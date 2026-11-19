The Prosecutor-General’s backing keeps a sitting senator’s case open for longer, while the length of the extension and the court’s answer are still unknown.

Photo: Senado Federal / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Politics: Brazil

On Wednesday 18 November 2026, Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet backed more time for the Federal Police (PF) to finish pending steps against Senator Jaques Wagner in the case of Banco Master, a failed private Brazilian bank. Gonet heads the Procuradoria-Geral da República (PGR), Brazil’s federal prosecutors’ office.

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No court ruling on the request has been found, and the length of time the police asked for has not been published. Our earlier report on the investigation of Senator Wagner traces how the inquiry reached him.

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Wagner, the subject of the PGR filing of 18 November 2026, is a Workers’ Party senator from Bahia and was the Senate government leader under President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva until 24 June 2026. The case began with Brazil’s Central Bank ordering the failed Banco Master liquidated on 18 November 2025.

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Key Facts Who. Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet backs more time for the Federal Police on Senator Jaques Wagner.

What. Opinion filed Wednesday 18 November 2026; no court ruling found; requested time unknown.

Allegation. Suspected bribe-taking and money laundering; Wagner is not charged and denies wrongdoing.

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As of. Thursday 19 November 2026, 06:00 GMT.

The Prosecutor-General’s backing keeps a sitting senator’s case open for longer, while the length of the extension and the court’s answer are still unknown.

The Big Picture

The Central Bank ordered Banco Master liquidated on 18 November 2025. Daniel Vorcaro, Master’s former owner, has been in pretrial detention since 4 March 2026.

On 18 June 2026 the PF executed 18 search warrants aimed at Wagner, authorised by Justice André Mendonça of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), Brazil’s top court. On 28 October 2026 it sent the court a partial report in the separate Master and BRB (Banco de Brasília, a state-owned bank) fraud inquiry, indicting Vorcaro and more than a dozen others.

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In his filing of 18 November 2026, Gonet recommended waiting for the pending steps to be carried out. The filing does not say how long the police asked for.

The extension makes a quick decision on charges against Wagner unlikely, since only the PGR can bring them. It does not rule one in, and we found no PF indictment of him.

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What Happened

Gonet said the pending steps would allow a more complete assessment of the evidence. The filing was sent to the STF.

Brazil’s National Congress in Brasília, where the Senate sits. File photo. Foto: Jonas Pereira/Agência Senado

The PF inquiry covers suspected passive corruption, meaning taking a bribe in public office, and money laundering, and these are allegations only. Investigators suspect Wagner received an apartment from Augusto Lima, a former executive of the failed Banco Master and former business partner of Vorcaro, plus show tickets and trips.

Phone records in the PF inquiry show 74 voice calls between Wagner and Lima, over 5 hours 30 minutes in total, between November 2023 and May 2025. Investigators suspect the calls aimed at approving a constitutional amendment on the Fundo Garantidor de Créditos (FGC), the bank-deposit guarantee fund financed by banks.

The PF suspects the amendment would have widened the fund’s coverage and served Master’s interests. That is the police theory, and it is an allegation, not a finding.

Why It Matters

An extension keeps the Wagner strand open and pushes any decision on charging a sitting senator later. Only the PGR can bring charges, the court must authorise further steps, and the baseline is the PF’s own deadline, whose length is not known.

The PF links 74 calls over about 18 months to an FGC amendment that would have widened the guarantee protecting savers. The case concerns who bears bank losses, and the PF report of 28 October 2026 alleges at least R$12.2 billion (about US$2.1 billion at R$5.88 per US$, the 18 November 2026 close) of credits lacked proof.

What to Watch Next

The first checkpoint is the Supreme Court’s ruling on the extension, and no date for it has been announced. No other dated checkpoint is confirmed.

Wagner denies any wrongdoing. That denial stands against the PF’s suspicion, which remains an allegation.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how long the PF asked for, whether the court will grant it, or when it will rule. We found no PF indictment of Wagner and no new statement from him on the PGR filing.

What It Means for You

The filing is a pause, not a verdict, since no charge or ruling has changed. A longer inquiry means any fallout for the governing camp arrives later.

The next hard information is the court’s ruling. No date for it has been announced.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Brazil’s Prosecutor-General do on 18 November 2026?

Paulo Gonet filed an opinion backing more time for the Federal Police to finish pending steps against Senator Jaques Wagner. He recommended waiting for the pending steps to be carried out.

What is Senator Wagner suspected of?

The Federal Police suspect passive corruption, meaning taking a bribe in public office, and money laundering linked to Banco Master. These are allegations, he is not charged, and he denies any wrongdoing.

What do the phone records show?

They show 74 voice calls between Wagner and Augusto Lima, over 5 hours 30 minutes, between November 2023 and May 2025. Investigators suspect the calls aimed at a constitutional amendment on the FGC deposit guarantee fund.

Has a court decided on the extension?

We found no ruling as of 19 November 2026, and no date has been announced. The length of time the police asked for is also not known.

Sources Published Thursday 19 November 2026 · Source: Prosecutor-General’s opinion of 18 November 2026; Federal Police report of 28 October 2026 · Procuradoria-Geral da República · Polícia Federal · Senado Federal

In depth The Banco Master scandal

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