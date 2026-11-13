Chile’s State Oil Company Explained

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

CHILE · ENERGY · ANALYSIS

Key Facts The company ENAP, Chile’s state-owned oil company, refines fuel and sells it to the distributors that run the pumps.

The change Chief executive Julio Friedmann announced on 12 November that he will leave on 5 February 2027.

The backdrop On 26 October Chile’s environment regulator charged ENAP’s Concón refinery four times, two preliminarily most serious.

The numbers ENAP reported profit of US$1.112 billion for the first nine months of 2026.

Power Index Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

Chile’s state oil company is losing its chief executive just 17 days after the country’s environment regulator accused one of its refineries of misreporting pollution. ENAP, short for Empresa Nacional del Petróleo, called the departure a personal decision, and we do not know whether the two events are connected.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Analysis story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

For US readers, ENAP matters because it sits behind the diesel and gasoline that power Chile’s mines and trucks in the world’s biggest copper-producing country. It is also a state company that earns billions, so its management and its scandals reach Chile’s public finances and politics.

What ENAP Does

ENAP is owned by the Chilean state and operates Chile’s refineries and part of its oil and gas production. Its three refineries are Aconcagua, in Concón on the central coast, Bío Bío, in Hualpén in the south, and the small Gregorio plant in Punta Arenas, in the far-southern region of Magallanes.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Its subsidiary Sipetrol explores for oil and gas, and ENAP runs marine terminals in the port towns of Quintero and San Vicente. By its own description, ENAP sells fuel such as gasoline, diesel, kerosene and jet fuel to distribution companies, which set the final pump price on their own.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Chile 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

A Profitable State Company

ENAP reported a profit of US$1.112 billion for the first nine months of 2026 and said it had now made profits for six years in a row. On 19 October it also announced one of the biggest investments abroad in its history, an Ecuador oil operation, still subject to regulatory approval, meant to secure crude for its Chilean refineries.

The company credits Friedmann, who took over as general manager in November 2022, with record profits, a debt cut of more than US$1 billion and record production, according to ENAP’s 12 November release. Board chair Cristían Muga praised his results when the resignation was announced.

The Refinery Case

On 26 October 2026 the Superintendency of the Environment (SMA), Chile’s environmental regulator, filed four charges against ENAP Refinerías, the unit that runs the Aconcagua refinery. It classified two of them preliminarily as the most serious kind, citing deliberate concealment or alteration of technical data.

The first charge says the refinery’s sulphur recovery system, the unit that captures sulphur before it reaches the air, fell below its legal minimum of 98% efficiency from 2023 to 2025, while the reports showed compliance. The SMA recalculated the efficiency at 94.1% for 2023, 90.5% for 2024 and 90.2% for 2025.

The second charge says the refinery left out the burn-off of gas in flares, its second-largest source of emissions. With that included, the SMA estimates emissions of sulphur dioxide, a polluting gas, at 1,277 tonnes in 2023 and 1,168 tonnes in 2024, above the annual limit of 1,145 tonnes.

What ENAP and the Government Said

ENAP says it reported the inconsistencies itself in January 2026, that a charge is not a sanction, and that the emissions did not harm the population. The SMA says total fines could reach 22,000 annual tax units, about US$19 million.

Chile’s energy and finance ministers said they learned of the matter on 29 April and told ENAP’s board to pass it to prosecutors and the SMA. After the charges, they called on the company to cooperate fully with the investigations.

Why the Top Job Matters

The general manager runs the day-to-day operations of a company that the Chilean government owns. The board, led by Muga, will start a search for a successor, and Friedmann stays in office until 5 February 2027.

The choice will show how the state wants to manage ENAP after the refinery case. It will also show whether Chile keeps pushing ENAP into new crude supply abroad, such as the Ecuador purchase.

What It Means for You

If you own Chilean assets through US funds, the next chief executive and the outcome of the SMA case are the two things to watch. If you travel in Chile, nothing in the announcement changes fuel supply, and ENAP does not sell at the pump.

For anyone following copper and energy markets, ENAP’s refineries are a link between imported crude and the diesel that Chilean mines use. A weaker or distracted ENAP would be a risk to that chain, though nothing so far points to a supply problem.

What Is Not Known

It is not known why Friedmann is leaving, whether the SMA case played a part, or who will succeed him. The company has not named candidates or given a date for the choice.

It is also not known how large the final fine will be, because ENAP has the right to present a compliance plan and a defence. We have found no public result from the prosecutors’ review so far.

More: Chile news in English, every day from The Rio Times. See also our reports on the resignation, the refinery charges and ENAP’s profit.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is ENAP in Chile?

ENAP is Chile’s state-owned oil company. It runs refineries, explores for oil and gas, and sells fuel to distributors.

Why Is ENAP’s Chief Executive Leaving?

ENAP has not stated a reason beyond announcing the resignation on 12 November 2026. Julio Friedmann stays until 5 February 2027.

What Did the Regulator Charge ENAP With?

The SMA filed four charges on 26 October 2026 over the Aconcagua refinery, two preliminarily the most serious. They concern sulphur recovery below the legal minimum and omitted flare emissions.

How Big Could the Fine Be?

The SMA says up to 22,000 annual tax units, about US$19 million. A charge is not a final sanction, and ENAP can respond.

Sources: ENAP, company website and press releases, 29 October and 12 November 2026; Superintendency of the Environment of Chile (SMA), statement on the charges against ENAP Refinerías, 26 October 2026; Chile’s Ministries of Energy and Finance, statement on ENAP’s emissions reports, October 2026.

In depth Oil and energy in Latin America 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error