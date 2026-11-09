Brazil Meat Giant Up 13% Before Third Quarter

IBOV 172,236.05 ▲ 2.22% IPC MEX 72,104.80 ▲ 1.00% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.04% USD/MXN18.53▼ 0.52% USD/CLP966.96▼ 0.99% USD/COP3,267▲ 0.81% USD/PEN3.41▼ 1.07% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.02% USD/UYU40.45▲ 0.35% USD/PYG6,450▲ 1.45% USD/BOB11.74▼ 0.59% USD/DOP60.42▼ 0.28% USD/CRC446.56▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ7.64▼ 0.05% USD/HNL26.89▲ 0.02% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES897.02▲ 0.07% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.79▼ 0.02% USD/TTD6.72▼ 0.03% EUR/BRL6.18▲ 0.85% BRENT 92.18 ▼ 6.24% WTI 86.30 ▼ 4.99% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.39 ▲ 2.70% GOLD 4,153 ▲ 1.92% SILVER 53.62 ▲ 3.51% SOY 1,187 ▼ 0.17% CORN 438.75 ▼ 0.62% WHEAT 587.50 ▼ 0.63% COFFEE 266.70 ▼ 4.75% SUGAR 18.21 ▼ 0.16% ORANGE JUICE 143.50 ▲ 7.85% COTTON 78.65 ▼ 0.58% COCOA 5,113 ▼ 0.81% BEEF 216.33 ▲ 1.06% CATTLE 324.80 ▲ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.35 ▲ 0.72% PETR4 45.19 ▼ 0.24% VALE3 66.11 ▲ 3.23% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 2.94% BBDC4 14.68 ▲ 3.38% ABEV3 15.61 ▲ 0.84% BBAS3 17.02 ▼ 0.64% B3SA3 14.85 ▲ 3.20% WEGE3 50.74 ▲ 5.29% PRIO3 59.39 ▼ 1.80% SUZB3 54.20 ▲ 1.50% RENT3 30.83 ▲ 1.78% AZZA3 15.12 ▲ 2.44% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.43 ▲ 1.25% GMAT3 3.83 ▲ 0.79% PSSA3 45.65 ▲ 2.93% CVCB3 0.87 ▲ 3.57% POSI3 3.03 ▼ 1.94% SLCE3 17.30 ▲ 4.15% NATU3 5.71 ▲ 10.44% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 5.63% RANI3 8.76 ▲ 3.44% CSNA3 4.49 ▲ 1.81% IBOV 172,236.05 ▲ 2.22% IPC MEX 72,104.80 ▲ 1.00% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.04% USD/MXN 18.53 ▼ 0.51% USD/CLP 966.96 ▼ 0.99% USD/COP 3,267 ▲ 0.81% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 1.07% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.02% USD/UYU 40.45 ▲ 0.35% USD/PYG 6,450 ▲ 1.45% USD/BOB 11.74 ▼ 0.59% USD/DOP 60.46 ▼ 0.21% USD/CRC 446.56 ▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▼ 0.05% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 0.02% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 897.02 ▲ 0.07% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.79 ▲ 2.64% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.40% EUR/BRL 6.18 ▲ 0.85% BRENT 92.18 ▼ 6.24% WTI 86.30 ▼ 4.99% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.39 ▲ 2.70% GOLD 4,153 ▲ 1.92% SILVER 53.62 ▲ 3.51% SOY 1,187 ▼ 0.17% CORN 438.75 ▼ 0.62% WHEAT 587.50 ▼ 0.63% COFFEE 266.70 ▼ 4.75% SUGAR 18.21 ▼ 0.16% ORANGE JUICE 143.50 ▲ 7.85% COTTON 78.65 ▼ 0.58% COCOA 5,113 ▼ 0.81% BEEF 216.33 ▲ 1.06% CATTLE 324.80 ▲ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.35 ▲ 0.72% PETR4 45.19 ▼ 0.24% VALE3 66.11 ▲ 3.23% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 2.94% BBDC4 14.68 ▲ 3.38% ABEV3 15.61 ▲ 0.84% BBAS3 17.02 ▼ 0.64% B3SA3 14.85 ▲ 3.20% WEGE3 50.74 ▲ 5.29% PRIO3 59.39 ▼ 1.80% SUZB3 54.20 ▲ 1.50% RENT3 30.83 ▲ 1.78% AZZA3 15.12 ▲ 2.44% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.43 ▲ 1.25% GMAT3 3.83 ▲ 0.79% PSSA3 45.65 ▲ 2.93% CVCB3 0.87 ▲ 3.57% POSI3 3.03 ▼ 1.94% SLCE3 17.30 ▲ 4.15% NATU3 5.71 ▲ 10.44% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 5.63% RANI3 8.76 ▲ 3.44% CSNA3 4.49 ▲ 1.81%
since 2009
Monday, November 9, 2026
Markets Brazil

