 ▼ 1.21% RENT3 30.24 ▲ 1.51% AZZA3 15.37 ▲ 4.34% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.54 ▼ 0.78% GMAT3 4.08 ▲ 7.09% PSSA3 45.98 ▼ 1.48% CVCB3 0.86 — 0.00% POSI3 3.32 ▲ 5.40% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 0.23% NATU3 5.62 ▲ 1.26% BRKM5 2.92 — 0.00% RANI3 8.39 ▼ 0.71% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 3.20%
since 2009
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Colombia Latin America

Colombia Airstrike Kills 8 Drug Gang Members

By · · 4 min read
Main park of Yarumal, a town in northern Antioquia, Colombia
File photo. The main park and church of Yarumal, a town in northern Antioquia, Colombia, 2013. Photo: Petruss, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Colombia: Security

President Abelardo de la Espriella said on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, that a military airstrike in rural Tarazá, in Antioquia department, killed eight members of the Clan del Golfo, a drug-trafficking armed group that the United States lists as a terrorist organisation. He said it was the eighth bombing his government has carried out since he took office.

Key Facts

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Colombia story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.

Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

What. A bombing in rural Tarazá, Antioquia, killed eight Clan del Golfo members, the president said.

Target. Alias “Negro Perea”, who led the unit hit, is among the dead, according to the president.

When. Authorised on Tuesday, 10 November 2026, the president said; announced Wednesday, 11 November.

Seized. The president reports five rifles, two pistols, four anti-personnel mines and communications gear; a camp was destroyed.

Not known. The toll is a government count; independent confirmation has not been published.

Colombia’s new government has used airpower again against the Clan del Golfo, and the strike reportedly killed one of its most wanted commanders.

What the President Announced

In a post on X, De la Espriella wrote that an operation code-named Nehemías hit the “Manuel Alexander Ariza Gutiérrez” unit of the Clan del Golfo in rural Tarazá. He said Colombia’s Army carried it out, with intelligence from the National Police and support from the Colombian Air Force.

The president said eight people died, among them Haminton Mosquera, alias “Negro Perea”, one of the ten priority commanders on the government’s target list. He also reported that troops seized five rifles, two pistols, four anti-personnel mines and communications equipment, and destroyed a camp.

Who Was Negro Perea

The president said Mosquera answered directly to “Gonzalito”, whom he described as one of the group’s bosses, and was accused of ordering killings, forced displacement and attacks on the security forces, including the murder of a police patrolman in Tarazá in 2025. He added that Mosquera had more than 20 years in crime, and authorities had offered a reward of up to 2.018 billion Colombian pesos (about US$615,000, at roughly 3,280 pesos per dollar on 11 November) for his capture.

The Clan del Golfo, also known as the Gulf Clan, is a drug-trafficking armed group. The US State Department designated it a Foreign Terrorist Organization in December 2025.

A Colombian Army soldier of the Presidential Guard Battalion on guard duty in Bogotá
File photo. A soldier of the Presidential Guard Battalion of the Colombian Army on guard duty in Bogotá. Photo: Lancero99, CC0, Wikimedia Commons.

A Campaign of Airstrikes

According to the government, the Tarazá operation is the eighth bombing ordered by De la Espriella, who took office in August 2026. That is eight airstrikes in under 100 days, against several armed groups.

Our earlier reporting covers the arrest of another Clan del Golfo chief in the Toro capture story. A profile of the president is in our guide to Abelardo de la Espriella.

What Is Not Known

The death toll and the identity of Negro Perea come from the president’s announcement, and independent confirmation has not been published. The names of the other seven dead, and whether any of them were minors or civilians, are not yet public.

What It Means for Readers in the United States

For US readers the direct link is policy, because the Clan del Golfo sits on Washington’s terrorist list and the strikes show how hard Colombia’s new government intends to push against it. Two things to watch are whether officials publish the identities of the dead and whether the group answers with attacks on soldiers or police.

More security and politics coverage is in our Colombia section. It includes the earlier story on warrants reactivated against three Clan del Golfo bosses.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Tarazá?

President De la Espriella said an airstrike on a Clan del Golfo camp in rural Tarazá, Antioquia, killed eight members. He said he authorised the operation on 10 November 2026.

Who is alias Negro Perea?

Haminton Mosquera, alias Negro Perea, is a Clan del Golfo commander who the president says was among the dead. Authorities had offered up to 2.018 billion Colombian pesos (about US$615,000) for his capture.

What is the Clan del Golfo?

It is a Colombian armed group, also called the Gulf Clan, involved in drug trafficking. The US designated it a terrorist organisation in December 2025.

Sources

Post on X by President Abelardo de la Espriella, 11 November 2026 · US State Department, Foreign Terrorist Organization designation of the Clan del Golfo (Federal Register, the US government’s official gazette, December 2025)

RT
Ask Rio Times
17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand.
Open the full Ask Rio Times →

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

The Rio Times · Power Map
See who really holds power in Latin America
Click to open the Power Map
Abelardo de la Espriella Antioquia Clan del Golfo Colombia airstrike Colombia security Gulf Clan Latin America Negro Perea Operation Nehemías Tarazá

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.