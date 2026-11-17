Brazil: Police and Security

Andrei Rodrigues, director-general of Brazil’s Federal Police, said on Monday 16 November 2026 that the force has recovered R$20 billion (about US$3.5 billion) from criminal groups over the last four years. Agência Brasil, Brazil’s public news agency, reported the figure on 16 November as police data, and we found no published breakdown.

The Federal Police is Brazil’s national police force. Rodrigues presented the total as proof of the force’s efficiency and said a constitutional amendment passed by the Senate will widen its duties.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Claim. Andrei Rodrigues cited R$20 billion (about US$3.5 billion) recovered from criminal groups in four years.

Recent months. Of that total, R$4.4 billion (about US$760 million) came between June and September 2026.

Where. A Federal Police Day ceremony at the force’s headquarters in Brasília, 16 November 2026.

Open question. How the police measure recovery, and which exact four years the total covers.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

The figure comes from the police’s own data and from speeches at one ceremony, so it shows how the force measures itself, not an independent audit.

What Was Said in Brasília

Rodrigues spoke at the Federal Police Day ceremony at the force’s headquarters in Brasília on Monday 16 November 2026. According to Agência Brasil, police data show R$20 billion recovered from criminal groups over the last four years, about US$3.5 billion at the 16 November close of 5.78 reais per US dollar.

Agência Brasil said R$4.4 billion (about US$760 million) of that total came between June and September 2026. Wellington César Lima e Silva, Brazil’s Justice and Public Security Minister, said the money taken from criminal organisations in recent months resulted from seizures, asset-seizure orders and court freezes.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Rodrigues said the force has more than 16,000 employees in more than 100 units. He also said many people try to undermine its credibility “through the most vile and shady interests possible”.

In plain English. The Federal Police is Brazil’s national police force and reports to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security. A PEC (proposta de emenda à Constituição) is a proposed amendment to Brazil’s constitution.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Brazil 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

The Big Picture: A Bigger Role for the Force

On 3 November 2026 the Senate approved PEC 18/2025, the public security amendment, unanimously and in two rounds, Agência Gov, the federal government’s news service, reported that day. The text widens the Federal Police’s duties against criminal organisations and environmental crimes and protects its equipment and operations fund, Funapol, from budget blocking.

The twin towers of Brazil’s National Congress in Brasília, where the Senate approved the amendment on 3 November 2026.

Rodrigues said on 16 November that the amendment will expand the force’s responsibilities, and Lima e Silva said the police’s central role “does not mean exclusion, but articulation” with other bodies. Rodrigues tied the expansion to “the credibility and trust of society and partner agencies”, according to Agência Brasil.

What It Means for Readers Abroad

This is mainly an accountability figure for Brazilians: it tells them what their national police says it has taken back from organised crime. Readers abroad should treat it as a claim, because the total has no published method and covers four years, not one.

The ceremony coverage points to no measure that directly affects foreign companies, travellers or investors. Our reports on

the Senate vote on the amendment and the police chief’s denial of a split in the force give more background.

What to Watch Next

The next formal step for the amendment is promulgation by Davi Alcolumbre, president of the National Congress, according to the 3 November government statement; we found no announced date as of 17 November 2026. A second checkpoint is publication of the data behind the R$20 billion, and no date is known for that.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how the police measure recovery or which exact four years the R$20 billion covers. We found no document or table from the police that sets out the numbers.

It is also not known when the amendment will be promulgated. No named critic of the figure appears in the ceremony coverage.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much has Brazil’s Federal Police recovered from criminal groups?

Director-general Andrei Rodrigues cited R$20 billion (about US$3.5 billion) over the last four years on 16 November 2026. The total comes from police data reported by Agência Brasil, and no breakdown has been published.

What is Brazil’s Federal Police?

It is Brazil’s national police force, with more than 16,000 employees in more than 100 units, Rodrigues said on 16 November 2026. It reports to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security.

What does the security amendment change for the police?

PEC 18/2025, passed by the Senate on 3 November 2026, widens the Federal Police’s duties against criminal organisations and environmental crimes. Promulgation by Congress was still pending, with no announced date.

Sources: Federal Police, ceremony notice (date and venue only), 16 November 2026; Agência Gov, federal government news service, 3 November 2026; Agência Brasil, source of the figures and quotes, 16 November 2026. Related: Brazil news and police reports on top judges.