Brazil Meat Giant Up 13% Before Third Quarter

By · · 4 min read
A herd of white, brown and black cattle resting on bare ground among trees
A herd of cattle resting among trees in Colombia, photographed in October 2013. The photo does not show beef exports or any trade facility. Photo: EEIM / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

BRAZIL MARKETS · STOCKS

Published Monday, 9 November, 3:30 p.m. ET · Source: B3 (Brazil’s stock exchange) trading data, SEC filing by U.S. Premium Beef

Key Facts

  • The move MBRF, a Brazilian meat group, saw its shares rise 12.7% to R$17.59 (US$3.19) on Monday 9 November.
  • What changed Friday’s close was R$15.61 (US$2.83). Third-quarter results are expected Thursday 12 November after the close.
  • US link MBRF controls National Beef, a US beef packer that posted US$3.72 billion in quarterly sales.
  • Unknown MBRF has not yet published its own third-quarter numbers.

A flat week ended with a loud Monday afternoon. MBRF shares jumped before the company has published a single new number.

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MBRF, the Brazilian meat and food group behind the Sadia chicken brand, rose sharply on the Brazilian stock market on Monday. Its shares reached R$17.69 (US$3.21) at the intraday high, up from R$15.61 on Friday.

The jump comes three days before MBRF reports its third-quarter results, a check on one of the Brazil economy‘s big meat exporters. The company is expected to report on Thursday 12 November after the market closes, according to the calendar of RT, a financial data provider.

Why Is MBRF Stock Jumping?

The move came days after a US filing, not a Brazilian one. On Friday 6 November, U.S. Premium Beef (USPB), a US company owned by cattle producers that holds 15.0729% of National Beef Packing, filed its quarterly report with the SEC, the US market regulator.

National Beef is the US beef packer that MBRF controls. USPB’s filing gives investors an early look at a business MBRF is not due to report until Thursday.

Brazilian beef producer Minerva rose 8.4% to R$2.83 (US$0.51) at the same hour. Two meat stocks rising together often signal a sector move.

MBRF3 daily share price chart, May to 6 November 2026
MBRF shares through Friday 6 November, when they closed at R$15.61. Monday’s jump is not yet in the daily series. Source: Rio Times chart from RT data.

What Does the US Beef Filing Show?

National Beef had US$3.72 billion of net sales in the 13 weeks to 26 September, up 2.3% from US$3.64 billion a year earlier. Its net income rose 83% to US$15.2 million from US$8.3 million.

By our arithmetic from the filing’s table, operating income plus depreciation and amortization was about US$70.6 million, against US$66.1 million a year earlier. That is roughly a 1.9% margin, thin for a business that sells at this scale.

USPB’s own share of National Beef’s profit was US$2.1 million for the quarter. Over 39 weeks it is still a US$10.0 million loss, a sign of how thin US beef margins have been.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil — Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo
Nov 9, 2026 · 20:48

Ibovespa · benchmark
172,236.05
+2.22%
L 168,498day rangeH 172,236

+10.94% over 12 months

Market breadth · 15 names
80% advancing

12 ▲ advancing3 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.51
+0.04%

EUR / BRL
6.18
+0.85%

Selic rate
13.75%
·

Brent crude
92.18
-6.24%

Iron ore
161.91
·

Sector heatmap · average move today
Industrials
+3.54%
WEGE3, RENT3

Mining
+3.21%
VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Consumer Disc.
+2.44%
AZZA3

Financials
+2.22%
ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Utilities
+2.09%
ENEV3

Materials
+1.50%
SUZB3

Consumer Staples
+0.84%
ABEV3

Energy
-1.02%
PETR4, PRIO3

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
172,236.05
+2.22%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
72,104.80
+1.00%

