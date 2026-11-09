Brazil Meat Giant Up 13% Before Third Quarter
BRAZIL MARKETS · STOCKS
Key Facts
- The move MBRF, a Brazilian meat group, saw its shares rise 12.7% to R$17.59 (US$3.19) on Monday 9 November.
- What changed Friday’s close was R$15.61 (US$2.83). Third-quarter results are expected Thursday 12 November after the close.
- US link MBRF controls National Beef, a US beef packer that posted US$3.72 billion in quarterly sales.
- Unknown MBRF has not yet published its own third-quarter numbers.
A flat week ended with a loud Monday afternoon. MBRF shares jumped before the company has published a single new number.
MBRF, the Brazilian meat and food group behind the Sadia chicken brand, rose sharply on the Brazilian stock market on Monday. Its shares reached R$17.69 (US$3.21) at the intraday high, up from R$15.61 on Friday.
The jump comes three days before MBRF reports its third-quarter results, a check on one of the Brazil economy‘s big meat exporters. The company is expected to report on Thursday 12 November after the market closes, according to the calendar of RT, a financial data provider.
Why Is MBRF Stock Jumping?
The move came days after a US filing, not a Brazilian one. On Friday 6 November, U.S. Premium Beef (USPB), a US company owned by cattle producers that holds 15.0729% of National Beef Packing, filed its quarterly report with the SEC, the US market regulator.
National Beef is the US beef packer that MBRF controls. USPB’s filing gives investors an early look at a business MBRF is not due to report until Thursday.
Brazilian beef producer Minerva rose 8.4% to R$2.83 (US$0.51) at the same hour. Two meat stocks rising together often signal a sector move.
What Does the US Beef Filing Show?
National Beef had US$3.72 billion of net sales in the 13 weeks to 26 September, up 2.3% from US$3.64 billion a year earlier. Its net income rose 83% to US$15.2 million from US$8.3 million.
By our arithmetic from the filing’s table, operating income plus depreciation and amortization was about US$70.6 million, against US$66.1 million a year earlier. That is roughly a 1.9% margin, thin for a business that sells at this scale.
USPB’s own share of National Beef’s profit was US$2.1 million for the quarter. Over 39 weeks it is still a US$10.0 million loss, a sign of how thin US beef margins have been.
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How Did MBRF Do Last Time?
In the second quarter, MBRF earned R$69 million (US$12.5 million), 19% less than a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA, a measure of operating profit before interest, tax and depreciation, was R$3.203 billion (US$582 million), up 5.4%.
The third quarter of 2025 was MBRF’s first after the merger of Marfrig, a beef producer, and BRF, a chicken and processed-food company. It made R$94 million (US$17 million), down 62%, so the bar for a year-on-year comparison is low.
What It Means for US Readers
Dollar investors get a Brazilian stock whose results depend partly on American cattle and beef prices. A weak US beef cycle can drag a Brazilian share price, and a recovery can lift it.
The winners from a firmer beef cycle are MBRF holders and cattle-exposed Brazilian peers such as Minerva. The losers would be US shoppers if packers push for higher beef prices to repair margins.
All Brazilian prices here are converted at about R$5.51 per US dollar, the RT rate on Monday afternoon. A stronger real would raise the dollar value of the same share price.
What Is Not Known
MBRF has not published its own third-quarter profit, sales or margins, so Monday’s rally is a bet and not a result. The USPB filing covers National Beef only, not MBRF’s chicken and processed-food businesses.
Share prices were taken late in Monday’s session and may differ slightly from the official close.
What to Watch Next
Thursday 12 November, after the close: MBRF third-quarter results. The same day at 7:00 a.m. ET, Brazil’s statistics agency IBGE publishes October inflation.
Friday 13 November: Brazilian retail sales for September. More on Brazil’s benchmark interest rate is in our Selic guide for foreign investors.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did MBRF stock jump on Monday 9 November?
MBRF shares rose 12.7% to R$17.59 (US$3.19) late on Monday. The move came days after a US filing that gave an early look at National Beef, a business MBRF controls.
When does MBRF report third-quarter results?
MBRF is expected to report on Thursday 12 November 2026 after the market closes. The second-quarter profit was R$69 million (US$12.5 million).
Sources: B3 trading data via RT (9 November 2026, afternoon session); U.S. Premium Beef, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended 26 September 2026, SEC EDGAR; MBRF, second-quarter 2026 results; RT earnings and economic calendars.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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