Chile Lawmakers Urge Lawsuit Over Codelco
CHILE · COPPER
Sixteen Chilean lawmakers have asked the state’s legal defender, the Council of State Defence (CDE), to sue former managers of Codelco, Chile’s state copper miner, over copper output figures that were falsely inflated. If the CDE is not already pursuing the case, they want it to file civil and criminal actions to protect public money.
The move matters to US readers because Codelco is one of the world’s largest copper producers, and how Chile handles the case may shape how much foreign buyers and lenders trust its reported output. The request is a political step, not a court filing.
Key Facts
- Who Sixteen deputies, most from the conservative National Renewal party, among them Diego Schalper and Ximena Ossandón.
- What Their request, dated Friday 6 November, asks the state defence council to act against former managers.
- Why Codelco says reported output was falsely raised by about 24,000 tonnes in 2024 and a net 18,100 in 2025.
- Cost Codelco’s preliminary accounting hit from inflated inventories is between US$120 million and US$140 million.
- Next Prosecutors and two audit firms, KPMG and EY, are still investigating the case.
- Power Index Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).
What the Deputies Ask
The request puts ten questions to the council, including whether it has filed a criminal complaint and whether it is weighing damages claims against executives, directors or external auditors. It also asks how large the harm to public assets is, and whether it has looked at recovering bonuses that were paid on the inflated numbers.
The lawmakers add a question on possible liability for giving false information to the market, since Codelco issues bonds and is overseen by the CMF, Chile’s financial market regulator. They also ask the council to seek precautionary measures so that any future court order can be enforced.
Who the Defence Council Is
The CDE, or Consejo de Defensa del Estado, is the Chilean state’s legal defence body, and it can file lawsuits to protect public assets. In April 2024 it filed a criminal complaint for fraud against the Treasury over a maintenance contract for a smelter furnace at Codelco’s Chuquicamata division.
The deputies argue that if the CDE does nothing, taxpayers would bear the full cost and those responsible would not answer with their own money. Criminal and audit work by others, they write, does not replace a claim to repair the damage to the state.
What Codelco Has Confirmed
At an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on Thursday 5 November 2026, Chair Bernardo Fontaine said output was falsely raised by about 24,000 tonnes in 2024 and by a net 18,100 tonnes in 2025, and warned that the figures could still change. Codelco says the duplications inflated inventories by 15,200 tonnes of fine copper and affected the bonuses of a group of workers and executives.
Two outside reviews are running: KPMG, an audit firm, is checking all divisions’ output for 2024 and 2025, and EY, another audit firm, is carrying out a forensic audit. Codelco dismissed eight executives and professionals on Thursday 29 October 2026 after internal audits.
What It Means for You
For copper buyers and investors, the request signals that the case is moving from the company to Congress and possibly to the civil courts. That raises the chance that more detail on who knew what will come out, which could change how the market reads Codelco’s past figures.
For now nothing in the request changes Codelco’s operations or its copper sales. We give no forecast and no investment advice.
What Is Not Known
It is not known whether the CDE is already investigating, whether it will file a complaint or lawsuit, or when it will answer the lawmakers. The final size of the overcount and the cost to Codelco may also change as the audits finish.
More: Chile news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Related: the 42,000-tonne confirmation, prosecutors to summon the ex-chair and the dismissal of eight executives.
Frequently Asked Questions
What Did the Chilean Deputies Ask For?
They asked the state defence council to say whether it is investigating the inflated output figures and, if not, to file civil and criminal actions against those responsible. The request is dated Friday 6 November 2026.
What Is the Consejo de Defensa del Estado?
It is the Chilean state’s legal defence body, which can sue to protect public assets. In April 2024 it filed a fraud complaint over a furnace maintenance contract at a Codelco division.
How Much Did Codelco Overstate Its Output?
Codelco says reported output was falsely raised by about 24,000 tonnes in 2024 and 18,100 tonnes in 2025. Audits are still under way, so the totals could change.
Sources: Codelco press release on the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting, 5 November 2026; request of 16 deputies to the Consejo de Defensa del Estado, dated 6 November 2026; Consejo de Defensa del Estado, read 7 November 2026.
In depth
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error
Copper in Latin America
- Copper in Latin America 2026: Mines, Prices and Politics
- Chile’s State Copper Giant Codelco Explained
- Peru Copper Mining Explained: Output, Big Mines, Exports and Risks in 2026
- Peru Natural Resources Explained 2026