Colombia Bank Davivienda Profit Rises 38%

File photo, undated. The headquarters tower of EPM, the public utility group, lit up at night in Medellín, Colombia. Photo: SajoR, public domain, Wikimedia Commons.

Banco Davivienda, one of Colombia’s largest lenders, earned 1.51 trillion Colombian pesos (COP), about US$457 million, in the first nine months of 2026, up 37.8% from a year earlier. The bank published the figures by Thursday 12 November 2026, and third-quarter profit slipped from the second quarter.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Colombia story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Who. Banco Davivienda, a major Colombian lender, with group-wide figures. —What. Net profit of COP 1.51 trillion (about US$457 million) for January to September 2026. —Number. Up 37.8% on a year earlier; third quarter COP 567 billion (about US$172 million). —Why it matters. Loans of COP 175.8 trillion (about US$53 billion) and a fast-growing mobile wallet drive the result. —Next. Full-year 2026 results will show whether the pace holds after a softer third quarter. —Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

A big Colombian bank is earning far more than a year ago, but the latest quarter shows the pace cooling.

What Happened

Davivienda’s net profit, counting all its subsidiaries, reached COP 1.51 trillion for January to September, which implies about COP 1.1 trillion a year earlier. All peso conversions here use a market rate of about COP 3,303 per US dollar on 12 November 2026.

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The third quarter alone brought COP 567 billion (about US$172 million). That is roughly 14% below the COP 663 billion of the second quarter.

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Gross consolidated loans stood at COP 175.8 trillion (about US$53.2 billion), up 2% on the previous quarter excluding currency effects. Loans the bank classes as sustainable reached COP 36.6 trillion (about US$11.1 billion), or 20.8% of the book.

City view in Colombia. File photo. Photo by Hectorangelazul, 2016, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Daviplata, Davivienda’s mobile wallet and digital bank, earned COP 222.9 billion (about US$67 million) in revenue over nine months, up 57.4%. Its third-quarter revenue of COP 76 billion (about US$23 million) fell 3.6% from the second quarter.

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Why It Matters

Davivienda serves more than 26 million customers across six countries, so its profit is a gauge of how Colombian households and companies are coping with credit. The listed parent, Davivienda Group, reported COP 1.85 trillion (about US$560 million) for nine months, including COP 720 billion in the third quarter.

The result arrives as Colombia carries a BB- long-term foreign-currency rating, below investment grade, from S&P Global Ratings, a credit rating agency, which cut it from BB on 8 April 2026. Davivienda Group agreed in January 2025 to acquire the Colombian operations of Canada’s Scotiabank, and our earlier look at the second quarter covers the previous results.

What It Means for You

A US investor holding Colombian funds sees a large lender still growing profit while the country’s credit rating sits below investment grade. Colombian savers and borrowers face no direct change from the report itself.

What Is Not Known

The figures we confirmed do not show return on equity, loan-loss provisions or net interest margin, the gap between what a bank earns on loans and pays on deposits. They also do not say how much of the gain comes from the Scotiabank operations it agreed to buy.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Davivienda earn in the first nine months of 2026?

Banco Davivienda reported a net profit of COP 1.51 trillion, counting all its subsidiaries, (about US$457 million), up 37.8% on the same period of 2025. Its parent, Davivienda Group, reported COP 1.85 trillion (about US$560 million).

Did Davivienda’s profit fall in the third quarter?

Yes, against the second quarter. The bank earned COP 567 billion (about US$172 million), roughly 14% below the COP 663 billion of the prior quarter.

What is Daviplata?

Daviplata is Davivienda’s mobile wallet and digital bank for everyday payments. It earned COP 222.9 billion (about US$67 million) in revenue over nine months, up 57.4%.

Sources: Banco Davivienda and Davivienda Group quarterly results for September 2026; Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia (superfinanciera.gov.co), the national banking regulator; Banco de la República, Colombia’s central bank (banrep.gov.co); a market-data provider for the exchange rate.

In depth Colombia's economy in 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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