The court that oversees the Banco Master case now holds a file that mentions its own justices.

Photo: Agência Senado / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Politics: Brazil

On the evening of Wednesday 18 November 2026, Brazil’s Federal Police (PF), the national investigative agency, delivered to the Supreme Federal Court (STF) reports on every mention of its justices found in phone data from the Daniel Vorcaro investigation. Vorcaro is the jailed former owner of Banco Master, a private bank, and Fachin had asked for the reports to be strictly descriptive.

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Banco Master was a private Brazilian bank that Brazil’s Central Bank ordered liquidated on 18 November 2025, and the case is now before the Supreme Court. The Federal Police reports of 18 November 2026 mention the court’s own justices, so how it handles them matters to anyone exposed to Brazil’s courts and banks.

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Key Facts Who. Federal Police director Andrei Rodrigues met Supreme Court president Edson Fachin on Wednesday 18 November 2026.

What. Reports list every mention of justices in Vorcaro-case phone data; they are sealed for now.

Next. Brazil’s chief prosecutor, Paulo Gonet, gets 15 days to review them.

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As of. Thursday 19 November 2026, 06:00 GMT.

The court that oversees the Banco Master case now holds a file that mentions its own justices.

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The Big Picture

The Central Bank ordered Banco Master liquidated on 18 November 2025, and Vorcaro has been back in pretrial detention since 4 March 2026. Fachin, the court’s president, received the reports; our earlier coverage explains his role in the Master files.

Any investigative step against a justice needs authorisation by the Supreme Court’s full bench of justices. The decision on any such investigation therefore rests with the court.

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The reports of 18 November concern only mentions of justices, and Fachin asked for them to be strictly descriptive. Their content is sealed, so this article does not describe what the mentions say.

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What Happened

Rodrigues met Fachin in person on the evening of 18 November 2026 and delivered the reports. Fachin had asked for strictly descriptive reports, and the reports are sealed for now.

The full-bench hall of Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court in Brasília. File photo. Foto: Ricardo Stuckert / PR

The Supreme Court’s presidency said the reports go to the Prosecutor-General’s Office (PGR), Brazil’s federal prosecution service, which has 15 days under the court’s rules. The PGR is led by Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet.

Justice Minister Wellington César Lima e Silva also appeared on 18 November 2026 at a joint hearing of two Senate committees, Constitution and Justice, and Public Security. PF director Rodrigues told the hearing he removed two PF delegates, senior police investigators, from their posts over a broken relationship of trust.

Why It Matters

The court is both referee and subject, because justices are mentioned in material collected in a case they supervise. The route chosen, descriptive reports and then an opinion from Brazil’s chief prosecutor, shapes whether any inquiry into a justice can open.

No official number exists yet for mentions or justices, and a mention of a justice on a phone is not a finding of wrongdoing. The reports are sealed for now, so their content cannot be checked.

What to Watch Next

The Supreme Court’s presidency said the reports go to Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet, who has 15 days to analyse them and say what measures, if any, he considers necessary. Any investigative step against a justice would then need the full bench’s authorisation.

The second checkpoint is the end of that 15-day window, for which we found no published calendar date. The PF had planned to send new reports by the end of November, and it delivered them early.

What Is Not Known

Which justices are named, how many, and what the mentions say has not been published. It is also not known what measures, if any, the Prosecutor-General will propose.

What It Means for You

For anyone exposed to Brazilian banks or to cases before the Supreme Court, the point is process: the reports are a list, and any step beyond it needs the court’s own order. The first sign of a next stage would be an opinion from the Prosecutor-General naming a measure.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Federal Police hand the Supreme Court?

On the evening of Wednesday 18 November 2026, Federal Police director Andrei Rodrigues delivered reports on every mention of justices in phone data from the Daniel Vorcaro investigation to court president Edson Fachin. Fachin had asked for strictly descriptive reports.

Does a mention mean a justice did something wrong?

No, a mention of a justice on a phone is not a finding of wrongdoing. Fachin had asked for strictly descriptive reports.

Who decides whether justices are investigated?

Any investigative step against a justice needs authorisation by the Supreme Court’s full bench of justices. The Federal Police do not decide it alone.

Which justices are named in the reports?

That has not been published. The reports are sealed for now.

Sources Published Thursday 19 November 2026 · Source: Federal Police and Supreme Court statements of 18 November 2026; Senate committee hearing of 18 November 2026; Polícia Federal · Procuradoria-Geral da República · Senado Federal

In depth The Banco Master scandal

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