Argentina Sets Pope Leo Security Operation

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

ARGENTINA · POPE LEO VISIT

Key Facts What Three federal security commands will guard Pope Leo XIV in Argentina from 8 to 11 November 2026.

Where Buenos Aires, Luján, Córdoba and the Claypole suburb of Buenos Aires province.

Streets Parts of Palermo and Recoleta in Buenos Aires close to cars from Saturday 7 November.

Holiday Monday 9 November is a national holiday, with local days off on 10 and 11 November.

Power Index Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Argentina has launched its Pope Leo security operation, with three federal commands guarding his visit from Sunday 8 to Wednesday 11 November 2026. The commands cover the capital, the pilgrimage town of Luján and the city of Córdoba.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Argentina story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

The heaviest street closures in Buenos Aires begin on Saturday 7 November. For US readers, it shows how tightly a papal trip is protected and what travelers to the Argentine capital should expect.

How the Pope Leo Security Operation Works

Three resolutions, numbered 898, 899 and 900 of 2026, were published in Argentina’s official gazette. They were signed by Security Minister Alejandra Monteoliva and set up one federal command for each area the pope will visit.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The first command covers the city of Buenos Aires, the second covers Luján and the suburb of Claypole, and the third covers Córdoba province. Together they plan security for airports, transport terminals, highways, embassies and prisons on the pope’s schedule.

Their stated goals are to keep public order, help protect the pope and guard official delegations from Argentina and abroad. Federal forces work alongside city and provincial police in each area.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Argentina 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Free. We send a confirmation link first, and the same address then receives The Rio Times Brief, our daily briefing. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy. Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Streets Closed in Buenos Aires

The Buenos Aires city government has announced full vehicle restrictions around the Apostolic Nunciature, the Vatican’s embassy in the Recoleta district. From noon on Saturday 7 November until Wednesday 11 November, cars are barred inside the area bounded by Alvear, Cerrito, Libertador and Callao avenues.

In the Palermo district, closures around the Monument of the Spaniards on Libertador Avenue have grown since Wednesday 4 November. From Saturday afternoon to early Wednesday, full closures and police checkpoints apply there.

Residents must show an ID with an up-to-date address or a sworn declaration, and hotel guests must show a booking. Cars and shipping containers near the routes are being moved for security reasons.

The Visit Day by Day

Pope Leo arrives from Montevideo, Uruguay, at Aeroparque airport in Buenos Aires at 4:30 pm on Sunday 8 November. President Javier Milei will greet him at the foot of the plane, a government official has said.

On Monday 9 November he visits a home for people with disabilities in Claypole and celebrates an open-air Mass at the Monument of the Spaniards. He then holds meetings in the capital, including one with workers and one with religious communities.

On Tuesday 10 November he flies to Córdoba for a Mass at the Military Aviation School, then returns for a vigil with young people. Our guide to Córdoba explains the city and the day’s plans.

On Wednesday 11 November he visits a federal prison, celebrates Mass at the Luján basilica and leaves Ezeiza airport for Lima, Peru. Decree 1103/2026 makes Monday 9 November a national holiday, as we reported in our holiday story.

Tuesday 10 November is also a holiday in Buenos Aires city and Córdoba province, and Wednesday 11 November in Buenos Aires province. Those days off are meant to keep roads clear and let people attend.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

Pope Leo XIV is the head of the Catholic Church, based in Vatican City. Argentina is the second stop of a South American tour that also includes Uruguay and Peru.

Alejandra Monteoliva is Argentina’s national security minister and oversees the federal police forces. Javier Milei is Argentina’s president and will receive the pope on arrival.

The Apostolic Nunciature is the Vatican’s embassy in Buenos Aires, where the pope will stay. The Casa Rosada is the presidential palace, where a welcome ceremony is planned for Sunday evening.

What It Means for You

If you are in Buenos Aires between 7 and 11 November, expect closed streets, police checkpoints and limited access around Palermo and Recoleta. Hotel guests inside the closed zones should carry their booking confirmation.

US Catholics following the trip can expect large open-air Masses with tight security around each one. The visit is also a very large public event for the Milei government to run, as our report on the Vatican advance team showed.

What Is Not Known

The Security Ministry has not published a total number of officers for all three commands. Airspace limits and the expected crowd size are also not detailed in the published orders.

Security plans can change at short notice for safety reasons. Travelers should check the Buenos Aires city government’s traffic notices before heading out.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does Pope Leo visit Argentina?

Pope Leo XIV is in Argentina from Sunday 8 to Wednesday 11 November 2026. He visits Buenos Aires, Claypole, Córdoba and Luján.

Who runs the Pope Leo security operation?

Security Minister Alejandra Monteoliva signed the orders creating three federal commands. They work with city and provincial police.

Which Buenos Aires streets are closed?

Parts of Palermo near Libertador Avenue and the Recoleta area around the Apostolic Nunciature close to cars from Saturday 7 November. Residents and hotel guests need ID or a booking to enter.

Is there a public holiday for the visit?

Yes, Monday 9 November is a national holiday. Tuesday 10 November is a holiday in Buenos Aires city and Córdoba, and Wednesday 11 November in Buenos Aires province.

Sources: Argentina Ministry of National Security, Resolutions 898, 899 and 900 of 2026, Official Gazette, September 2026; Decree 1103/2026 on visit holidays, Official Gazette, 28 September 2026; Buenos Aires City Government, traffic and security notices for the papal visit, November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief