Brazil: Police and Courts

Andrei Rodrigues, director-general of Brazil’s Federal Police, said on Monday 16 November 2026 that there is no crisis, internal split or loss of autonomy in the force. He spoke after two detectives lost leadership posts in the unit that handles the Banco Master inquiries, a Brazilian bank scandal.

The detectives’ national association, the ADPF, criticised the changes, and Rodrigues left it in early November. In his speech he blamed those who covet strategic posts, but he named no one.

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Key Facts Statement. Federal Police chief Andrei Rodrigues denied any crisis, split or loss of autonomy on 16 November 2026.

Trigger. Two detectives lost leadership posts in the unit handling the Banco Master inquiries.

Dispute. The detectives’ association, the ADPF, criticised this; Rodrigues left it in early November.

Setting. The Supreme Court oversees the inquiries, which involve mentions of its own justices.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

The speech does not explain why the detectives were moved, but it shows the force’s leadership answering its critics in public. Rodrigues named no one, and the ADPF has criticised the changes as a threat to the force’s autonomy.

What the Police Chief Said

Rodrigues spoke at a ceremony for Federal Police Day in Brasília. He said there is no crisis, internal split or, much less, loss of autonomy, and that isolated voices cannot be allowed to think themselves bigger than the force.

He said attacks on the institution, on him and on his family would not intimidate him. He blamed those who covet strategic posts and the command of the institution, without naming the ADPF or the two detectives.

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The Big Picture Behind the Dispute

Banco Master’s owner, Daniel Vorcaro, was first arrested in November 2025, and the case has since reached Brazil’s politics and its Supreme Court. The Federal Police runs the investigations, and parts of them concern mentions of the Supreme Court’s own justices.

A ministry building on the Esplanada dos Ministérios, the federal government avenue in Brasília. Photo: Jefferson Rudy, Federal Senate.

On 8 September 2026, Supreme Court Justice André Mendonça, who handled the Banco Master case, suspended Rodrigues over allegations that the Federal Police had illegally monitored him, but Justice Flávio Dino reinstated him the next day and Court President Edson Fachin then suspended both rulings. The ADPF protested the removal of the two detectives on 10 November.

In early November, before that protest, the two detectives lost their posts in the unit that handles the Banco Master inquiries. Our earlier report covers the force’s reports on top judges.

The Counter-View From Detectives

The ADPF, the national association of Federal Police detectives, contested the changes and criticised them as a threat to the force’s autonomy. Rodrigues left the association in early November after 24 years as a member.

Rodrigues says nothing is wrong inside the force. The reasons for the two moves have not been fully explained in public.

What It Means for Readers Abroad

The Federal Police gathers the evidence in the Banco Master case before prosecutors decide whether to bring charges. The two detectives lost their posts in the unit that handles those inquiries.

Our earlier report on the split in the force over the bank fraud probe gives more background. The speech announced no new step in the inquiries.

What Is Not Known

The Federal Police has not publicly explained why the two detectives lost their posts. Whether more officials will leave the Banco Master team is unknown.

Whether the two detectives will speak publicly is also unknown. No date has been announced for a Supreme Court ruling on the disputes.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Brazil’s Federal Police chief say?

Andrei Rodrigues said on 16 November that there is no crisis, internal split or loss of autonomy in the force. He added that attacks would not intimidate him.

Why is the Federal Police in the news?

Two detectives lost leadership posts in the unit handling the Banco Master inquiries. Their association, the ADPF, criticised the changes.

What is Banco Master?

It is a Brazilian bank at the centre of a financial scandal. Its owner, Daniel Vorcaro, was first arrested in November 2025.

Sources: Brazil’s Federal Police (gov.br/pf), Federal Police Day ceremony in Brasília, 16 November 2026; ADPF, national association of Federal Police detectives (adpf.org.br). More at Brazil news.