Brazil’s Senate has written its national security system into the Constitution, and no senator voted against. The Federal Senate approved the change on Tuesday 3 November 2026 by 73 votes in the first round and 75 in the second.

The amendment gives the government a bigger role in fighting organised crime and shields security money from budget freezes. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, known as Lula, has said he will create a separate Security Ministry.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Who. Brazil’s Federal Senate, the upper house of Congress, passed the Public Security Amendment (PEC 18/2025, a proposed constitutional amendment) on 3 November. —What. It writes the Single Public Security System, linking federal, state and city police, into the Constitution. —Vote. The tally was 73 in favour in round one and 75 in round two, none against. —Split. Proposals to lower the age of criminal responsibility were separated by 38 votes to 36. —Next. Senate President Davi Alcolumbre, who also presides over Congress, must still promulgate (formally enact) it; no date is confirmed. —Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition). —As of. 16 November 2026, 06:30 UTC

A unanimous Senate vote has put police coordination and security funding into the Constitution, while the hardest question, the age of criminal responsibility, was left for another day.

What Happened

The Public Security Amendment, known as PEC 18/2025, was proposed by Lula’s government and had already passed the lower house, the Chamber of Deputies. Senators took it up under a special calendar that waived waiting periods and discussion sessions.

It writes the Single Public Security System, known as Susp, into the Constitution. Susp links federal, state and municipal police and agencies, the Senate said on 3 November.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The text widens the federal government’s role and sets rules for creating municipal police forces. It also adds tougher measures against criminal factions and militias, protection for victims and new funds.

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What Changes for Police and Money

The federal government said on 3 November that the amendment puts the National Public Security Fund (federal money for police) and the National Penitentiary Fund (prison funding) into the Constitution. Transfers become mandatory and cannot be frozen in a budget freeze, known in Portuguese as contingenciamento.

The amendment also widens the National Public Security Council, a federal policy body, to include civil-society representatives. The government’s stated aim is stronger federal coordination against organised crime, factions, militias and paramilitary groups.

The Senate dome of Brazil’s National Congress in Brasília at dusk. File photo, 26 May 2015. Photo: Senado Federal, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Juvenile-Age Split

Senators separated proposals to lower the age of criminal responsibility from the text by 38 votes to 36. Those proposals will now travel as a separate proposal.

Senator Rogério Marinho, the opposition leader from the conservative Liberal Party (PL), had proposed 16 years as the general rule. He proposed 14 for heinous crimes, torture, drug trafficking, terrorism and organised-crime membership.

Camilo Santana, the Workers’ Party (PT) leader in the Senate, proposed 16 only for heinous crimes. Rapporteur Rogério Carvalho, the PT senator who steered the text, called the topic unrelated.

Carvalho said changes would have sent the text back to the Chamber and delayed promulgation. Senate President Davi Alcolumbre said the separate proposals would wait for a request for a special calendar, and promised to speed them up once it comes.

Marinho countered that the topic is part of public security, according to the Senate record of 3 November. He said splitting the text silenced the plenary and postponed the debate.

The Plan for a Security Ministry

The government is preparing to split a Ministry of Public Security from the Justice Ministry. Reports differ on timing, and some say the cabinet could reach 40 ministries when Lula starts his new term on 5 January 2027.

Wellington César Lima e Silva is currently Minister of Justice and Public Security, according to the government. The form and timing of the split are not confirmed.

Why It Matters

The amendment moves security funds out of the reach of budget freezes, so they cannot be frozen mid-year. The sources we checked do not say how that interacts with the government’s fiscal package.fiscal package and on the 2027 budget.

The Senate record of 3 November shows 73 votes in favour in the first round and 75 in the second, none against. The 38 to 36 vote on the juvenile age shows where the chamber is divided.

What Is Not Known

We could not confirm a promulgation date, the step in which Alcolumbre, as president of Congress, formally enacts the amendment in a joint session; he said on 10 November he aims to do it in about 15 days. We also do not know whether or when the Security Ministry will be created.

The sources we checked give no amount for the protected funds. The fate of the juvenile-age proposals is open, although the Chamber set up a special committee on the issue in August 2026, according to the rapporteur.

What It Means for You

The vote is mainly a domestic matter. The people affected are Brazilian states, police forces, and companies and travellers exposed to organised crime.

The amendment widens the federal role, so security policy is likely to be steered more from Brasília. A separate ministry, if created, would be the body that carries it out.

For Brazil’s weight in the region, see the Latin America Power Map. Promulgation is the step that makes the amendment law.

In Plain English

PEC: a proposed amendment to Brazil’s Constitution.

a proposed amendment to Brazil’s Constitution. Susp: the Single Public Security System, which links federal, state and municipal police and agencies.

the Single Public Security System, which links federal, state and municipal police and agencies. Promulgation: the formal enactment of the amendment by the president of Congress.

the formal enactment of the amendment by the president of Congress. Contingenciamento: a budget freeze that stops planned spending during the year.

a budget freeze that stops planned spending during the year. Age of criminal responsibility: the age from which a young person can be tried as an adult.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Brazil’s Senate approve?

On 3 November 2026 the Senate approved the Public Security Amendment (PEC 18/2025), which writes the Single Public Security System into the Constitution. The vote was 73 to 0 in the first round and 75 to 0 in the second.

Is the amendment already in force?

It still needs promulgation by the president of Congress in a joint session. We could not confirm a promulgation date as of 16 November 2026.

What happened to the juvenile-age proposals?

Senators split them from the text by 38 votes to 36. They will travel as a separate proposal.

Will Brazil get a Security Ministry?

The government is preparing to split one from the Justice Ministry. That is not confirmed, and no date is known.

Sources Federal Senate, https://www12.senado.leg.br/noticias/materias/2026/11/03/senado-aprova-pec-da-seguranca-publica-sem-reducao-da-maioridade-penal · Brazilian federal government, https://agenciagov.ebc.com.br/noticias/202611/pec-da-seguranca-publica-e-aprovada-por-unanimidade-no-senado-federal