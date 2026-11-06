Kenyan Bank Investors Hold 8% of Nedbank

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KENYA · BANKING & FINANCE

Key Facts The shares Nedbank, a South African bank, issued about 43.6 million new shares to investors in NCBA, a Kenyan bank.

The deal The new shares are about 8% of Nedbank, and Nedbank now owns 66% of NCBA.

The cash Investors also received about KSh23.2 billion (Kenyan shillings) in cash, about US$179 million at 129.85 per dollar.

The price The shares were priced at R250 (South African rand) each, a stock payment of about US$660 million.

What next NCBA stays listed in Nairobi, with the remaining 34% held by public investors.

Investors in NCBA Group, a Kenyan bank, are now part-owners of Nedbank, a South African lender. When the takeover closed on 3 November 2026, Nedbank Group issued about 43.6 million new shares to NCBA shareholders who accepted its offer, roughly 8% of the bank.

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For US readers, the swap shows South African capital moving into East African banking, and it puts a slice of Nedbank in Kenyan hands. Our earlier report on the transfer of 66% of NCBA covers how the takeover closed.

What Happened

Nedbank Group, a bank listed in Johannesburg, paid for 66% of NCBA Group with a mix of new Nedbank shares and cash. The new shares went to NCBA shareholders who handed in their stock under the offer.

Spread over Nedbank’s enlarged share capital, the new shares come to roughly 8% of the bank, by our own calculation. Existing Nedbank shareholders hold a smaller slice than before, because the same company is now split into more shares.

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How the Swap Worked

The offer paid 80% in Nedbank shares and 20% in cash. Holders received 4.02994 Nedbank shares for every 100 NCBA shares, with the Nedbank shares priced at R250 each for the deal.

At that price the new shares are worth about R10.9 billion (about US$660 million at 16.53 rand per US dollar). The cash part came to about KSh23.2 billion (about US$179 million at 129.85 shillings per US dollar).

Holders of 79.9% of NCBA’s shares accepted the offer, more than the 66% Nedbank wanted. Nedbank therefore scaled back the accepted shares and took 1,087,362,891 shares, equal to 66%.

Who Is Who in Plain English

Nedbank is one of South Africa’s big four banks and trades on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. NCBA Group is a Kenyan lender listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange, with 122 branches and balance-sheet assets of KSh665 billion (about US$5.1 billion).

Jason Quinn, Nedbank Group chief executive, said Nedbank wants to grow outside its core Southern Africa market and sees East Africa as a key growth region. John Gachora, NCBA Group chief executive, said: “The name is the same, the people are the same, but the ambition and capabilities are tremendously magnified.”

What It Means for You

If you hold South African shares through a US fund, your fund’s slice of Nedbank is now a little smaller, because new shares went to NCBA investors. The business behind the shares is larger, since NCBA adds a bank with branches in East Africa.

Customers and visitors in Kenya should see no change at NCBA branches or apps, because the bank keeps its name and its local management. US companies that bank in Kenya can keep their existing accounts and contacts.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how many of the new shares NCBA’s large holders will keep and how many they will sell. We also could not confirm when NCBA’s results will first appear in Nedbank’s group accounts.

The effect on Nedbank’s profit per share is also unclear until the first full period with NCBA is reported. We could not confirm which individual NCBA shareholders now hold the largest Nedbank stakes.

More: Kenya news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Much of Nedbank Do NCBA Shareholders Own?

NCBA shareholders received about 43.6 million new Nedbank shares, roughly 8% of the bank. The exact percentage depends on Nedbank’s final share count.

What Did NCBA Shareholders Get for Their Shares?

They received 4.02994 Nedbank shares for every 100 NCBA shares tendered, plus KSh21 in cash per NCBA share. In total the cash came to about KSh23.2 billion (about US$179 million).

Does Nedbank Own All of NCBA?

No. Nedbank owns 66% of NCBA, and the remaining 34% is held by public investors on the Nairobi Securities Exchange.

Will NCBA Change Its Name?

NCBA’s chief executive has said the bank’s name and people stay the same. It remains listed in Nairobi.

Sources: Nedbank Group, investor relations, NCBA transaction page, retrieved 6 November 2026; Nedbank Group, SENS announcement of the offer results, 21 July 2026; Nedbank Group, SENS announcement on regulatory approval, 31 August 2026; RT exchange-rate data, 6 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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