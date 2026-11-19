Chile's science ministry is now led by an acting undersecretary. Some lawmakers have moved to ask the state audit office to review its new deal with OpenAI, the US artificial intelligence company.

The Palacio de La Moneda, the presidential palace in Santiago, seat of the government that sponsored Chile's new tax law, pictured in January 2013. Photo: Miguel hernandez / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

CHILE · POLITICS

Chile’s undersecretary of science, Carolina Rossi Pantoja, has resigned after weeks of open conflict with Science Minister Ximena Lincolao, her direct superior. The Presidency (La Moneda, the president’s office) announced on Thursday 19 November 2026 that President José Antonio Kast had accepted her resignation.

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The break followed the dismissal of several ministry staff, which happened while Lincolao was abroad. Rossi is the second science undersecretary to leave since President José Antonio Kast took office in March 2026.

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Key Facts The exit Carolina Rossi, Chile’s deputy science minister, resigned; Kast accepted on Thursday.

The trigger Staff were dismissed while Minister Ximena Lincolao was abroad; Rossi objected.

The context She is the second science undersecretary to go since March 2026.

The successor Carolina Calvo Ascencio, a ministry adviser, is acting undersecretary; no permanent successor named.

Power Index Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

Chile’s science ministry is now led by an acting undersecretary. Some lawmakers have moved to ask the state audit office to review its new deal with OpenAI, the US artificial intelligence company.

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The Presidency’s statement said only that Kast had accepted the resignation of Carolina Rossi Pantoja. Carolina Calvo Ascencio, a commercial engineer and ministry adviser, becomes acting undersecretary (subrogante in Spanish).

La Moneda brought Calvo into the ministry in the weeks before to mediate between Rossi and Lincolao. The mediation did not prevent the break.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The National Congress building in Valparaíso, where Chile’s legislature sits. File photo. Photo by Carlos Figueroa Rojas, 3 September 2023, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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The dispute centres on staff dismissals ordered while Lincolao was in the United States. Rossi, who was acting minister while her superior was away, objected to the process in an internal email.

Lincolao has said the decisions had been discussed with Calvo and rested on administrative inquiries (sumarios) and management problems. There is an earlier case.

Rafael Araos, the previous undersecretary, resigned on 11 May 2026 after what Lincolao described as differences in management and vision. Rossi, then acting in the post, was confirmed on 16 June 2026 by a decree in the Diario Oficial, Chile’s official gazette.

Two science undersecretaries have now left in about six months, both after differences with Lincolao.A second dispute surrounds Rossi herself.

A ministry employee has reportedly filed a complaint against her under the Ley Karin, Chile’s law against workplace harassment and violence. The complaint alleges mistreatment.

It is only an allegation, and no finding is known. Lincolao signed an agreement called “OpenAI para Chile” with Sam Altman, OpenAI’s chief executive, in San Francisco on Monday 16 November.

Lawmakers have announced requests for the Contraloría, the state audit office, to review it. The ministry says the training will not use confidential state databases or citizens’ personal data.

It says the training may use open and synthetic data. Whether Rossi will comment on her exit is not known.

The outcome of the Ley Karin complaint is also unknown. Kast has not named a permanent successor.

Calvo, who La Moneda brought in as a mediator, now leads the undersecretariat. It is not confirmed when Kast will name a permanent successor.

Any reasons for the resignation beyond the dismissals dispute are also unknown.

Related: another Chilean undersecretary’s exit explained and how the 2027 budget treats science. More in our Chile coverage.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who Is Carolina Rossi Pantoja?

She was Chile’s undersecretary of science, the deputy to Science Minister Ximena Lincolao. President Kast accepted her resignation.

Why Did She Resign?

The visible trigger was a round of ministry staff dismissals. Lincolao says the decisions rested on administrative inquiries; other reasons are not confirmed.

Who Leads the Undersecretariat Now?

Carolina Calvo Ascencio, a ministry adviser, is acting undersecretary. No permanent successor has been named.

Sources: Presidency of Chile (La Moneda), statement of 19 November 2026; Ministry of Science, Technology, Knowledge and Innovation; Diario Oficial, decree of 16 June 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error