Brazil Senate Panel Wants Civil Code Delay
Brazil's plan to modernise the law behind everyday contracts, inheritance and liability will now run well past its original deadline.
Politics: Brazil
A Senate committee in Brasília proposed on Wednesday 18 November 2026 that its rewrite of Brazil’s Civil Code will not be finished this year. Members suggested pushing the final vote into 2027, saying the bill needs more in-depth discussion.
The Civil Code is the main private-law statute covering contracts, civil liability, property, family and inheritance. The version in force dates from 10 January 2002, under Law 10.406.
Key Facts
- Who. The Senate’s Temporary Committee for the Civil Code, known as CTCivil.
- What. Members propose pushing the final vote into 2027; the final report is aimed for 10 May 2027.
- Next. Reports on each part of the code are proposed for 30 January 2027.
- Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of. 19 November 2026, 17:35 GMT.
Brazil’s plan to modernise the law behind everyday contracts, inheritance and liability will now run well past its original deadline.
The Senate’s committee began work in September 2025 and was installed on 24 September 2025. On 1 October 2025 the committee approved a work plan that foresaw finishing by July 2026.
The bill, PL 4/2025 (PL stands for projeto de lei, or bill), was introduced by Rodrigo Pacheco, a former Senate president, and rests on a draft by a commission of jurists. That commission was coordinated by Luis Felipe Salomão, a justice of the Superior Court of Justice, Brazil’s top court for non-constitutional law.
The bill would update the 2002 code, so until a new text becomes law the current one stays in force. Any new rules would apply only once the bill is finished, voted and signed.
Under the proposed timetable, the sub-rapporteurs, the senators who write each thematic part, deliver their sub-reports by 30 January 2027. Senator Carlos Portinho of the Liberal Party from Rio de Janeiro proposed it, and anyone ready earlier can file until legislative work ends in December.
In February the committee meets after its membership is reconstituted, sets a new timetable and holds public hearings on the sub-reports. The general rapporteur, the senator who writes the final report, is Veneziano Vital do Rêgo of the Brazilian Democratic Movement (MDB) from Paraíba, and he aims to finish the final report on 10 May 2027.
Portinho handles civil liability, while Efraim Filho, a Liberal Party senator from Paraíba and the committee’s vice-president, handles obligations and contracts. Soraya Thronicke, a senator of the Brazilian Socialist Party (PSB) from Mato Grosso do Sul, covers family and succession law.
Efraim Filho said a public hearing will present Thronicke’s report, but no date is set. The Senate’s radio service said on 18 November that the hearing would be held this year.
Efraim Filho warned at the 18 November meeting that closing the discussion period would also take away lawmakers’ chance to propose suggestions, contributions and amendments, the Senate said. He backed the reorganisation of the schedule.
The Senate said on 18 November that the succession part has already analysed the 275 amendments it received. The Senate’s account of the meeting names no senator who opposes the delay, so the argument is about how much time the work needs.
For foreign companies with Brazilian contracts or subsidiaries, the Civil Code sets the rules on contracts and liability, so a rewrite would change their legal baseline. Until the committee finishes and Congress votes, nothing changes, because the bill is unfinished and not law.
The Senate items we reviewed do not say what the sub-reports contain, nor the exact new deadline in the formal committee decision. Both details will shape how much of the original draft survives.
Thronicke says her report is nearly complete and will be delivered by 2 December 2026. The proposed 10 May 2027 date puts the final report about ten months after the July 2026 target of the 2025 plan.
Frequently Asked Questions
Is the Civil Code changing now?
No. The current code stays in force until a new text is finished, voted and becomes law.
Why does the delay matter to foreign companies?
Their Brazilian contracts and liability exposure follow the Civil Code, so the final wording will set the legal baseline they work under. A longer process gives them more time to study the text.
Who decides the final text?
The Senate committee writes the final report, and the bill then goes to a legislative vote. Nothing is settled until that vote happens.
Sources
Brazilian Senate, committee next steps, 18 November 2026 · Brazilian Senate, radio service, 18 November 2026 · Presidency of the Republic, Civil Code, Law 10.406 of 2002
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