Brazil Steelmaker Sells Cement Arm to China
Business: Brazil
Brazil’s second-largest cement maker is about to pass into Chinese hands. Steelmaker Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN) signed a contract on Saturday 7 November 2026 to sell CSN Cimentos to Huaxin Building Materials Group of China, and announced it on Sunday 8 November.
The deal values the business at R$12.7 billion (about US$2.3 billion at roughly R$5.5 per dollar), debt included. For US investors it is a sign of how fast Chinese industrial capital is moving into Brazil, and of how hard indebted Brazilian groups are selling assets.
Key Facts
- Price. Enterprise value of R$12.7 billion (about US$2.3 billion), including CSN Cimentos’ debt.
- Buyer. Huaxin Building Materials, a Chinese cement group, takes 99.99% of CSN Cimentos.
- Conditions. Brazil’s antitrust authority Cade, the power regulator Aneel and Chinese regulators must still approve.
- Debt. CSN calls the sale a step in cutting its R$42.1 billion (about US$7.7 billion) net debt.
- Closing. CSN has given no date; it will close once conditions are met.
- Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).
Brazil’s state-founded steelmaker is selling its cement arm to a Chinese group for R$12.7 billion, a signed but not yet completed deal that needs three sets of regulatory approvals.
What Happened
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN), a Brazilian steel and mining group listed in São Paulo, disclosed the signing in a market notice on Sunday 8 November 2026. The notice follows a ten day exclusivity agreement announced on Friday 30 October.
Exame, the Brazilian business magazine, reports that Huaxin disclosed to the Shanghai Stock Exchange a price of about R$9 billion (about US$1.6 billion) for 99.99% of the shares. CSN itself did not state that figure, and both the enterprise value and the share price can change at closing with net debt and working capital.
Gazeta do Povo, a Curitiba daily, adds that CSN described the transaction as “uma etapa importante na estratégia da companhia voltada à redução do seu endividamento”, an important step in its debt reduction strategy. The same report says CSN Cimentos is Brazil’s second-largest cement producer and that Huaxin will be the first Chinese cement maker in the Brazilian market.
Why It Matters
CSN has been under pressure from heavy borrowing. Exame reports net debt of R$42.1 billion (about US$7.7 billion) at the end of the second quarter of 2026, or 3.5 times annual operating profit.
The price of the cement unit shapes how fast the group can cut that burden. Valor Econômico, a Brazilian business daily, cited by Gazeta do Povo, says Huaxin outbid a consortium of Votorantim, a Brazilian industrial group, and Italy’s Cementir, while the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper, also cited by Gazeta do Povo, says CSN first sought at least R$15 billion (about US$2.7 billion).
The counter-view is that a Chinese buyer concentrates a basic construction input in foreign hands. The antitrust review by Cade will test that.
What Happens Next
Three approvals decide the timetable. Cade must clear the deal, Aneel must give prior consent, and Chinese authorities must approve the outbound investment.
CSN has not given a closing date and says it will complete the sale once the conditions are met. The price will be adjusted on that day, so the final cheque may differ from today’s headline.
More on this topic: Steelmaker CSN Jumps 9.12% from 12-Month Low and Steel Fund Gains 0.55% as Brazil’s CSN Jumps 9.4%. For the wider picture, see our country coverage.
What It Means for You
Anyone holding CSN shares or its US-listed receipts will watch the debt figure and the closing price adjustments more than the headline. Buyers of Brazilian cement and construction products should see no immediate change, since ownership has not yet passed.
What Is Not Known
CSN has not said how it will spend the proceeds, and it has not published the exact price paid for the shares. The closing date and the outcome of the Cade review are also open.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is buying CSN Cimentos?
Huaxin Building Materials Group, a Chinese cement maker. It beat a bid from Votorantim and Cementir, according to Valor Econômico as cited by Gazeta do Povo.
Is the sale final?
No. It still needs approval from Cade, the Brazilian antitrust authority, prior consent from Aneel, the electricity regulator, and Chinese approvals.
Does the sale fix CSN’s debt problem?
It helps but does not solve it. CSN reported net debt of R$42.1 billion (about US$7.7 billion) at the end of the second quarter, and it has not said how it will use the proceeds.
Sources
CSN material fact, 30 October 2026 · Exame, 8 November 2026 · Gazeta do Povo, 8 November 2026
Sources: CSN (material fact of 30 October 2026); Exame; Gazeta do Povo.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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