Brazil Bank Fraud Probe Awaits Prosecutors
Brazil · Banco Master Case
Published Saturday, 7 November, 5:30 a.m. ET · Source: Brazil’s Supreme Federal Tribunal (STF) ruling of 4 November 2026, Federal Police indictment report
Brazil’s Supreme Court president has sent the Federal Police’s latest requests in the Banco Master fraud case to prosecutors and given them 15 days to answer.
Edson Fachin, president of Brazil’s Supreme Federal Tribunal (STF), gave the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGR), the body that decides on criminal charges, 15 days to respond to requests from the Federal Police. He ruled on Wednesday, 4 November 2026.
Banco Master was a Brazilian bank whose collapse set off a fraud investigation that reaches a state-owned bank. The police want 60 more days on the bank-fraud front and 90 more on a separate inquiry into the financing of a film about former president Jair Bolsonaro.
Key Facts
- Deadline. Prosecutors have 15 days to answer police requests for more time in the Banco Master case.
- Charges. On 28 October police indicted ex-banker Daniel Vorcaro and 14 others over dealings with state-owned bank BRB.
- Losses. Police put losses at about R$2.7 billion (about US$490 million), which Vorcaro’s lawyers dispute.
- Requests. Police want 60 more days on the BRB front and 90 more on the film inquiry.
- Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).
- Prediction markets. Polymarket gives about 7% to Justice Alexandre de Moraes leaving the Supreme Court by 31 December (7 November, 4:55 a.m. ET).
What Prosecutors Must Answer
The main request covers suspected fraud in deals between Banco Master and the Banco de Brasília (BRB), a bank owned by the Federal District government. The Federal Police, Brazil’s national investigative police, asked for 60 more days to finish forensic examinations and supplementary steps.
The second request concerns “Dark Horse”, a film about Jair Bolsonaro that investigators suspect was partly paid for with money linked to Vorcaro. Police want a 90-day extension of that inquiry.
In Plain English
Daniel Vorcaro was Banco Master’s controlling owner and is in custody. The Federal Police investigate, and the PGR decides whether to file charges.
The Supreme Court president normally oversees the court’s work rather than individual cases. Fachin holding these files is unusual and tied to a standoff inside the court.
What the Police Say They Found
A partial report of more than 700 pages reached the Supreme Court on 28 October. It indicts Vorcaro, former BRB president Paulo Henrique Costa, former Master partner Augusto Lima and 12 others for fraudulent management of a financial institution, criminal organisation and money laundering.
Police say losses already recorded come to about R$2.7 billion (about US$490 million at R$5.51 per dollar on 6 November). They call this a formalised loss, not an estimate.
Vorcaro’s lawyers deny that the deals caused a loss to BRB and say no official forensic examination found one. The PGR must now say whether the charges stand, whether more investigation is needed and how to treat the defence’s requests.
Why Fachin Holds the Case
Fachin ruled that the proceedings of Operation Compliance Zero, the police name for the Master investigation first assigned to Justice André Mendonça, stay with the presidency for up to 90 days counted from 12 September. The measure is provisional and follows a standoff inside the court after references to justices appeared in documents gathered by police.
The full court is to decide how to handle material involving its own members. Press reports say the hold can be reviewed early, for example after a full-court judgment or a Federal Police report on the mentions of justices.
What Prediction Markets Say
On Polymarket, a market asking whether Alexandre de Moraes will leave the Brazilian Supreme Court before 31 December 2026 stood at about 7% on 7 November at 4:55 a.m. ET, with about US$264,000 traded. The price is a bet, not a poll, trading is thin, and the market does not name the Master case; Moraes is one of the justices at the centre of the court standoff.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
What It Means for You
Our reading: the case is moving through formal channels rather than stalling, which matters to investors in Brazilian banks and debt. Anyone following Brazil’s politics should watch whether the prosecutors’ answer, due in the second half of November, widens or narrows the inquiries touching politicians.
What Is Not Known
The prosecutors’ position is not public, and the court has not said whether it will grant the extensions. The court’s own docket text was not available to us, so the rulings are described as published on 4 November.
Frequently Asked Questions
What did Fachin decide on 4 November?
He gave Brazil’s Prosecutor General’s Office 15 days to respond to Federal Police requests for more time in the Banco Master case. He decides after the prosecutors respond.
Who is Daniel Vorcaro?
He is the former controlling owner of Banco Master and is in custody. Police indicted him and 14 others on 28 October; his lawyers deny any loss to BRB.
Why does the Supreme Court president hold the case?
Fachin took the files temporarily after references to justices appeared in documents gathered by police. The measure lasts up to 90 days from 12 September and can end earlier.
Sources: Brazil’s Supreme Federal Tribunal (STF): ruling of Justice Edson Fachin of 4 November 2026; Federal Police indictment report of 28 October 2026 and extension requests; Polymarket market on Alexandre de Moraes (read 7 November 2026, 4:55 a.m. ET); market exchange-rate data for USD/BRL, 6 November 2026. Background: Fachin unseals Banco Master probe; Supreme Court freezes Banco Master cases; Brazil news.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief
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