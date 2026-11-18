BRAZIL ECONOMY · TAX REFORM

Published Wednesday, 18 November 2026, 2:30 p.m. ET · Source: Brazilian Senate, TCU

On Tuesday 17 November 2026, the Senate’s Economic Affairs Committee (CAE) asked why the proposed reference rate for the CBS, a new federal consumption tax, is well above the first estimate. The CBS is short for Contribuição sobre Bens e Serviços, and the reference rate is its benchmark before sector discounts.

US companies that sell in Brazil may need to plan for this tax from January 2027. The Senate must set the rate by Tuesday 15 December 2026, or the 11.3% proposed by the federal audit court (TCU) applies provisionally.

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Key Facts Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

The number The TCU, the federal audit court, calculated the CBS reference rate at 11.3% on 28 October.

The gap An earlier estimate was 9.21%, so senators want the technical criteria.

Deadline The Senate must set the rate by resolution by Tuesday 15 December 2026.

Next step A second hearing on Wednesday 18 November hears FGV, a Brazilian think tank, and experts.

Brazil’s Senate is pressing for answers on a new consumption tax rate that came out well above the first estimate. Lawmakers have until mid-December to settle it.

The Big Picture

The CBS is the federal half of Brazil’s overhaul of consumption taxes, set out in Complementary Law 214/2025, the 2025 law that regulates the reform. It replaces the older federal turnover taxes PIS/Pasep and Cofins from January 2027.

On Wednesday 28 October 2026 the TCU approved a reference rate of 11.3468%, rounded to 11.3%. An earlier estimate by the tax reform’s management committee, a body of states and municipalities, had been 9.21%.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Our earlier report on the audit court’s proposal covered that first step. On 5 November we reported that Brazil will not delay its tax overhaul.

A ministry building on the Esplanada dos Ministérios in Brasília, the Brazilian government district, in a file photo (2022). Foto: Jefferson Rudy/Agência Senado

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What Happened at the Hearing

Senator Renan Calheiros, the committee chairman, presided over the session, which Senator Izalci Lucas had requested. Finance Minister Dario Durigan defended the reform and said the average effective CBS rate would be 8.5% (Senate committee hearing, 17 November).

Durigan said reduced rates for some sectors push the base rate up for others, so total revenue stays the same. The reductions are 40% for restaurants and hotels, 60% for culture and arts, and 70% for property rental.

TCU president Vital do Rêgo Filho told the hearing the gap comes from projections made before the final text of Complementary Law 214/2025. That text added exemptions, rate reductions and special regimes.

Why Senators Want Answers

Senator Eduardo Braga, the rapporteur who writes the Senate’s report on the rate, asked why 11.3% sits so far above 9.21%. He also asked for the technical criteria, which are under secrecy.

On 3 November Braga said everyone was “caught by surprise” by 11.3%. He wants the calculation explained before any vote.

The CAE approved a request that two TCU staff members temporarily assist the Senate’s analysis. The TCU is the body that calculated the 11.3%.

Cashback for Poorer Households

Revenue Secretary Robinson Barreirinhas, head of the federal tax authority (Receita Federal), said about R$10 billion (about US$1.7 billion) in consumption taxes will be returned in 2027 as cashback to low-income families in the CadÚnico, the federal welfare register. Eligible families earn up to half a minimum wage per person, and we convert at R$5.83 per US$ (18 November 2026).

Cashback returns part of the consumption tax to those households.

Delay or Keep the Date

Lucas said uncertainty hurts companies that set prices for year end. He cited Bernardo Appy, a former tax-reform secretary, who favours postponement.

Senators Esperidião Amin, Leany Lemos, Renan Filho, Rogério Carvalho and Tereza Cristina spoke against postponing. Calheiros said the date must be kept and the rate should fall quickly after launch.

Why It Matters

Companies selling in Brazil must plan January 2027 prices while the rate is still open. If the Senate misses 15 December, the TCU’s 11.3% from its 28 October decision applies provisionally.

The 11.3% rate is 2.09 percentage points above the 9.21% estimate, which is the gap senators want explained. The Senate’s hearing report says the design shifts the burden between sectors, because lower rates for restaurants, hotels, culture and rentals raise the base rate for everyone else.

The 11.3% is a reference rate that the Senate can still change by resolution. Durigan said the design keeps total revenue unchanged.

What to Watch Next

The CAE is holding a second hearing on Wednesday 18 November 2026 with FGV (Fundação Getulio Vargas, a Brazilian think tank), the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) and other experts. The final checkpoint is Tuesday 15 December 2026, the Senate’s deadline to set the rate by resolution.

For background, read our guide to the two VATs in Brazil’s new tax system. More stories are in the Brazil news hub.

What Is Not Known

Durigan said the average effective rate would be 8.5% against the 11.3% reference rate, but the hearing reports we reviewed do not detail how that average is calculated. The technical criteria behind the 11.3% are under secrecy.

Braga has not named a rate in the reports we reviewed. Nor is it known what the Senate will set by 15 December.

Background: our buying property in brazil as a foreigner complete guide.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the CBS?

The CBS (Contribuição sobre Bens e Serviços) is a new federal consumption tax. It replaces the older federal turnover taxes PIS/Pasep and Cofins from January 2027.

When must the Senate set the rate?

By Tuesday 15 December 2026, by resolution. If the resolution is not in force by then, the TCU’s 11.3% applies provisionally.

Why do 11.3% and 9.21% differ?

TCU president Vital do Rêgo Filho said the earlier 9.21% estimate rested on projections made before Complementary Law 214/2025 added exemptions, rate reductions and special regimes. Rapporteur Braga asked for the technical criteria, which are under secrecy.

Will the CBS start in January as planned?

Most senators who spoke on 17 November 2026, including Renan Calheiros, said the date must be kept. Izalci Lucas argued for postponement, citing former tax-reform secretary Bernardo Appy.

Sources: Senado Federal, Agência Senado, 17 November 2026 hearing report; Senado Federal, CAE hearing schedule (18 November 2026); Tribunal de Contas da União, CBS reference-rate decision (28 October 2026); Market data (exchange rate, 18 November 2026).