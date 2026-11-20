Brazil’s Federal Police has told the Supreme Court which of its justices appear in a jailed banker’s phone data, and prosecutors now decide whether any of it matters.

The facade of the Supreme Federal Court in Brasília, pictured in February 2025. The photo does not show the 28 October events. Photo: Agência Senado / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Politics: Brazil

On Wednesday 18 November 2026, Andrei Rodrigues, director-general of Brazil’s Federal Police (PF, the national investigative police), delivered reports to the Supreme Federal Court (STF) about the court’s own justices. The reports list mentions of the judges found in data from the phone of Daniel Vorcaro, the jailed former owner of Banco Master, a private bank.

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Edson Fachin, the court’s president, sent four of the reports to the Prosecutor-General’s Office (PGR, the federal prosecution service led by Paulo Gonet). They concern justices Alexandre de Moraes, Dias Toffoli, Kassio Nunes Marques and André Mendonça.

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Key Facts Who. Federal Police director Andrei Rodrigues gave Supreme Court president Edson Fachin reports on justices.

What. Four sealed reports, on Moraes, Toffoli, Nunes Marques and Mendonça, went to federal prosecutors.

Next. Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet can ask for the cases to be archived or for an investigation.

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As of. Friday 20 November 2026, 11:30 GMT.

Brazil’s Federal Police has told the Supreme Court which of its justices appear in a jailed banker’s phone data, and prosecutors now decide whether any of it matters.

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Banco Master is the starting point, because Brazil’s Central Bank ordered the lender liquidated on 18 November 2025, exactly one year before the files reached the court. Vorcaro is now in jail, and the police have been reading his phone data for references to powerful people.

Banco Master was a small player by system size: when the Central Bank ordered its liquidation, it said the group held 0.57% of the national financial system’s assets. The bank cited a serious liquidity crisis at the Master conglomerate.

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The case has already set the police against the court. On 8 September 2026 Mendonça, the justice who leads the Banco Master investigation at the court, ordered Rodrigues and Leandro Almada, the PF intelligence director, removed from their posts after the Novo party, an opposition group, petitioned the court.

Mendonça said police intelligence had monitored him, and Rodrigues denied it. On 9 September Fachin suspended Mendonça’s order and a counter-order by Justice Flávio Dino that had reinstated the two officials.

Rodrigues stayed in post while Fachin called the full court to an extraordinary session on 15 September to settle whether he should keep the job. He was still director-general on 18 November.

Fachin had asked that the new PF reports be strictly descriptive, and the police produced one report for each justice mentioned, ten in all. He then imposed maximum secrecy on the material.

Justices of Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court applaud at the 29 September 2025 ceremony that installed Edson Fachin as president. File photo: Ricardo Stuckert / Presidency of the Republic, via Wikimedia Commons.

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The first version covered only Moraes, Toffoli and Nunes Marques, and police leadership discarded it so that the reports could be redone. Two investigators who had drafted it were removed from their roles.

Rodrigues told a joint hearing of the Senate’s Constitution and Justice and Public Security committees on 18 November that the two investigators had not followed Fachin’s guidelines, and that their documents were entered into the PF system without being shown to leadership. He said they were removed over a breakdown of trust.

Fachin also archived six other reports, which concern Justices Luiz Fux, Cármen Lúcia, Gilmar Mendes, Flávio Dino, Cristiano Zanin and Fachin himself. No official reasons have been published.

A mention in phone data is not evidence of wrongdoing, and the contents of all the reports remain sealed. No official count of mentions per justice has been published.

The court is both the referee and a subject of the material, since its justices handle the Vorcaro case. Prosecutors must now decide whether anything in four sealed files needs a response from that same court.

Gonet can ask for the cases to be archived or for an investigation, which the full court would have to approve. The Prosecutor-General’s Office has not said what it will do.

Nothing in the public record shows what the four reports contain, and no date has been set for the prosecutors’ answer. Until they answer, the four justices remain the subject of sealed files, and a mention in sealed files is not an accusation.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Does a mention mean a justice is under investigation?

Not on that basis alone. A mention in phone data is not evidence of wrongdoing, and the reports are sealed.

What happens next?

Prosecutor-General Gonet can ask for the four cases to be archived or for an investigation. The full court would have to approve any investigation.

Why is it sensitive that police report on justices?

The justices supervise police inquiries, so police files about them raise questions of independence. The September dispute over earlier reports shows how contested that line already is.

Sources Federal Police · Supreme Federal Court · Prosecutor-General’s Office · Brazilian Senate committees (hearing of 18 November 2026) · Central Bank of Brazil (liquidation decision, 18 November 2025)

In depth The Banco Master scandal

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