Brazil Meat Giant Up 13% Before Third Quarter

BRAZIL MARKETS · STOCKS

Published Monday, 9 November, 3:30 p.m. ET · Source: B3 (Brazil’s stock exchange) trading data, SEC filing by U.S. Premium Beef

Key Facts The move MBRF, a Brazilian meat group, saw its shares rise 12.7% to R$17.59 (US$3.19) on Monday 9 November.

What changed Friday’s close was R$15.61 (US$2.83). Third-quarter results are expected Thursday 12 November after the close.

US link MBRF controls National Beef, a US beef packer that posted US$3.72 billion in quarterly sales.

Unknown MBRF has not yet published its own third-quarter numbers.

A flat week ended with a loud Monday afternoon. MBRF shares jumped before the company has published a single new number.

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MBRF, the Brazilian meat and food group behind the Sadia chicken brand, rose sharply on the Brazilian stock market on Monday. Its shares reached R$17.69 (US$3.21) at the intraday high, up from R$15.61 on Friday.

The jump comes three days before MBRF reports its third-quarter results, a check on one of the Brazil economy‘s big meat exporters. The company is expected to report on Thursday 12 November after the market closes, according to the calendar of RT, a financial data provider.

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Why Is MBRF Stock Jumping?

The move came days after a US filing, not a Brazilian one. On Friday 6 November, U.S. Premium Beef (USPB), a US company owned by cattle producers that holds 15.0729% of National Beef Packing, filed its quarterly report with the SEC, the US market regulator.

National Beef is the US beef packer that MBRF controls. USPB’s filing gives investors an early look at a business MBRF is not due to report until Thursday.

Brazilian beef producer Minerva rose 8.4% to R$2.83 (US$0.51) at the same hour. Two meat stocks rising together often signal a sector move.

MBRF shares through Friday 6 November, when they closed at R$15.61. Monday’s jump is not yet in the daily series. Source: Rio Times chart from RT data.

What Does the US Beef Filing Show?

National Beef had US$3.72 billion of net sales in the 13 weeks to 26 September, up 2.3% from US$3.64 billion a year earlier. Its net income rose 83% to US$15.2 million from US$8.3 million.

By our arithmetic from the filing’s table, operating income plus depreciation and amortization was about US$70.6 million, against US$66.1 million a year earlier. That is roughly a 1.9% margin, thin for a business that sells at this scale.

USPB’s own share of National Beef’s profit was US$2.1 million for the quarter. Over 39 weeks it is still a US$10.0 million loss, a sign of how thin US beef margins have been.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 172,236.05

+2.22% L 168,498 day range H 172,236 +10.94% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 80% advancing 12 ▲ advancing 3 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.51 +0.04% EUR / BRL 6.18 +0.85% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 92.18 -6.24% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Industrials +3.54% WEGE3, RENT3 Mining +3.21% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Consumer Disc. +2.44% AZZA3 Financials +2.22% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Utilities +2.09% ENEV3 Materials +1.50% SUZB3 Consumer Staples +0.84% ABEV3 Energy -1.02% PETR4, PRIO3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

172,236.05

+2.22%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

72,104.80

+1.00%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,589.61

+0.50%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,576.36

+3.67%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 172,236.05 +2.22% +10.94% 168,498.45 172,236 168,498 — USD/BRL 5.51 +0.04% +3.33% 5.51 5.51 5.51 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 45.19 -0.24% +39.65% 45.30 45.39 44.29 40,897,000 VALE3 66.11 +3.23% +1.38% 64.04 66.30 64.74 20,259,100 ITUB4 41.72 +2.94% +6.26% 40.53 41.79 40.89 17,762,100 BBDC4 14.68 +3.38% -23.06% 14.20 14.68 14.34 39,079,800 BBAS3 17.02 -0.64% -25.29% 17.13 17.39 16.73 41,431,000 B3SA3 14.85 +3.20% +13.19% 14.39 14.93 14.32 27,051,000 ABEV3 15.61 +0.84% +18.44% 15.48 15.68 15.38 27,548,800 WEGE3 50.74 +5.29% +11.84% 48.19 50.87 48.26 16,073,900 PRIO3 59.39 -1.80% +51.39% 60.48 59.57 56.90 10,987,900 SUZB3 54.20 +1.50% +16.06% 53.40 54.32 52.30 10,985,300 RENT3 30.83 +1.78% -26.72% 30.29 30.96 30.00 11,812,400 AZZA3 15.12 +2.44% -46.31% 14.76 15.32 14.84 2,774,100 CSNA3 4.49 +1.81% -45.84% 4.41 4.79 4.41 32,453,700 GGBR4 25.26 +4.60% +32.25% 24.15 25.30 24.17 24,250,400 ENEV3 27.40 +2.09% +41.60% 26.84 27.62 26.90 8,949,100 Largest moves today WEGE3

50.74

+5.29% GGBR4

25.26

+4.60% BBDC4

14.68

+3.38% VALE3

66.11

+3.23% B3SA3

14.85

+3.20% ITUB4

41.72

+2.94% AZZA3

15.12

+2.44% IBOV

172,236.05

+2.22% The session read The Ibovespa rose 2.22%, with breadth positive — 12 of 15 names higher. Industrials led, while Energy lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 9 Nov 2026 Brazil Stocks Rebound 2.2%, Real Stays Weak Read →

How Did MBRF Do Last Time?

In the second quarter, MBRF earned R$69 million (US$12.5 million), 19% less than a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA, a measure of operating profit before interest, tax and depreciation, was R$3.203 billion (US$582 million), up 5.4%.

The third quarter of 2025 was MBRF’s first after the merger of Marfrig, a beef producer, and BRF, a chicken and processed-food company. It made R$94 million (US$17 million), down 62%, so the bar for a year-on-year comparison is low.

What It Means for US Readers

Dollar investors get a Brazilian stock whose results depend partly on American cattle and beef prices. A weak US beef cycle can drag a Brazilian share price, and a recovery can lift it.

The winners from a firmer beef cycle are MBRF holders and cattle-exposed Brazilian peers such as Minerva. The losers would be US shoppers if packers push for higher beef prices to repair margins.

All Brazilian prices here are converted at about R$5.51 per US dollar, the RT rate on Monday afternoon. A stronger real would raise the dollar value of the same share price.

What Is Not Known

MBRF has not published its own third-quarter profit, sales or margins, so Monday’s rally is a bet and not a result. The USPB filing covers National Beef only, not MBRF’s chicken and processed-food businesses.

Share prices were taken late in Monday’s session and may differ slightly from the official close.

What to Watch Next

Thursday 12 November, after the close: MBRF third-quarter results. The same day at 7:00 a.m. ET, Brazil’s statistics agency IBGE publishes October inflation.

Friday 13 November: Brazilian retail sales for September. More on Brazil’s benchmark interest rate is in our Selic guide for foreign investors.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did MBRF stock jump on Monday 9 November?

MBRF shares rose 12.7% to R$17.59 (US$3.19) late on Monday. The move came days after a US filing that gave an early look at National Beef, a business MBRF controls.

When does MBRF report third-quarter results?

MBRF is expected to report on Thursday 12 November 2026 after the market closes. The second-quarter profit was R$69 million (US$12.5 million).

Sources: B3 trading data via RT (9 November 2026, afternoon session); U.S. Premium Beef, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended 26 September 2026, SEC EDGAR; MBRF, second-quarter 2026 results; RT earnings and economic calendars.