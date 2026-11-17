Security: Colombia

Armed groups carried out 318 explosive-drone attacks in Colombia in 2026 up to 1 October, about one every 20 hours, the Fundación Ideas para la Paz (FIP), a Bogotá security think tank, said on 8 October 2026. The state still has no large anti-drone shield, and Defence Minister Jorge Mora has said the one promised was neither structured nor financed.

The weapon is cheap, commercial and spreading, which matters to US readers who follow Colombia as travellers, investors or policy watchers. Our recent reports on strikes in Cesar, Norte de Santander and Huila are linked below.

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Key Facts What. Armed groups launched 318 explosive-drone attacks in Colombia in 2026 to 1 October, about one every 20 hours.

Toll. Since 2024, drones have killed 25 uniformed personnel and six civilians and injured 456 people, to 1 October.

Shield. The promised anti-drone shield, over 6 trillion pesos (about US$1.8 billion), is not yet structured or financed.

Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. As of 17 November 2026, 17:35 GMT

Colombia’s armed groups have found a cheap way to attack soldiers and police from the air. The government says the promised shield against them was never built.

How the Drone War Grew

The FIP counted 318 attacks in 2026 to 1 October, with a peak of 56 in August. It also tracks them by group and region, and its figures are the most complete public record.

The EMC, the Estado Mayor Central, is a dissident faction of the demobilised FARC guerrillas, and the ELN is the National Liberation Army, a guerrilla group. A kamikaze drone is one that crashes into its target and explodes.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The EMC accounts for 72% of attacks and the ELN, the National Liberation Army, a leftist guerrilla group, for 23%, the FIP said on 8 October 2026. The ELN rose from 36 attacks in 2025 to 132 in 2026.

Four departments, Cauca, Chocó, Valle del Cauca and Norte de Santander, hold 71% of the attacks, the FIP said. The groups use drones to watch troops and civilians, check their own camps, attack rivals and tighten control of mining and coca areas, according to the FIP.

Training a drone operator is quicker than training a fighter, it noted.

The Casa de Nariño in Bogotá, the presidential palace, where the government’s response to the drone threat is decided. (File photo: Juanjo70000, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons, 2015)

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What Happened This Month

On Thursday 12 November 2026 President Abelardo de la Espriella condemned a drone attack in Tibú, Norte de Santander, that killed four soldiers, the presidency said. He ordered the security forces to use all their intelligence and operational capacity to find those responsible.

Colombia’s Defence Ministry said the anti-drone shield announced by the previous government, valued at more than 6 trillion pesos (about US$1.8 billion), was neither structured nor financed. A Colombian trillion, written “billones”, is a million million; the rate used is about 3,310 pesos per dollar (market rate, 17 November).

Minister Mora said only 800 billion pesos (about US$240 million) were announced for a first phase, and that its funding for 2026 was never guaranteed. He also said no awarded contract and no system in the process of being bought were handed over to his team.

The Shield and Its Critics

The FIP said on 8 October 2026 that the Defence Ministry reports about 9,000 attempted attacks detected in 2025, with roughly 96% jammed. The remaining 4% is enough to cause damage, the FIP said, and fibre-optic drones, which send signals down a cable, cannot be detected or jammed.

The FIP called current state measures necessary but insufficient and urged anti-drone equipment for the smallest and most remote units first. Three kamikaze drones also hit the 3D air-traffic radar at Candelaria, Valle del Cauca, a key air-defence asset in Valle del Cauca, it said.

Colombia’s Congress is also working on drone rules. No date for a full vote in the Chamber of Representatives, the lower house, is confirmed.

What It Means for You

Counts differ by source and period, so any single headline number needs care. Readers tracking Colombian risk should note that most attacks sit in four departments, Cauca, Chocó, Valle del Cauca and Norte de Santander, the FIP said.

The US State Department publishes a Colombia travel advisory, but we could not open it on 17 November, so we do not quote it. We also found no official confirmation of US counter-drone aid.

What Is Not Known

We could not confirm other tallies circulating this month, including figures of 351 attacks or 43 uniformed dead, and we use only numbers from the FIP and the presidency. No official 2026 total for deaths after 1 October is public in the sources we opened.

The content and budget of the ministry’s “shock plan” are not yet published, and the date of a full vote in the Chamber on drone rules is not confirmed. We also have no verified comparison with other Latin American countries.

In Plain English

EMC. Estado Mayor Central, a dissident faction of the former FARC guerrillas. ELN. National Liberation Army, a leftist guerrilla group. FIP. Fundación Ideas para la Paz, a Bogotá think tank on conflict and security. Fibre-optic drone. A drone steered through a thin cable, so radio jammers cannot stop it. Billones. In Colombia, a million million pesos, or one trillion in US usage.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many drone attacks has Colombia had in 2026?

The FIP counted 318 attacks from January to 1 October 2026, about one every 20 hours. Counts from other sources differ, and no official total for the full year exists yet.

Who carries out the drone attacks in Colombia?

The FIP attributes 95% to two groups, the EMC (72%) and the ELN (23%). The presidency does not yet name those behind the Tibú attack of 12 November.

Does Colombia have an anti-drone shield?

Not at scale. Defence Minister Jorge Mora said the announced shield, over 6 trillion pesos, was neither structured nor financed.

Are drone attacks a risk for foreign visitors?

Most recorded attacks hit security forces, though the FIP counts six civilian deaths since 2024. We could not open the US State Department advisory, so check it directly.

More: Colombia news · Drone hits Colombian police station · Drones drop explosives on a Colombian village · Drones wound a Colombian soldier in Cesar · Four Colombian soldiers die in drone attack

Sources: Fundación Ideas para la Paz, 8 October 2026; Colombia’s Defence Ministry, statement by Minister Jorge Mora, November 2026; Presidency of Colombia, 12 November 2026; Chamber of Representatives, 23 October 2026.