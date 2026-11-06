South Africa’s Zuma Denies Secret Pact

SOUTH AFRICA · APARTHEID-ERA CRIMES

Key Facts The country South Africa, a democracy since 1994, traded an estimated US$28.8 billion with the US in 2025.

The background The Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) referred apartheid-era crimes to prosecutors, and families allege interference delayed those cases.

What happened Zuma’s affidavit denies any secret or unlawful agreement to stop investigation or prosecution of apartheid-era offences.

The catch Zuma has not yet testified in person, and calls the evidence against him hearsay.

What it means for you Zuma leads the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, so the inquiry feeds into South African party politics.

What comes next The inquiry’s final report is due by 18 December 2026, and Zuma is still to testify.

Jacob Zuma, South Africa’s former president, says in a sworn affidavit to a judicial inquiry that he never joined a secret deal to stop prosecutions of apartheid-era crimes. The affidavit was made public on Friday 6 November 2026, two days after local elections on Wednesday 4 November in which the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party he leads, a rival of the governing African National Congress (ANC), took part.

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For US readers the story matters because South Africa is a significant American trading partner. The United States Trade Representative, the US government’s trade negotiator, puts two-way goods and services trade with South Africa at an estimated US$28.8 billion in 2025.

The Union Buildings, seat of the South African presidency, with a memorial in the foreground, Pretoria, 23 October 2016. Photo: flowcomm, CC BY 2.0, via Flickr.

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What Zuma Told the Inquiry

Zuma wrote in his affidavit: “I reject any suggestion that I concluded, authorised or implemented a secret or unlawful agreement to prevent and/or stop any investigation or prosecution of offences arising from the conflicts of the past.” He accepts that ANC leaders held talks with apartheid-era leaders before the 1994 elections, but denies those talks covered how former generals could avoid prosecution.

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He also said that his role in 1990 does not prove any later pact, writing that it “does not establish any later agreement to suppress TRC investigations or prosecutions.” He confirmed evidence from Penuell Maduna that the two men returned to South Africa in March 1990 as an advance team to prepare for negotiations with the apartheid government.

The Claims Behind the Inquiry

The inquiry is examining allegations that between 1998 and 2003 Zuma and former president Thabo Mbeki took part in secret meetings with former apartheid-era army and police generals. The aim, the allegations say, was to find a way to avoid prosecutions arising from the conflicts of the past, including cases the TRC had referred to prosecutors.

Mbeki has also denied the allegations. Zuma argues that the claims against him rest on hearsay and asks the inquiry to make no adverse finding until the primary evidence is disclosed and he has had a fair chance to answer it.

The Appointment of a Prosecutions Chief

Zuma was president from 2009 to 2018, and during that time he appointed Menzi Simelane as head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the state body that brings criminal cases. South Africa’s Constitutional Court later overturned that appointment, in 2012.

Zuma says he made the appointment but denies that he chose Simelane to delay, stop or control any TRC case. He also denies ever instructing Simelane to remove advocate Anton Ackermann, move Chris Macadam or withhold investigators from TRC matters.

Who Is Running the Inquiry

President Cyril Ramaphosa set up the inquiry in May 2025, with retired Constitutional Court judge Sisi Khampepe as chair, assisted by retired Judge President Frans Kgomo and Adv Andrea Gabriel. The step followed a settlement with families of victims of apartheid-era crimes who had gone to court over years of delay in these cases.

Zuma tried to have Khampepe removed from the chair but lost that challenge at the Constitutional Court in 2026. The Presidency extended the commission’s term on 14 May 2026, and the final report is now due by 18 December 2026.

What It Means for US Readers

South Africa and the United States traded an estimated US$28.8 billion in goods and services in 2025, according to the US Trade Representative. Zuma’s MK party competes with the ANC, so an inquiry that touches him and Mbeki feeds into South African party politics.

Investors and companies with South African exposure should watch whether the inquiry’s final report leads to new prosecutions of apartheid-era cases or to political fallout for the former presidents. The report is due by 18 December 2026.

What Is Not Known

Whether and when Zuma will give evidence in person. The commission, chaired by Justice Khampepe, can answer, and its report is due by 18 December 2026.

Whether the inquiry will find evidence beyond the hearsay Zuma disputes. The commission can answer in its final report, due to the President by 18 December 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Zuma accused of?

He is accused of taking part, between 1998 and 2003, in secret meetings with former apartheid-era generals to avoid prosecutions. He denies this in a sworn affidavit.

What is the Truth and Reconciliation Commission?

It was the body set up after apartheid to hear about crimes committed during that era. It referred cases to prosecutors, and the inquiry is examining alleged attempts to stop their investigation or prosecution.

Who is leading the inquiry?

Retired Constitutional Court judge Sisi Khampepe chairs it. She was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in May 2025.

Has Zuma given evidence in person?

Not yet. His affidavit is on file, but the inquiry has not announced a date for his testimony.

When will the inquiry report?

The Presidency has set 18 December 2026 as the deadline for the final report. It extended the term first on 1 December 2025, to 31 July 2026, and again on 14 May 2026.