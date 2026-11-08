Ten Die as Car Falls Into Brazil Lake

Steelworks in Volta Redonda, a city in southern Rio de Janeiro state. File photo. Photo: AdilsonSouzaM, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Ten people, among them several children, died after a car fell into a lake in Ataulfo de Paiva, a rural district of Barra Mansa in southern Rio de Janeiro state, overnight into Sunday 8 November 2026. Police opened an investigation and the cause is not yet known.

We name no victims, because identification was still under way. Early reports differ on some details, which we flag below.

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Where. Ataulfo de Paiva, a rural district of Barra Mansa, in southern Rio de Janeiro state.

When. Overnight into Sunday 8 November 2026; early reports differ on the exact hour.

Status. Police registered drowning with suspected traffic accident; the cause is unknown.

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A car carrying ten people overturned into a lake in a rural district of Barra Mansa, and all ten died.

What We Know

A passer-by saw the submerged car and called emergency services. Rescue teams recovered the bodies from the water, and the dead include adults and several children, with early reports giving four or five children.

The case was registered at the 90th police precinct in Barra Mansa as death by drowning with suspected road accident. Officers recovered an identity card and a voter registration card from inside the car to help identify the victims.

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The Investigation

Police and forensic experts examined the site. Officers noted that the road has no street lighting and that no security cameras were found nearby that could have filmed the moment the car left the road.

The bodies were sent to the forensic institute (IML) in Volta Redonda, a nearby city, for post-mortem examinations. A relative told reporters that the victims belonged to one family from Volta Redonda, a detail that authorities had not confirmed.

Guanabara Palace, the seat of the Rio de Janeiro state government. File photo. photo. Palácio Guanabara, Rio de Janeiro, 2017. Photo: Paulo Vitor, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

What It Means for You

Police noted that this road has no street lighting. Unlit rural roads raise the risk of night driving, which visitors outside Brazil’s cities should keep in mind.

For wider coverage of the country, see our Brazil section and the São Paulo Daily Brief. Both carry further news from the region.

What Is Not Known

It is not known why the car left the road, who was driving, or exactly when the crash happened, since early reports put it either late on Saturday or in the early hours of Sunday. Police have not said whether the victims have all been formally identified, and the precise number of children differs between early reports.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Barra Mansa?

A car with ten people fell into a lake in the rural district of Ataulfo de Paiva. All ten died, say police.

What caused the crash?

Unknown. Police are investigating; they noted the road has no lighting and no cameras that could show how the car left it.

Sources: Polícia Civil of Rio de Janeiro state, 90th police precinct, Barra Mansa (policiacivil.rj.gov.br); Rio de Janeiro state government (rj.gov.br).