CHILE · POLITICS

Chile’s justice minister, Fernando Rabat, faces an impeachment vote in the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Congress, that would suspend him from office if it passes. The outcome rests on a handful of undecided deputies who have not said how they will vote.

Opposition deputies filed the impeachment case, which Chile calls a constitutional accusation, on Thursday, 12 November, over cuts to prison sentences that Rabat’s ministry approved. For readers in the United States, it tests the cabinet of conservative President José Antonio Kast in a country that is the world’s largest copper producer.

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What Opposition deputies filed an impeachment case against Justice Minister Fernando Rabat on Thursday, 12 November.

Votes needed 78 of 155 deputies if all attend; the opposition has about 65.

When Chamber vote date not set; legal deadlines point to early December.

Stakes Chamber approval suspends him at once; Senate conviction removes him and bars public office for five years.

The count looks close, and a handful of undecided deputies may decide whether Rabat keeps his job.

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How the Case Reached the Chamber

The accusation targets decrees issued by Rabat’s ministry that cut prison time for convicted inmates. The filing, which La Tercera, a Chilean daily, put at 189 pages, rests on 54 decrees that cut sentences for people convicted of sex crimes against minors, La Tercera reported, and it details 22 of them.

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The opposition announced its plan on Wednesday, 28 October, after a special session of the Chamber, according to Meganoticias, a Chilean news outlet. The third chapter accuses Rabat of misleading Congress by giving inaccurate or incomplete information, La Tercera reported on 16 November.

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President José Antonio Kast has kept Rabat in office, as our earlier report described. The government rejects the filing’s grounds and says the questioned actions are not a constitutional breach, Pauta reported on 16 November.

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The Three Charges

The filing has three chapters. It relies on Article 52 of the Constitution, which lets deputies accuse a minister for infringing the Constitution or the laws, or for leaving them unexecuted.

THE THREE CHAPTERS Sentence cuts for sex offenders. It says reductions for people convicted of sex crimes against children infringed the Constitution and the laws, La Tercera reported.

It says reductions for people convicted of sex crimes against children infringed the Constitution and the laws, La Tercera reported. Crimes against humanity. It says reductions in such cases skipped the Rome Statute, the treaty that created the International Criminal Court.

It says reductions in such cases skipped the Rome Statute, the treaty that created the International Criminal Court. Misleading Congress. It accuses Rabat of misleading Congress with inaccurate or incomplete information, breaching the duty of probity, meaning honest conduct in office.

A government spokesperson said there is “a political use” of the case “to force a cabinet change”, according to the title of a video posted by Diario Financiero, a Chilean business daily, on 16 November. Pauta, a Chilean news site, reported that ten opposition deputies filed it.

Why a Few Votes Decide It

The Constitution requires a majority of the deputies present to approve an accusation against a minister, which is 78 votes if all 155 attend. Pauta, a Chilean news site, counted 65 opposition votes on Monday, 16 November, 13 short of 78.

Adding the 11 People’s Party deputies who lean yes would reach 76, still two short. The People’s Party (known as the PDG), a smaller party that holds the balance in the Chamber, is split.

Pamela Jiles, a People’s Party deputy, told Radio Infinita, a Chilean radio station, that 11 of the bench’s 13 members lean towards approving the accusation, Pauta reported. La Tercera named two reluctant members of the bench, Javier Olivares and Roberto Arroyo.

What Happens Next

On Monday, 16 November, the Chamber drew lots for the five-deputy commission that reviews the filing. Diario Financiero listed the five members, and three come from the opposition.

They are Lorena Pizarro (Communist Party), Raúl Soto (Party for Democracy) and Lorena Fries (Broad Front). The other two are Carlos Chandía (National Renewal) and Germán Verdugo (National Libertarian Party).

Together they give the opposition a 3–2 majority on the commission. Rabat has 10 days from notification to appear before the commission, which then has six days to study the case, Diario Financiero reported on 16 November.

Read together, those deadlines point to a full-Chamber vote in early December at the earliest, and no date has been set. If the Chamber approves, Rabat is suspended from that moment, under Article 52 of the Constitution, and the Senate sits as a jury.

The suspension ends if the Senate rejects the case or does not rule within 30 days.A guilty verdict needs a majority of the senators in office, and it removes the minister and bars him from any public function for five years.

Our Chile page follows the case.

What It Means for You

We found no direct effect on US travel, trade or tariffs, so this is mainly a test of the Kast government’s hold on Congress. The numbers show how thin the margin is: 78 votes are needed if everyone attends, and the opposition has about 65, 13 short.

If the Chamber approves, Kast would have to replace a minister while the Senate decides. A guilty verdict would bar Rabat from public office for five years.

What Is Not Known

The Chamber has not set a vote date, and the PDG bench has not settled its position. La Tercera says the filing details 22 decrees, but not all of the 54 it counts.

Rabat has not yet appeared before the commission. Our earlier report on the sentence-cut row has the background, and the opposition’s final count could change before the vote.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a constitutional accusation in Chile?

It is Chile’s impeachment procedure for senior officials. The Chamber of Deputies votes first, and the Senate then acts as a jury.

How many votes does the opposition need?

A majority of the deputies present, which is 78 if all 155 attend. Pauta, a Chilean news site, counted 65 opposition votes on 16 November.

Why is Fernando Rabat accused?

The filing says his ministry cut sentences in ways the law forbade, including for people convicted of sex crimes against minors, and that he misled Congress with inaccurate or incomplete information. The government rejects the grounds and says the questioned actions are not a constitutional breach.

What happens if the Chamber approves?

Rabat is suspended at once. The suspension ends if the Senate rejects the case or has not ruled within 30 days, and a guilty verdict removes him and bars him from public office for five years.

Sources: Constitution of Chile, articles 52 and 53; the accusation filed with the Chamber of Deputies on 12 November 2026; La Tercera, 16 November 2026; Pauta, 16 November 2026; Meganoticias, 28 October 2026; Diario Financiero, 16 November 2026; US Geological Survey, Mineral Commodity Summaries 2026: Copper.