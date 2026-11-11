Burkina Receives 26,624 Expelled by Guinea

BURKINA FASO · BOBO-DIOULASSO

Burkina Faso had received 26,624 people expelled from Guinea at Bobo-Dioulasso, its second-largest city, by Tuesday 10 November 2026, the National Council for Emergency Relief and Rehabilitation (CONASUR), the state disaster-relief agency, said on Wednesday 11 November. The returnees came after Guinea’s authorities suspended artisanal gold mining, the small-scale, hand-dug kind, and the operation is still going on.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Arrivals 26,624 people received at Bobo-Dioulasso by 10 November 2026, including 26,021 men and 603 women.

Convoys Five convoys with 153 buses and 44 trucks, of which three had already returned to Burkina Faso.

Included The total includes 5,458 children and 772 people of other nationalities.

Help from Mali Malian authorities supplied many trucks and buses, and some people came home on their own.

Still open The council’s statement does not say how many people still wait in Mali or Guinea.

How the Return Works

Burkina’s government launched an inter-ministerial operation on 3 November 2026, on the instruction of the prime minister, to bring its citizens home and receive them in dignified conditions. A government delegation went to Bamako, Mali’s capital, to assess the situation and identify solutions for a safe return.

Convoys were sent to gathering zones in Mali to carry the returnees to Burkina Faso. CONASUR thanked Mali for its hospitality and for the trucks and buses it provided.

The Grand Mosque of Bobo-Dioulasso, Burkina Faso’s second city. File photo: Jurgen, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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What Happens at Bobo-Dioulasso

All regional relief councils were put on alert, and the Guiriko regional council became the single reception and sorting centre. Arrivals go through security and health checks, identification, registration and humanitarian care.

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Lieutenant-Colonel Passowendé Pélagie Kaboré, the minister of family and solidarity, who also chairs CONASUR, said operations will continue. She asked residents to keep up their solidarity with the returnees.

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Shelters in a gold panners’ village at Gaoua, south-western Burkina Faso, November 2017. File photo: WILLAV-FR, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Why It Matters

In our assessment, tens of thousands of people reaching one city within about a week of the operation’s start put pressure on housing, food and health services, and the count could still rise. The returnees were expelled over gold mining, so lost income at home is a likely next pressure.

The next checkpoints are the council’s next convoy update and any formal talks between Burkina Faso, Mali and Guinea, and the statement gave no dates. Background is in our earlier analysis of why Guinea expelled foreign gold miners and of Burkina’s protest over the expulsions.

What It Means for You

For US readers the direct effect is humanitarian and regional rather than a market move. Gold-sector investors may want to watch whether Guinea’s mining suspension extends to other areas.

Our Burkina Faso page tracks the story. The wider crisis between Guinea, Mali and Burkina Faso is explained in our earlier analysis.

What Is Not Known

The figures come from the council’s statement, posted on the family ministry’s Facebook page, and we have no independent count. The statement does not say where the returnees go after Bobo-Dioulasso or how many remain in Mali and Guinea.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people has Burkina Faso received from Guinea?

CONASUR says 26,624 people had been received at Bobo-Dioulasso by 10 November 2026. The total includes 26,021 men, 603 women, 5,458 children and 772 foreign nationals.

Why were Burkinabè expelled from Guinea?

The returns followed Guinea’s suspension of artisanal gold mining around the start of November 2026. Burkina’s government organised convoys to bring its citizens home through Mali.

Where are the returnees received?

They are received at Bobo-Dioulasso, where the Guiriko regional relief council runs a single reception and sorting centre. Arrivals are checked, identified, registered and given humanitarian help.

Sources: CONASUR communiqué of 11 November 2026, published by Burkina Faso’s ministry of family and solidarity; statement by minister Passowendé Pélagie Kaboré, 11 November 2026.