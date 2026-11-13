Four Colombian Soldiers Die in Drone Attack

File photo. A soldier of the Presidential Guard Battalion of the Colombian Army on guard duty at the Casa de Nariño, Bogotá, 2024. Photo: Lancero99, CC0, Wikimedia Commons.

Four Colombian soldiers were killed and others wounded when about 20 explosive devices dropped from drones landed on their patrol in the countryside near Tibú, close to the Venezuelan border. The Colombian Army named the dead on Thursday 12 November 2026.

The attack shows how cheap drones have turned a long guerrilla conflict into a war fought from the sky. It matters to US readers who follow Colombia as a security partner, a major oil and coffee exporter and a source of US-bound migration.

Key Facts —Power Index Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition). —Who. Four Colombian soldiers died and others were wounded, the Army said. —What. About 20 explosive devices were dropped from drones on troops in Tibú. —When. The Army announced the deaths on Thursday 12 November 2026. —Next step. Officials say the attackers are still being identified; the president blamed “narco-terrorists” without naming a group, and authorities are examining a possible role of the National Liberation Army (ELN), a guerrilla group.

Colombia’s Army says four soldiers died and others were wounded in a drone attack in Tibú, a border town in the Catatumbo region, and the president blamed “narco-terrorists” without naming a group.

What Happened

The Colombian Army, the country’s land force, identified the dead as Corporal Second Class José Luis Sánchez Berrío and professional soldiers Yair Jesús Méndez Bonza, Jeiner Pineda González and Gerson Mauricio Plazas Amor. All four served in Ground Operations Battalion No. 10.

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The Army said the troops were attacked in Barco La Silla, a rural hamlet (vereda) in Tibú, in Norte de Santander department. The Army said the soldiers were hit by 20 explosive devices released from drones, and other soldiers were wounded.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The Army said it activated its reaction, evacuation and emergency medical protocols after the attack. It coordinated with the Colombian Aerospace Force, the air arm, to airlift the wounded out.

The Army rejected the use of drones to drop explosives on its troops and offered condolences to the families. President Abelardo De la Espriella wrote that the crime “will not go unpunished” and ordered security forces to use their full intelligence capacity to find those responsible.

The president blamed “narco-terrorists” without naming a group.

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Why It Matters

Drones let armed groups strike professional troops from a distance at little cost, so a single small team can kill several soldiers. The Catatumbo, a mountain region on the Venezuelan border, has been a flashpoint between the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas and FARC dissidents, former rebels who rejected the 2016 peace deal.

For US readers the border zone matters because it sits on the Venezuelan border, where armed groups operate on both sides. The government has answered recent violence there with airstrikes on the ELN, and more of the Colombia coverage follows that thread.

What to Watch Next

Watch for an official attribution from the Army or the Defence Ministry in the coming days. Also watch whether the president orders a new offensive in the Catatumbo, as he promised to pursue the perpetrators.

What Is Not Known

The Army has not said which armed group launched the drones, and no one has claimed responsibility. The exact time of the attack and where the drones were operated from have not been made public.

What It Means for You

Travel in the Norte de Santander border area remains high risk, and the US State Department’s advisories for Colombia are the guide to follow. Investors in Colombian energy and infrastructure should expect more security spending in conflict zones.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who carried out the Tibú drone attack?

The Army has not officially named a group. Colombian authorities say the circumstances are still being verified.

Why are drones so dangerous for soldiers?

A cheap drone can drop explosives from above without the crew being near. The Army has rejected the use of drones to drop explosives on its troops.

Where is Tibú?

Tibú is a town in Norte de Santander, a department (state) on the Venezuelan border. It lies in the Catatumbo region, a conflict zone long contested by armed groups.

Sources: Colombian Army statement, via the Defence Ministry mindefensa.gov.co; Presidency of Colombia presidencia.gov.co.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error