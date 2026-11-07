Chile Weighs Governance Reform at Codelco

Chuquicamata copper mine, near Calama in northern Chile, part of the mining economy that shapes Chilean job markets. File photo. (Photo: Diego Delso, CC BY-SA 4.0)

CHILE · MINING

Chile’s government is preparing to review how Codelco, the state-owned copper giant, is run after the company admitted that it overstated its copper output. Daniel Mas, the minister who holds both the economy and mining portfolios, said the review could end in a change to the law that governs Codelco’s board.

The question matters to US buyers and investors because Codelco is one of the world’s largest copper producers and its figures feed the supply data that American manufacturers and traders use. A governance overhaul would take time, so the near-term effect is on trust in the numbers rather than on supply.

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Key Facts Who Daniel Mas, Chile’s minister for both economy and mining, speaking after Codelco’s 5 November shareholder meeting.

What He says a review of mining institutions may change Codelco’s corporate governance, possibly through a new law.

Why Codelco says its reported output was overstated by about 42,100 tonnes across 2024 and 2025.

Next A working group of eight or nine people is due to be named by the end of 2026.

Power Index Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

What the Minister Said

Mas told a Chilean business newspaper in an interview that the whole of Chile’s mining system must modernise, naming Codelco, Sernageomin (the national geology and mining service) and Cochilco (the state copper commission). He asked who is the counterpart of whom: whether Cochilco is a watchdog or an adviser, and whether Sernageomin is strong enough to stand up to Codelco.

He said a cross-sector working group of eight or nine people would gather outside experience, and that its members should be named by the end of the year. On Codelco’s board, he said no change is planned in advance, but that if the review concluded otherwise it would need a legal or even a constitutional change.

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Why the State Is Stepping In

Codelco held an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on Thursday 5 November 2026, called at the request of Finance Minister Jorge Quiroz and Mas, who together represent the President of Chile as the company’s shareholder, the Chilean state. Codelco’s own statement says the meeting backed the board’s investigation and asked it to keep an open dialogue with shareholders on possible changes to how the company is governed.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Mas said the government would stay closer to the company than past governments did. The ministers cannot sit on the board, he noted, but they can call another extraordinary meeting whenever they have doubts.

The Overcount Behind the Review

Bernardo Fontaine, Codelco’s board chair, told the meeting that reported production was falsely raised by about 24,000 tonnes of copper in 2024 and by a net 18,100 tonnes in 2025, and warned that the figures could still change. Codelco says the duplicated output also inflated inventories by 15,200 tonnes of pure copper content, with a preliminary accounting hit of between US$120 million and US$140 million.

Two outside reviews are under way: KPMG, an audit firm, is checking all divisions’ 2024 and 2025 output, and EY, another audit firm, is running a forensic audit into the duplications and who was responsible. The overcount also distorted the performance bonuses of a group of workers and executives, whose final amounts are not yet set.

Debt, Tax and Investment

Mas said Codelco’s debt “is payable” and that honest production figures will show how much the company can invest and how much it can pay the state. He does not plan to change Codelco’s tax regime, but he wants longer-term agreements on leaving profits in the company or withdrawing them.

He pointed to the government’s decision to let Codelco keep 100% of last year’s profit, which he valued at roughly US$2.5 billion. He also said that, as he understood it from Codelco’s chair, the long-term strategic plan, first due in the last quarter of 2026, should now arrive in early 2027.

What It Means for You

For anyone who buys or trades copper, the near-term message is about data quality: Codelco’s output has been restated downward and its governance is under review. A legal change would have to pass Congress, so any new board rules are unlikely to arrive quickly.

Investors who follow Chile’s state companies should watch who joins the working group and what the strategic plan says about debt and new projects. We give no forecast and no investment advice.

What Is Not Known

The members of the working group and its exact timetable have not been announced. It is also unknown whether the review will recommend a change to Codelco’s governance law, and what a change would look like.

More: Chile news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Earlier reports: the 42,000-tonne confirmation, the dismissal of eight executives, Mas on Codelco partnerships and what Codelco is.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Did Daniel Mas Say About Codelco’s Governance?

He said a review of Chile’s mining institutions may lead to changes in how Codelco is governed. Any such change could require a new law or even a constitutional change.

Why Did Chile Hold a Codelco Shareholder Meeting?

The government, as sole shareholder, asked for it to review the overstated 2024 and 2025 output figures. The meeting backed the board’s investigation on 5 November 2026.

How Much Did Codelco Overstate Its Copper Output?

Codelco says the reported output was falsely raised by about 24,000 tonnes in 2024 and 18,100 tonnes in 2025. The company warns that audits are still under way and the figures could change.

Sources: Codelco press release on the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting, 5 November 2026; statements by Minister Daniel Mas in an interview published 7 November 2026; Codelco press office, read 7 November 2026.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error