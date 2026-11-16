File photo. Plaza de Bolívar in Bogotá, with the cathedral and the Capitolio, seat of Colombia's Congress, October 2018. Photo: Javierleiva, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

COLOMBIA · POLITICS

Published Monday, 16 November, 2:00 a.m. ET · Source: Colombian Geological Survey, national disaster agency, Constitutional Court, Congress, Presidency Colombia’s president passed 100 days in office on Sunday 15 November 2026 with an earthquake still setting his agenda. Abelardo de la Espriella, a conservative who took office on Friday 7 August, has also faced a run of bomb attacks and a fight in Congress over how to fix the budget.

For US readers, the question is whether the Colombian state can pay for reconstruction and fight armed groups at the same time. Both bear on the country’s debt and on its security record, and the peso traded at about 3,300 per US dollar on 16 November (RT spot rate).

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Key Facts Who Abelardo de la Espriella, a conservative, became Colombia’s president on Friday 7 August 2026.

Quake A 7.4-magnitude quake struck on Monday 10 August; the disaster agency’s 9 October count is 335 dead.

Cost The finance minister has put rebuilding at 50 trillion Colombian pesos (COP), about US$15 billion; earlier estimates were lower.

Security Five explosive attacks killed five people on 31 October and 1 November; the president ordered more air strikes.

Next Congress faces a 30-day clock on the fiscal rescue bill after the government’s urgency request of 3 November.

Power Index Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

The first 100 days of Colombia’s president were shaped by an earthquake he did not choose and a fight over the budget.

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In Plain English

UNGRD is Colombia’s national disaster-risk agency. The Fondo Milagro (Miracle Fund) is the state fund set up to pay for rebuilding after the quake.

An economic emergency lets a government issue decrees with the force of law for a limited time, and the Constitutional Court must review them. Centro Democrático is a conservative party that supports the government.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo. The Palacio de Justicia on Plaza de Bolívar in Bogotá, where the Constitutional Court sits, 2011. Photo: Baiji, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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The Quake That Set the Agenda

The quake struck at 7:34 a.m. on Monday 10 August, three days after the inauguration, with its centre at San José del Palmar in Chocó department. The Colombian Geological Survey measured it at magnitude 7.4 and a depth of 103 kilometres, and its director called it the third-largest earthquake in the country’s history.

UNGRD’s count of 9 October reported 335 dead and 4,516 injured, with damage in 16 departments (Colombia’s regions). The agency has also published eleven mass replies to citizens’ requests on donations, volunteering, rescue and the Miracle Fund, dated 10 November.

Finance Minister Miguel Gómez has put the rebuilding bill at COP 50 trillion (about US$15 billion at COP 3,302.5 per US dollar). The Court ruling below gives the Finance Ministry a deadline to recalculate that cost.

A Court Backs the Emergency, With Limits

On 11 November the Constitutional Court upheld, by 7 votes to 1, the economic emergency the government declared after the quake (ruling C-366 of 2026). It said the powers may be used only in municipalities listed as damaged and not to solve problems that existed before 10 August, as our earlier report on the ruling explains.

The Finance Ministry has 20 business days, counted from publication of the Court’s communiqué, to recalculate what the emergency will cost. The date of that publication is not confirmed.

The Rebuilding Fund Moves Slowly

The Miracle Fund is meant to turn money into contracts for demolition, housing and public services. On 11 November its manager at the time, Jaime Andrés Uribe, skipped an oversight session in Congress; his letter of excuse said he had been called to a presidential housing handover in Roldanillo, Valle del Cauca (see our note on the fund’s leadership).

Bombs, Drones and an Air-Strike Pledge

On the weekend of 31 October and 1 November, five explosive attacks killed five people. In Planadas, Tolima, a dump truck loaded with explosives went off near a military base and killed four, including a two-month-old baby, and a motorbike bomb killed a police patrolman in Algeciras, Huila.

De la Espriella said that bombing of what he called legitimate military targets would continue. On Saturday 7 November, after a drone attack in Santa Rosa del Sur, Bolívar, he wrote: “Por cada atentado, un bombardeo” (for every attack, an air strike).

On 28 October, an air strike in Nóvita, Chocó, killed seven members of a group linked to the Clan del Golfo, a drug-trafficking gang.

The Fiscal Bill and Its Critics

In late October the government filed its Economic Rescue Bill (Project 477 of 2026), and on Tuesday 3 November it asked Congress to fast-track it, which gives each chamber 30 days to decide. In that request the government says about 70% of the adjustment comes from spending cuts, and that one in three pesos of tax revenue now goes to debt payments, and, without action, one in two pesos by 2031.

The bill also faces doubts among conservative lawmakers. In late October, Senator María Clara Posada of Centro Democrático (a conservative party that supports the government) wrote on X: “No cuenten conmigo para aumentar impuestos a la clase media” (do not count on me to raise taxes on the middle class), and Senate president Honorio Henríquez said soon after that he would not back measures that burden households.

What It Means for US Readers

Investors in Colombian bonds and the peso should watch the bill and the revised quake cost, because the government itself says debt payments already take one in three tax pesos. Anyone with business in Colombia faces a country that must both rebuild and tighten its budget.

The attacks hit rural areas of Tolima, Huila, Cauca and Bolívar, so travellers should check their own government’s official travel advisory before planning trips there.

What to Watch Next

The 30-day clock on the rescue bill runs per chamber from receipt of the urgency message, so the closing date is not confirmed. The Finance Ministry’s recalculated quake cost is due within 20 business days of the Court’s communiqué, a date also not confirmed.

What Is Not Known

The latest disaster-agency count found dates from 9 October, so the current toll is not known. It is also not known whether the rescue bill will pass in its present form.

More: Colombia news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Earlier on the president: De la Espriella tells Colombia the money is gone.

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Abelardo de la Espriella take office?

He was inaugurated on Friday 7 August 2026. His 100th day after the inauguration fell on Sunday 15 November 2026.

How strong was the August earthquake in Colombia?

The Colombian Geological Survey measured magnitude 7.4 at 103 kilometres depth on Monday 10 August 2026. UNGRD counted 335 dead by 9 October.

What did Colombia’s Constitutional Court decide about the emergency?

On 11 November it upheld the economic emergency by 7 votes to 1. It limited the powers to quake-hit municipalities and barred use for problems that predate 10 August.

What is the Economic Rescue Bill?

It is Project 477 of 2026, the government’s fiscal plan, filed with an urgency message on 3 November. The government says about 70% of the adjustment comes from spending cuts, and some coalition senators oppose its tax measures.

Sources: Colombian Geological Survey (SGC), earthquake explainer, 14 August 2026: SGC; national disaster agency (UNGRD), mass replies notice, 10 November 2026: UNGRD; Constitutional Court, ruling C-366 of 2026, 11 November 2026; Colombian Congress, oversight session of 11 November 2026 and Project 477 of 2026 with the government’s urgency message of 3 November 2026; Presidency posts on X, November 2026; USD/COP spot rate of 16 November 2026: 3,302.5 (RT).

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