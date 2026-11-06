How Chile’s Inflation-Linked Money Unit Works

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CHILE · ECONOMY EXPLAINED

Key Facts UF Today 41,279.51 pesos on 6 November 2026 (about US$42.51).

Next Step About 41,502 pesos (about US$43) by 9 December, driven by October’s inflation.

October Inflation Consumer prices rose 0.5% in the month and 4.5% over 12 months.

Who Sets It Chile’s central bank, using the statistics institute’s monthly inflation figure.

Why It Matters Loans and home prices in Chile are quoted in UF.

Power Index Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

Chile’s UF inflation unit is a counting unit, not a coin, whose peso value rises every day to follow consumer prices. On 6 November 2026 one UF was worth 41,279.51 pesos (about US$42.51 at 971 pesos per US$1).

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Chile’s statistics institute reported on Friday, 6 November 2026, that prices rose 0.5% in October, taking annual inflation to 4.5%. That figure sets how fast the UF climbs from 10 November to 9 December, as our news report on the inflation data explains.

What the UF Is

The UF, short for Unidad de Fomento, expresses an inflation-adjusted value, and Chile’s central bank, the Banco Central de Chile, authorizes it. The central bank describes it as an adjustment index for peso loans made by banks and credit cooperatives.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Chile’s financial regulator, the CMF, says the UF is not money but lets people state home prices in a value that keeps its real worth. A home priced at 5,000 UF stays at 5,000 UF while its peso amount grows with inflation.

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How the UF Moves Each Day

The UF changes every day, from the 10th of one month to the 9th of the next, using the previous month’s inflation. The Banco Central publishes all the values for that period in the official gazette by the 9th.

The daily rise follows a compound formula that spreads the monthly inflation evenly across the roughly 30 days. That is why the UF climbs by a small, steady amount each day instead of jumping on the 10th.

What October Inflation Does to the UF

The INE, Chile’s national statistics institute, said consumer prices rose 0.5% in October, and the 12-month rate reached 4.5% from 4.1% in September. Transport rose 2.0% and food and non-alcoholic drinks 1.0%, the two biggest pushes.

Under the central bank’s formula, October’s 0.5% is spread over the period from 10 November to 9 December. Starting from 41,295.46 pesos on 9 November, the UF reaches about 41,501.9 pesos (about US$43) on 9 December.

That is a rise of about 206 pesos (about US$0.21), or 0.5%, in 30 days. Over the year to 6 November the UF rose about 4.2%.

A Worked Example in Pesos and Dollars

Suppose a payment is fixed at 20 UF. On 6 November that equals 825,590 pesos (about US$850), and on 9 December it would be about 830,039 pesos (about US$855).

The difference is about 4,449 pesos, or roughly US$4.60 at the same exchange rate. The payment itself did not change in UF, only its peso value.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

The INE is Chile’s national statistics institute, which publishes monthly inflation. The Banco Central de Chile is the central bank that calculates and authorizes the UF.

The Servicio de Impuestos Internos is Chile’s tax agency, which lists the daily UF values. The CMF is the financial markets regulator that explains the UF to the public.

What It Means for You

For a US reader, anyone buying a home or borrowing in Chile will meet prices and loans quoted in UF. The peso value rises with inflation, so the dollar cost also depends on the exchange rate.

See our explainer on the UF rise before the inflation data. Our look at the UF record run and expat rents adds earlier context.

What Is Not Known

How fast the UF rises after 9 December depends on November inflation, which is not yet published. The INE will release it in December, and the Banco Central then publishes the UF values for 10 December to 9 January.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the UF in Chile?

The UF, or Unidad de Fomento, is an inflation-adjusted unit of account, not money. It was worth 41,279.51 pesos (about US$42.51) on 6 November 2026.

Who sets the UF value?

The Banco Central de Chile calculates it from the INE’s monthly inflation figure. It publishes the values for the 10th to the 9th in the official gazette by the 9th.

Why will the UF rise after October inflation?

From 10 November to 9 December the UF rises in line with October’s 0.5% inflation. That takes it to about 41,502 pesos (about US$43) on 9 December.

How is the UF different from the peso?

The peso is Chile’s money, while the UF is a unit whose peso value follows inflation every day. A price in UF stays fixed while its peso amount rises.

Sources: Instituto Nacional de Estadísticas, consumer price index (IPC), October 2026 release, 6 November 2026; Servicio de Impuestos Internos, daily UF values 2026 and 2025, 6 November 2026; Banco Central de Chile, UF methodology; Comisión para el Mercado Financiero, explainer on the Unidad de Fomento; Banco Central de Chile, observed dollar, 6 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief