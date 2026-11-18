Law and Safety: Brazil

A driver who kills someone after taking a medicine that dulls the senses could soon face the same prison term as a drunk driver in Brazil. On Wednesday, 18 November 2026, the Senate’s Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) finished approving bill PL 4.668/2020.

The bill raises prison terms for impaired drivers who kill or injure, and it covers some medicines, and, if it passes, it would apply to anyone driving in Brazil. It is not law yet, because it still needs the Chamber of Deputies and presidential sanction, and our wider Brazil news coverage follows each step.

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Key Facts Vote. The Senate’s Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) approved the bill on 18 November, in a supplementary round.

Penalty. Prison for killing while driving impaired rises from 5 to 8 years to 6 to 10 years.

Medicines. Medicines that impair driving, such as antidepressants and benzodiazepines (sedatives), join alcohol and drugs.

Next. The bill goes to the Chamber of Deputies, Brazil’s lower house, unless senators file an appeal.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

A Senate committee has raised prison terms for impaired drivers who kill or injure and added impairing medicines to the law, though the bill still needs the Chamber and the president.

The Big Picture

Under the Brazilian Traffic Code (CTB), killing someone without intent while driving under alcohol or drugs carries prison of 5 to 8 years, plus a suspension or ban from driving. The bill lifts that range to 6 to 10 years.

Serious or very serious bodily injury under the same conditions rises from 2 to 5 years to 3 to 6 years. The original text covered only alcohol and psychoactive substances that cause dependence, which left medicines outside the rule.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The rapporteur, Senator Professora Dorinha Seabra (União Brasil, a centre-right party, Tocantins state), closed that gap by adding medicines that impair driving. She named antidepressants, antihistamines, benzodiazepines, opioids and hypnotics as the most problematic.

She argued they deserve “tratamento similar ao do álcool e outras drogas” (treatment similar to alcohol and other drugs). The committee approved her substitute text.

File photo of the Senate dome of Brazil’s National Congress in Brasília.

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Who Wrote the Bill and Who Changed It

Senator Zequinha Marinho (Podemos, a centrist party, Pará state) is the author. He argued that current penalties “não têm sido suficientes para a prevenção do delito” (have not been enough to prevent the offence).

Dorinha wrote a substitute text, which the committee approved in the first round on Wednesday, 11 November 2026. No new amendments were filed in the supplementary round on 18 November, and the vote count was not published.

Tests, Detention and Street Racing

Senator Fabiano Contarato (Workers’ Party, President Lula’s left-wing party, Espírito Santo state) filed amendments to the text. Dorinha partly accepted two of them and rejected three, including higher penalties for illegal street races.

A driver in a crash or stopped at a check could be submitted to a test, clinical exam or other technical procedure, the text says. Contran, the national traffic council, will set the procedures.

Dorinha removed preventive detention (jail before trial) for culpable traffic crimes, calling it inappropriate for crimes without intent. With that detention rule gone, the bill no longer changes the Code of Criminal Procedure.

In Plain English

A culpable crime (culposo) is one committed without intent to harm. The CCJ is the Senate committee that reviews whether bills are legal and constitutional.

A rapporteur is the senator who steers a bill through committee. Contran is Brazil’s national traffic council, and Anvisa is the health regulator.

Contran must list the covered substances and medicines, using Anvisa’s technical parameters. It must also set the procedures and tolerance limits.

Why It Matters

Brazil recorded about 37,150 road deaths in 2024, according to an analysis by the ONSV, a national road-safety observatory, based on Health Ministry mortality data. That figure covers all road deaths, not only alcohol-related ones.

The ONSV analysis counts 2024 as the fifth annual rise in a row, up from 31,945 in 2019. Our explainer on how drunk driving feeds holiday car crashes sets out the wider pattern.

The medicine rule would widen who can be charged. Contran’s list will decide how far it reaches.

What to Watch

The first checkpoint is the deadline for senators to file an appeal for a vote in the full Senate, with the date not confirmed. The second is the Chamber of Deputies, Brazil’s lower house, where no date for consideration has been confirmed.

The approval is terminative, which means the committee decides on behalf of the full Senate. Without an appeal, the bill goes straight to the Chamber, and a bill passed there would still need presidential sanction.

What It Means for You

If you drive in Brazil as a tourist or expat, nothing changes today because the bill is not law. If it passes, medicines such as antihistamines or antidepressants could count when they impair driving.

The Senate text leaves the list of covered medicines to Contran, so the exact scope is open. Brazil’s dry law against drunk driving, the Lei Seca, was the subject of an earlier article, Rio’s earlier Lei Seca fines rise.

What Is Not Known

The committee vote count was not published, and the deadline for an appeal to the full Senate is not confirmed. No date is set for the Chamber of Deputies.

The date when any new rules would take effect is not confirmed. Contran has not yet listed the substances, medicines and tolerance limits the law would cover.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the bill change?

It raises prison for killing while driving impaired from 5 to 8 years to 6 to 10 years. It also raises terms for serious injury and adds medicines that impair driving.

Is the bill law yet?

No, the bill is not law. The approval is terminative, so it goes to the Chamber of Deputies unless senators appeal, and it then needs presidential sanction.

Which medicines are covered?

The rapporteur named antidepressants, antihistamines, benzodiazepines, opioids and hypnotics as the most problematic. Contran, the national traffic council, must list them using Anvisa’s technical parameters.

Will drivers have to take a test?

The text says a driver in a crash or at a check could be submitted to a test, clinical exam or other technical procedure. Contran, the national traffic council, will set the procedures.

Sources: Senate news of 11 November (senado.leg.br) and 18 November (senado.leg.br); ONSV road-safety analysis of Health Ministry mortality data, 2024.