S&P IPSAChile
10,589.61
+0.50%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,576.36
+3.67%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 172,236.05 +2.22% +10.94% 168,498.45 172,236 168,498
USD/BRL 5.51 +0.04% +3.33% 5.51 5.51 5.51
SELIC 13.75%
PETR4 45.19 -0.24% +39.65% 45.30 45.39 44.29 40,897,000
VALE3 66.11 +3.23% +1.38% 64.04 66.30 64.74 20,259,100
ITUB4 41.72 +2.94% +6.26% 40.53 41.79 40.89 17,762,100
BBDC4 14.68 +3.38% -23.06% 14.20 14.68 14.34 39,079,800
BBAS3 17.02 -0.64% -25.29% 17.13 17.39 16.73 41,431,000
B3SA3 14.85 +3.20% +13.19% 14.39 14.93 14.32 27,051,000
ABEV3 15.61 +0.84% +18.44% 15.48 15.68 15.38 27,548,800
WEGE3 50.74 +5.29% +11.84% 48.19 50.87 48.26 16,073,900
PRIO3 59.39 -1.80% +51.39% 60.48 59.57 56.90 10,987,900
SUZB3 54.20 +1.50% +16.06% 53.40 54.32 52.30 10,985,300
RENT3 30.83 +1.78% -26.72% 30.29 30.96 30.00 11,812,400
AZZA3 15.12 +2.44% -46.31% 14.76 15.32 14.84 2,774,100
CSNA3 4.49 +1.81% -45.84% 4.41 4.79 4.41 32,453,700
GGBR4 25.26 +4.60% +32.25% 24.15 25.30 24.17 24,250,400
ENEV3 27.40 +2.09% +41.60% 26.84 27.62 26.90 8,949,100

Largest moves today
WEGE3
50.74
+5.29%
GGBR4
25.26
+4.60%
BBDC4
14.68
+3.38%
VALE3
66.11
+3.23%
B3SA3
14.85
+3.20%
ITUB4
41.72
+2.94%
AZZA3
15.12
+2.44%
IBOV
172,236.05
+2.22%

The session read
The Ibovespa rose 2.22%, with breadth positive — 12 of 15 names higher. Industrials led, while Energy lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 9 Nov 2026
Brazil Stocks Rebound 2.2%, Real Stays Weak

Read →

How Did MBRF Do Last Time?

In the second quarter, MBRF earned R$69 million (US$12.5 million), 19% less than a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA, a measure of operating profit before interest, tax and depreciation, was R$3.203 billion (US$582 million), up 5.4%.

The third quarter of 2025 was MBRF’s first after the merger of Marfrig, a beef producer, and BRF, a chicken and processed-food company. It made R$94 million (US$17 million), down 62%, so the bar for a year-on-year comparison is low.

What It Means for US Readers

Dollar investors get a Brazilian stock whose results depend partly on American cattle and beef prices. A weak US beef cycle can drag a Brazilian share price, and a recovery can lift it.

The winners from a firmer beef cycle are MBRF holders and cattle-exposed Brazilian peers such as Minerva. The losers would be US shoppers if packers push for higher beef prices to repair margins.

All Brazilian prices here are converted at about R$5.51 per US dollar, the RT rate on Monday afternoon. A stronger real would raise the dollar value of the same share price.

What Is Not Known

MBRF has not published its own third-quarter profit, sales or margins, so Monday’s rally is a bet and not a result. The USPB filing covers National Beef only, not MBRF’s chicken and processed-food businesses.

Share prices were taken late in Monday’s session and may differ slightly from the official close.

What to Watch Next

Thursday 12 November, after the close: MBRF third-quarter results. The same day at 7:00 a.m. ET, Brazil’s statistics agency IBGE publishes October inflation.

Friday 13 November: Brazilian retail sales for September. More on Brazil’s benchmark interest rate is in our Selic guide for foreign investors.

Background: Brazil Election Polls Missed Lula’s Win.

Background: Brazil Audit Court Proposes 11.3% Sales Tax.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did MBRF stock jump on Monday 9 November?

MBRF shares rose 12.7% to R$17.59 (US$3.19) late on Monday. The move came days after a US filing that gave an early look at National Beef, a business MBRF controls.

When does MBRF report third-quarter results?

MBRF is expected to report on Thursday 12 November 2026 after the market closes. The second-quarter profit was R$69 million (US$12.5 million).

Sources: B3 trading data via RT (9 November 2026, afternoon session); U.S. Premium Beef, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended 26 September 2026, SEC EDGAR; MBRF, second-quarter 2026 results; RT earnings and economic calendars.

In depth

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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B3 Beef Brazil earnings Brazil stocks Ibovespa MBRF MBRF3 Minerva National Beef Sadia USPB

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