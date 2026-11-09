Cameroon Faces Deadline to Call Elections

IBOV 170,976.99 ▲ 1.47% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.13% USD/MXN18.59▼ 0.20% USD/CLP970.79▼ 0.60% USD/COP3,283▲ 1.31% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.97% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.45▲ 0.35% USD/PYG6,450▲ 1.45% USD/BOB11.74▼ 0.59% USD/DOP60.56▼ 0.05% USD/CRC446.56▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ7.64▼ 0.05% USD/HNL26.89▲ 0.02% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES895.29▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.79▼ 0.02% USD/TTD6.72▼ 0.03% EUR/BRL6.18▲ 0.81% BRENT 93.91 ▼ 4.49% WTI 87.76 ▼ 3.38% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.35 ▲ 2.14% GOLD 4,117 ▲ 1.03% SILVER 52.69 ▲ 1.70% SOY 1,193 ▲ 0.36% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.17% WHEAT 591.75 ▲ 0.08% COFFEE 267.25 ▼ 4.55% SUGAR 18.31 ▲ 0.38% ORANGE JUICE 144.60 ▲ 8.68% COTTON 78.65 ▼ 0.58% COCOA 5,136 ▼ 0.37% BEEF 216.58 ▲ 1.18% CATTLE 325.05 ▲ 0.85% LITHIUM 60.87 ▼ 0.07% PETR4 45.21 ▼ 0.20% VALE3 65.82 ▲ 2.78% ITUB4 41.25 ▲ 1.78% BBDC4 14.50 ▲ 2.11% ABEV3 15.56 ▲ 0.52% BBAS3 17.04 ▼ 0.53% B3SA3 14.62 ▲ 1.60% WEGE3 50.23 ▲ 4.23% PRIO3 59.33 ▼ 1.90% SUZB3 53.34 ▼ 0.11% RENT3 30.88 ▲ 1.95% AZZA3 15.14 ▲ 2.57% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 — 0.00% GMAT3 3.82 ▲ 0.53% PSSA3 44.95 ▲ 1.35% CVCB3 0.85 ▲ 1.19% POSI3 3.06 ▼ 0.97% SLCE3 17.19 ▲ 3.49% NATU3 5.44 ▲ 5.22% BRKM5 3.10 ▼ 3.13% RANI3 8.55 ▲ 0.96% CSNA3 4.60 ▲ 4.31% IBOV 170,976.99 ▲ 1.47% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.52 ▲ 0.17% USD/MXN 18.59 ▼ 0.19% USD/CLP 971.23 ▼ 0.55% USD/COP 3,280 ▲ 1.22% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 0.95% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.45 ▲ 0.35% USD/PYG 6,450 ▲ 1.45% USD/BOB 11.74 ▼ 0.59% USD/DOP 60.46 ▼ 0.21% USD/CRC 446.56 ▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▼ 0.05% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 0.02% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 895.29 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.79 ▲ 2.64% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.40% EUR/BRL 6.18 ▲ 0.87% BRENT 93.91 ▼ 4.49% WTI 87.76 ▼ 3.38% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.35 ▲ 2.14% GOLD 4,117 ▲ 1.03% SILVER 52.69 ▲ 1.70% SOY 1,193 ▲ 0.36% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.17% WHEAT 591.75 ▲ 0.08% COFFEE 267.25 ▼ 4.55% SUGAR 18.31 ▲ 0.38% ORANGE JUICE 144.60 ▲ 8.68% COTTON 78.65 ▼ 0.58% COCOA 5,136 ▼ 0.37% BEEF 216.58 ▲ 1.18% CATTLE 325.05 ▲ 0.85% LITHIUM 60.87 ▼ 0.07% PETR4 45.21 ▼ 0.20% VALE3 65.82 ▲ 2.78% ITUB4 41.25 ▲ 1.78% BBDC4 14.50 ▲ 2.11% ABEV3 15.56 ▲ 0.52% BBAS3 17.04 ▼ 0.53% B3SA3 14.62 ▲ 1.60% WEGE3 50.23 ▲ 4.23% PRIO3 59.33 ▼ 1.90% SUZB3 53.34 ▼ 0.11% RENT3 30.88 ▲ 1.95% AZZA3 15.14 ▲ 2.57% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 — 0.00% GMAT3 3.82 ▲ 0.53% PSSA3 44.95 ▲ 1.35% CVCB3 0.85 ▲ 1.19% POSI3 3.06 ▼ 0.97% SLCE3 17.19 ▲ 3.49% NATU3 5.44 ▲ 5.22% BRKM5 3.10 ▼ 3.13% RANI3 8.55 ▲ 0.96% CSNA3 4.60 ▲ 4.31%
since 2009
Monday, November 9, 2026
Cameroon Africa

Cameroon Faces Deadline to Call Elections

By · · 4 min read

CAMEROON · ELECTIONS

Cameroon’s president has until midnight tonight, Monday 9 November 2026, to sign and publish a decree calling parliamentary and local elections if they are to be held on Sunday 7 February 2027. We found no published decree by the time of writing, so the deadline may pass and force another extension of the terms of the sitting local councillors.

