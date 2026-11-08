Chile Budget Panel Sends Science Budget On

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.50▼ 0.17% USD/MXN18.60▼ 0.05% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP3,240▲ 0.03% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU40.31▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,358▲ 8.23% USD/BOB11.81▲ 0.40% USD/DOP60.56▲ 0.43% USD/CRC448.27▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.24% USD/HNL26.88▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES893.88▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.99▲ 2.90% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL6.13▲ 0.07% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▼ 0.17% USD/MXN 18.60 ▼ 0.05% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,240 ▲ 0.03% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 8.23% USD/BOB 11.81 ▲ 0.40% USD/DOP 60.56 ▲ 0.43% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.24% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 893.88 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.90% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL 6.13 ▲ 0.07% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89%
since 2009
Sunday, November 8, 2026
Chile Economy

Chile Budget Panel Sends Science Budget On

By · · 3 min read

CHILE · BUDGET

Key Facts

  • What happened Chile’s joint budget committee sent the Science Ministry’s 2027 budget line to the Chamber with a negative report.
  • Money Spending is set at CLP 91.2 trillion (about US$93 billion), up 1.5% in real terms.
  • Next The Chamber of Deputies takes the bill next, then the Senate; Congress has 60 days from the 30 September filing.
  • Deficit The budget office targets a structural deficit of 1.8% of GDP, down from a 2.6% target for 2026.
  • Power Index Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

Chile’s joint budget committee has sent the Science Ministry’s 2027 budget line to the Chamber of Deputies with a negative report, a setback for President José Antonio Kast’s conservative government.

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Chile story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.
National Congress building in Valparaíso, Chile, with a central tower above hillside houses
File photo: Chile’s National Congress building in Valparaíso, photographed on 3 September 2023.
RT
Ask Rio Times
Latin American markets, currencies and companies.
Open the full Ask Rio Times →

A joint committee of Chile’s Congress advanced the Science Ministry’s 2027 budget line to the Chamber of Deputies with a negative report by Thursday, 5 November 2026. It is a setback for President José Antonio Kast, who took office in March 2026.

For US readers, Chile matters because it is the world’s largest copper producer, and investors in its peso and bonds watch fiscal signals closely. The government’s budget office, Dipres, sets 2027 spending at CLP 91.2 trillion (about US$93 billion at about 976 pesos per dollar, the market close on 6 November).

What Happened

The joint budget committee, made up of senators and deputies, reviews each ministry’s budget line, called a partida. It cleared the Health, Defence, Foreign Affairs, Economy and Public Lands lines on Thursday, 5 November, and approved the Finance line unanimously, 26 votes to 0.

The Science Ministry’s budget was rejected earlier in a budget sub-committee on 21 October. The joint committee did not vote on it again because the government filed no amendment, so it moves on with a negative report.

The white Palacio de La Moneda behind a path, flower beds and Chilean flags
File photo: the Palacio de La Moneda, the presidential palace in Santiago, seat of President José Antonio Kast’s government.

The Customs Service chapter inside the Finance budget was also rejected in a separate vote. A primary-care programme funded through Fonasa, the public health insurer, tied 12 to 12 and was rejected.

Why It Matters

Spending is planned to rise 1.5% in real terms against the expected 2026 outturn, according to the budget office. It also sets a structural deficit, which strips out copper price swings, of 1.8% of GDP, down from a 2.6% target for 2026, which the budget office estimates at 2.3%.

Chile’s revenue leans heavily on copper and on taxes, as our guide to the Chilean tax system shows. For a neighbouring comparison, see our report on Ecuador’s 2027 budget proposal.

What Happens Next

The Chamber of Deputies takes the bill next, and then the Senate. The budget bill was filed on 30 September 2026, and Congress has 60 days to pass it.

What Is Not Known

The Chamber’s debate dates have not been confirmed by a primary source. We do not know whether the government will try to restore the science line during the floor debate.

More: Chile news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Chile’s joint budget committee decide?

It advanced the Science Ministry’s budget line to the Chamber of Deputies with a negative report. Other lines, including the Finance line, were approved.

How big is Chile’s 2027 budget?

The budget office plans spending of CLP 91.2 trillion (about US$93 billion). That is 1.5% more than expected 2026 spending in real terms.

Sources: Dirección de Presupuestos (Dipres), Chile’s government budget office, 2027 budget summary (https://www.dipres.gob.cl/598/w3-article-433298.html, read 8 November 2026); Chilean Congress budget committee records.

In depth

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error

The Rio Times · Power Map
See who really holds power in Latin America
Click to open the Power Map
Chile Chile budget 2027 Chile fiscal deficit Chile science funding Chilean Congress Chilean peso Jorge Quiroz José Antonio Kast

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.