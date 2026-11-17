Brazil: Congress and Budget

Brazil’s Senate returns on Tuesday 17 November 2026 to finish voting on President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s fiscal adjustment bill. The government says it could improve the public accounts by up to 56.1 billion Brazilian reais (R$56.1 billion, about US$9.7 billion) in 2027.

Senators approved the main text on Thursday 12 November by 45 votes to 31, and four opposition amendments are still to be decided. Once the Senate finishes, the bill goes to the lower house, the Chamber of Deputies, whose speaker has promised priority but has set no date.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

For investors abroad, the vote shows how far Lula can tighten the budget rules before his new term begins on 5 January 2027. The savings figure is the government’s own estimate, not a result.

Key Facts Vote. Senate due to finish voting on the fiscal bill (complementary bill PLP 299/2026) on Tuesday 17 November.

So far. The main text passed 45 to 31 on Thursday 12 November; four opposition amendments remain.

Size. The government estimates up to 56.1 billion reais (about US$9.7 billion) of better public accounts in 2027.

Next. The Chamber of Deputies must vote next; its speaker, Hugo Motta, has set no timetable.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Tuesday’s session decides which version of the plan reaches the Chamber of Deputies. Speaker Hugo Motta says he will talk to party leaders before setting a date.

What the Senate Still Has to Decide

The text on the table is a substitute written by Senator Eduardo Braga of the Brazilian Democratic Movement (MDB), the Senate’s news service said on 16 November. It replaces a bill that Senator Jaques Wagner of Lula’s Workers’ Party (PT) filed at the government’s request.

The four remaining amendments, known as destaques, are opposition proposals that the Senate votes on one by one. Senate President Davi Alcolumbre postponed them on 12 November so that senators could weigh their positions.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The bill also changes Lei Kandir, a law that compensates states and municipalities for export tax exemptions, the Senate’s news service reported on 12 November. Payments would fall from R$4 billion (about US$0.7 billion) to R$1 billion (about US$0.2 billion) a year from 2027 to 2030.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Brazil 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

What the Bill Would Change

The bill lets the government freeze more spending in order to reach its fiscal target, the Senate’s news service reported. From 2027 it would also lower the cap on real spending growth, meaning growth above inflation, from 2.5% to 2% in years when containment measures apply.

It cuts tax benefits and allows the government to delay part of the payments under the Lei Kandir. It also sets a deadline for Congress to regulate “supersalários”, the pay that public servants receive above the constitutional ceiling.

The twin towers of Brazil’s National Congress in Brasília, where the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies sit.

The Big Picture Behind the Vote

The government’s own estimate of the 2027 gain ranges from R$45.1 billion (about US$7.8 billion) to R$56.1 billion (about US$9.7 billion). These are projections, not results.

Lula won a fourth term in the runoff on 25 October 2026 and takes office on 5 January 2027. The bill is an early test of how much support he can gather in Congress for tighter spending rules, as our earlier explainer on the budget squeeze describes.

What Happens Next in the Chamber

Speaker Hugo Motta said on 13 November that there is a commitment to prioritise the bill but no timetable yet, because he will first talk to party leaders. He met Planning Minister Bruno Moretti the same day, according to reports.

Motta also said the Chamber would begin discussing the text once the Senate resolves the destaques, according to reports. Our report on the 45 to 31 Senate vote has the background.

What It Means for Investors and Readers Abroad

The government’s own figure of up to R$56.1 billion equals about US$9.7 billion at a rate of roughly R$5.78 per US dollar, the 16 November market close. A lower spending cap in years of containment would limit how fast federal spending can grow, and it is the central point for anyone who follows Brazil’s deficit and debt.

The savings are a government estimate, not a result, and the range runs down to R$45.1 billion. How much reaches the 2027 budget depends on the amendments adopted on Tuesday and on a Chamber vote with no date, as our reports on the Senate dispute over the bill and our Brazil news section show.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the Senate will change the text on Tuesday or approve the bill as it stands. The date of the Chamber vote and the final savings figure are also open.

It is not known whether the Chamber will change the spending cap. The Chamber leadership has said only that it will talk to party leaders first.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does the Senate finish voting on Brazil’s fiscal bill?

The Senate is due to finish on Tuesday 17 November 2026, when it votes on four remaining opposition amendments. The main text already passed 45 to 31 on 12 November.

How much would the fiscal bill save?

The government estimates it could improve the public accounts by up to R$56.1 billion (about US$9.7 billion) in 2027. This is a government estimate, not a result.

What happens after the Senate vote?

The bill goes to the Chamber of Deputies. Speaker Hugo Motta has promised priority but has set no date.

Sources: The Federal Senate’s news service (Agência Senado), 16 November 2026; statements by Speaker Hugo Motta and Senate President Davi Alcolumbre, 12 and 13 November 2026. More at Brazil news.