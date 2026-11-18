Brazil: Politics

On Wednesday 18 November 2026, Brazil’s Senate committees have invited the justice minister and other officials to a hearing on two removed police investigators. It also covers new reports by the Federal Police (PF, Brazil’s national investigative agency) that mention justices of the Supreme Federal Court (STF, Brazil’s top court).

Two Senate bodies are involved: the Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) and the Public Security Committee (CSP). The hearing format and time are not confirmed here.

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The case grows out of Banco Master, a failed bank liquidated by the Central Bank on 18 November 2025 (see our earlier coverage of the Banco Master probe). For readers abroad who deal with Brazilian banks or courts, it shows how the country handles a bank failure that touched its highest court.

Key Facts Hearing. Senate committees invited officials to testify on Wednesday 18 November.

Topic. Two removed Federal Police delegates and new police reports that mention Supreme Court justices.

Delegates. Daniel Mostardeiro Cola and Wedson Cajé Lopes were removed from the case, according to the senators’ requests.

Minister. Justice Minister Wellington César Lima e Silva has signalled willingness to take part.

Police chief. Whether Andrei Rodrigues, the Federal Police director-general, attends is not known.

Brazil’s senators have invited the justice minister to answer why two senior police investigators were removed, on the first anniversary of the Banco Master police operation.

Big Picture

Banco Master was liquidated by the Central Bank on 18 November 2025, and the PF began “Compliance Zero”, the police operation, the same day. Daniel Vorcaro, the founder of Banco Master, is under investigation for fraudulent management and organised crime.

Today is the first anniversary of that operation. The STF, whose president is Edson Fachin, is the court whose justices the new reports mention.

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The Senate committees approved the invitations on Wednesday 11 November 2026 in the CSP. Senator Hamilton Mourão of Republicanos, a conservative party, from Rio Grande do Sul state, chaired that meeting.

The invitations followed requests by Senator Alessandro Vieira of the MDB (Brazilian Democratic Movement, a Brazilian party), from Sergipe state. Requests 13 and 14 invited the Justice Minister and the PF director-general.

Request 15 of 2026 invited delegates Daniel Mostardeiro Cola and Wedson Cajé Lopes, who per Vieira worked on the earlier reports. The president of the association of federal delegates, Edvandir Felix de Paiva, was also invited.

Vieira said in his opinion that the reason is “the sequence of reports of apparent political interference in the technical work of the Federal Police”. He added that “Brazil needs to trust its PF” and spoke of “extreme difficulty” in investigating Supreme Court justices.

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Why It Matters

The hearing puts elected senators in front of a question about who controls a police inquiry that reaches the highest court. The minister was first to be summoned, which would have made attendance mandatory, but he signalled willingness, so he was invited.

For background on the court’s role, see our piece on Fachin’s role in the Banco Master investigation. The new PF reports mention justices of the STF, as the Senate page states.

Twelve months after the Central Bank liquidated Banco Master, a bank failure, a police probe and the top court are now tied together in public. That link is why a hearing on two removed investigators draws attention far beyond Brasília.

File photo: Federal Police headquarters buildings in Brasília.

What To Watch

The only checkpoint is the hearing itself on Wednesday 18 November. No other date is confirmed.

What Is Not Known

Whether Andrei Rodrigues, the PF director-general, attends the hearing is not known. What the justice minister will say to the senators is also not known.

The hearing format and time are not confirmed here. The contents of the new PF reports are not known.

What It Means for You

If you follow Brazil as an investor, resident or traveller, treat today’s hearing as one step, not a verdict, in a case that has run for a year. It will show how senators and the minister handle police independence, and our Brazil coverage follows each step.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was invited to the Senate hearing?

Senate committees invited Justice Minister Wellington César Lima e Silva, who signalled willingness to take part. They also invited Andrei Rodrigues, the PF director-general, whose attendance is not known, and delegates’ association president Edvandir Felix de Paiva.

What are the Senate committees looking into?

They are looking into two removed Federal Police delegates and new PF reports that mention justices of the Supreme Federal Court. Per Senator Alessandro Vieira, delegates Daniel Mostardeiro Cola and Wedson Cajé Lopes worked on the earlier reports.

What is Banco Master?

Banco Master is a Brazilian bank that the Central Bank liquidated on 18 November 2025. Its founder, Daniel Vorcaro, is under investigation for fraudulent management and organised crime.

Sources Brazilian Senate news agency, 11 November 2026 · Senate requests 13, 14 and 15 of 2026 of the Public Security Committee