For US readers, it is a test of how predictable politics are in a country where President Paul Biya, 93, has held power since 1982. Investors, aid partners and travellers watch that predictability closely.

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Key Facts

  • Rule The Electoral Code requires a presidential decree at least 90 days before polling day.
  • Deadline A decree by midnight on 9 November fits a vote on Sunday 7 February 2027.
  • Terms Parliament’s term runs to 20 December 2026; local councillors’ terms run to 28 February 2027.
  • Status No decree had been published when we checked on Monday 9 November.
  • Risk Missing the deadline would require a new decision on the councillors’ terms.

Why Midnight Tonight Matters

Section 86 of Cameroon’s Electoral Code, the 2012 law that governs elections, says voters must be called to the polls by presidential decree at least 90 days before polling day. Counting back 90 days from Sunday 7 February 2027 gives Monday 9 November 2026, and the count runs from the decree’s publication.

That Sunday is the last one before 8 February 2027, the legal limit for municipal elections. Section 169 of the code says municipal voting must happen at least 20 days before the councillors’ mandate ends on 28 February.

Aerial view of central Yaoundé with the city hall in the foreground and hills behind
Central Yaoundé, with the city hall in the foreground, seen from above. (Photo: Kateregga1 / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0)

How the Terms Were Extended

Members of parliament, known as deputies, extended their own mandate to 20 December 2026 in March 2026, the second such extension. Under Article 15 of the Constitution, a new Assembly must then be elected between 40 and 120 days after the extension ends, which gives a window from late January to 19 April 2027.

A presidential decree of 4 May 2026 extended the terms of local councillors to 28 February 2027, unless municipal elections are held earlier. Biya had told the nation’s youth on 10 February 2026 that “compelling constraints” required a slight readjustment of the electoral calendar.

What Happens If the Deadline Passes

If both votes are held on one day, the legal window runs only from late January to 8 February 2027. If no decree appears tonight, the government must either move the double vote to a later date or extend the councillors’ terms for a third time.

The MRC, the Mouvement pour la Renaissance du Cameroun led by opposition figure Maurice Kamto, asked the Constitutional Council, the court that settles constitutional and election disputes, to rule the councillors’ extension unlawful in June 2026. Reports say the Council declared the petition inadmissible after a hearing on 17 June 2026, but we have not seen its decision.

The Unity Palace in Yaoundé, the presidential palace of Cameroon, rising above the trees
The Unity Palace in Yaoundé, the presidential palace and seat of power in Cameroon. File photo, 2020. (Photo: Fotsingboris, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

What It Means for You

Anyone planning business or travel in Cameroon around February 2027 should treat the election date as unconfirmed until a decree is published. Our reports on the voter-list review and on who holds power in Cameroon give the wider picture.

What Is Not Known

No decree has been seen, and the polling day has not been announced. We have not seen the text of the Constitutional Council’s decision on the opposition’s challenge, and we do not know whether a decree will appear late tonight.

More in Cameroon news in English. The Rio Times covers the country every day.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the deadline to call Cameroon’s elections?

Midnight on Monday 9 November 2026 is the last day for a decree if the vote is on Sunday 7 February 2027. The Electoral Code requires at least 90 days between the decree and polling day.

Which elections are due in Cameroon?

Parliamentary elections and municipal (local council) elections are due. They are expected to be held together in early 2027.

What happens if the president misses the deadline?

The government would have to set a later date for both votes or extend the councillors’ terms again. That would be the third extension.

Has the date of the election been announced?

No decree and no official polling date had been published when we checked on 9 November. The date therefore remains open.

Sources: Electoral Code of Cameroon (Law No. 2012/001), sections 86 and 169; Constitution of Cameroon, 18 January 1996, Article 15; Presidency of the Republic of Cameroon, Decree No. 2026/166 of 4 May 2026 extending the terms of municipal councillors; law of March 2026 extending the mandate of deputies; address by President Paul Biya on Youth Day, 10 February 2026.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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