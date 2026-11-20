Colombia's Banco de Bogotá took over a Brazilian bank's local retail business and reported a lower quarterly profit.

File photo, 2017. A Banco de Bogotá branch in northern Bogotá, Colombia. (Photo: EEIM, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

COLOMBIA · BANKING

Banco de Bogotá, one of Colombia’s largest banks, earned 39.2% less in the third quarter of 2026 as it absorbed the retail bank of Brazil’s Itaú. Net profit attributable to shareholders was 237.2 billion pesos (about US$72 million), against 390.3 billion pesos (about US$118 million) a year earlier.

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For US readers, the result shows what a big bank deal can cost in its first months, since Banco de Bogotá belongs to Grupo Aval, whose shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange. Our earlier story on Grupo Aval’s third quarter covers the parent.

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Key Facts The bank Banco de Bogotá, owned by Grupo Aval, a banking group listed in New York.

The profit Third-quarter profit fell 39.2% to 237.2 billion pesos (about US$72 million).

The cause Higher provisions and integration costs followed taking over Itaú’s Colombian retail bank.

The size Equity, the owners’ stake, stood at 14.9 trillion pesos (about US$4.5 billion) on 30 September 2026.

Power Index Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

Colombia’s Banco de Bogotá took over a Brazilian bank’s local retail business and reported a lower quarterly profit.

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What the Bank Reported

Interest income reached 1.59 trillion pesos (about US$480 million) in the quarter. Net fees added 282.8 billion pesos (about US$85 million) and other net income 296.1 billion pesos (about US$89 million).

Operating expenses were 1.08 trillion pesos (about US$326 million). Equity was 14.9 trillion pesos (about US$4.5 billion), up 0.6% from the end of June.

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The bank’s core capital (common equity tier 1, the cushion it holds against losses) fell by about 152 billion pesos (about US$46 million), or 1.1%, in the quarter. The bank links the fall mainly to a smaller occasional reserve and to other comprehensive income, an accounting line for unrealised gains and losses, and also to intangible assets booked with the Itaú portfolio.

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The Itaú Deal

Itaú Unibanco, a large Brazilian bank, agreed to hand its Colombian retail banking to Banco de Bogotá, and the Superfinanciera, Colombia’s financial regulator, approved the transfer in June 2026. The migration of customers began on Friday 31 July 2026, after the second quarter had closed.

Grupo Aval says its loan book now includes about 6.3 trillion pesos (about US$1.9 billion) of Itaú retail loans, which moved to Banco de Bogotá in August. Our story on Itaú Colombia shows the other side of the deal.

A year-on-year drop in equity at Banco de Bogotá comes from a different event, an adjustment in the second quarter to the book value of its shares in Corficolombiana, Grupo Aval’s investment-banking arm. The bank says that adjustment explains the fall in equity from a year earlier.

Where It Ranks

On the Superfinanciera’s bank-level figures for the year to September 2026, Banco de Bogotá was the third most profitable Colombian bank, at about 1 trillion pesos (about US$300 million), down 1.91% from a year earlier. Bancolombia ranked first and Davivienda second.

Those bank-level figures use a different basis from the consolidated results above, so the two sets of numbers do not match. The bank’s own shares are listed on the BVC, the Colombian stock exchange, while its parent holds the New York listing.

What It Means for You

If you own Colombian bank shares through US funds, the quarter shows that the Itaú deal adds size before it adds profit. A bigger consumer-lending book can lift income later, but it also brings the cost of integrating systems and customers.

Pesos are converted here at about 3,310 per US dollar, the official rate (TRM) published by the Bank of the Republic, Colombia’s central bank, for 18 November 2026. Amounts in dollars will move if the peso does.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how fast the integration costs will fall, or when the Itaú business will add to profit. The size of one-off items inside the quarter is not broken out in the public summaries.

It is also unclear how much of the weaker equity comparison the Corficolombiana adjustment will explain in coming quarters. The bank has not said whether it expects the profit decline to continue.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Did Banco de Bogotá’s Profit Rise or Fall?

It fell 39.2% in the third quarter of 2026, to 237.2 billion pesos (about US$72 million). A year earlier the bank earned 390.3 billion pesos.

What Did Banco de Bogotá Take Over From Itaú?

It took over the Colombian retail banking business of Itaú Unibanco, a Brazilian bank, including loans and customers. Grupo Aval says about 6.3 trillion pesos (about US$1.9 billion) of loans moved over in August.

Why Did Equity Fall Compared With a Year Ago?

An adjustment in the second quarter changed the book value of the bank’s shares in Corficolombiana, an investment-banking unit of Grupo Aval. Equity still rose 0.6% from June to September.

Does Banco de Bogotá Trade in the United States?

The bank itself does not trade in New York, since its shares are listed on the Colombian exchange. Its parent, Grupo Aval, trades there under the ticker AVAL.

Sources: Banco de Bogotá third-quarter 2026 consolidated results report; Financial Superintendence of Colombia (Superfinanciera), bank profit data; Grupo Aval, investor relations; Bank of the Republic of Colombia, official exchange rate (TRM); all November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error