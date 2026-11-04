Meta AI and News: What Brazil’s Court Ruled

BRAZIL · TECHNOLOGY AND LAW

Key Facts The ruling A São Paulo court issued an injunction against Meta on 3 November, per ANJ.

The ban Meta may not collect or use member outlets’ content without authorisation, including to train AI.

The penalty R$1 million a day (US$182,000), capped at R$100 million (US$18.2 million); PTAX 5.4935 reais per dollar, 3 November.

The date Meta’s new terms were due on 20 November; the order suspends part of them.

What we have not seen The court file, any Meta response to the Brazil ruling, or an appeal.

A São Paulo court has barred Meta from using news content from the outlets of three Brazilian media groups to train its artificial intelligence, according to those groups. The order is preliminary, it covers member outlets only, and we have not seen the court file.

This explainer sets out what the order says, what Meta’s new terms say, how the Norwegian order fits in, and what to watch next. We update it when something changes; the last update was on 5 November 2026.

What the Court Ordered

The 44th Civil Court of São Paulo granted a preliminary injunction on Tuesday, 3 November 2026, according to the national newspaper association ANJ. The associations name Judge Guilherme Madeira Dezem as the judge.

The plaintiffs are ANJ, the broadcasters’ association Abert and the magazine publishers’ association Aner. They sued Meta over commercial terms the company planned to apply from 20 November.

Meta is the US owner of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Threads. The order is a preliminary injunction, a provisional ruling that stays in force until the case is finally judged.

The associations say the order stops Meta from collecting and using their members’ content without authorisation, including to develop and train AI systems. It also suspends part of Meta’s commercial terms and requires Meta to keep members’ accounts, pages and tools fully active, with no blocks, restrictions or penalties for refusing the new terms.

The fine for non-compliance is R$1 million a day (about US$182,000), capped at R$100 million (about US$18.2 million), according to ANJ. Conversions use the central bank’s PTAX selling rate for 3 November, 5.4935 reais per US dollar, and at that rate the cap is reached after 100 days.

The associations say the court saw indications of copyright infringement and contractual abuse. That is their description of the reasoning, because the decision itself has not been published.

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What Meta’s Terms Say

The disputed text is part of Meta’s commercial terms for businesses that use Facebook and Instagram, according to trade reports. An early version let Meta use automated tools to crawl websites linked to a business’s use of its products, and to use the content to train AI.

The word “train” was removed after the terms were first reported on 15 October. The revised text refers to developing and improving advertising and business products, which publishers argue still covers generative AI.

Under the terms, continued use of Meta’s business products after notice counts as acceptance. Publishers say there is no way to refuse the crawling clause without leaving the platform.

Meta has said content owners could use robots.txt to signal their preferences, according to one trade report. The same report notes that no version of the terms mentions robots.txt.

The start date was first 30 October, and Meta moved it to 20 November in late October. Meta has said, according to reports, that it did not plan policy changes without a full consultation with industry groups, and that the consultation could run past 20 November, in which case implementation would be delayed.

Who the Order Covers

Press reports describe the order as covering outlets tied to the three associations. We have not seen the decision, so we cannot say how far it reaches beyond members.

It is a preliminary ruling, not a final judgment, and the associations call it a first step. They describe it as the first known decision of its kind for a coalition of media groups, which is their characterisation.

Timeline

15 October 2026: trade press first reports Meta’s terms; Meta then removes the word “train”.

trade press first reports Meta’s terms; Meta then removes the word “train”. Late October: Meta moves the start date from 30 October to 20 November.

Meta moves the start date from 30 October to 20 November. 27 October: a Norwegian trade body files for an injunction on behalf of ten media groups.

a Norwegian trade body files for an injunction on behalf of ten media groups. 28 October: the Oslo District Court temporarily blocks the terms, according to the Norwegian trade body.

the Oslo District Court temporarily blocks the terms, according to the Norwegian trade body. 3 November: the São Paulo court grants the injunction to ANJ, Abert and Aner.

the São Paulo court grants the injunction to ANJ, Abert and Aner. 20 November: scheduled start of the terms, which Meta has said could be delayed.

Why a Provisional Order Is Not a Final Verdict

A provisional order is granted early, on a first look at the claim, and it stays in force until the court decides the case. Under Brazil’s civil procedure code, such an order needs signs that the claim is valid and a risk of harm from waiting.

A higher court can review the order on appeal. We have not found a published Meta response to the ruling.

Norway and Other Moves

The Oslo order was issued on an emergency basis, according to a news agency report. Reports do not make clear whether it covers only the claimants or all Norwegian businesses, and the court has not yet ruled on whether the clauses are valid.

In late October the European Publishers Council asked the European Commission to suspend the terms and assess them under EU law, according to trade reports. The UK competition authority is scrutinising the terms, according to press reports.

US senators wrote to Meta about the terms in late October, according to reports. We have not seen any US court ruling on these specific terms.

Brazil’s Legal Backdrop

This is not the first time Brazil has stopped a Meta AI plan. In July 2024 Brazil’s data protection authority suspended a change to Meta’s privacy policy that would have allowed AI training on users’ data, and Meta suspended its generative AI features in the country.

That earlier case was about personal data. The 2026 case is about published journalism, and the plaintiffs are the media groups themselves.

What Is Not Known

The case number and the filing date were not in the statements and press accounts we reviewed. The text of the ruling itself was not available to read.

It is also unknown how the court will check that Meta has stopped collecting the content. It is unclear whether the suspension of the terms reaches beyond the associations’ members.

What It Means for Readers

For US readers, the order is an early court test of how far a large American platform may use news for artificial intelligence. Meta is a US-listed company, and courts in two countries have now acted on its handling of news content.

US publishers and AI developers can read the case as a sign that news content is becoming a licensing question in court. Ordinary users will notice no change, because the order concerns what Meta collects from outlets and keeps their accounts running.

What to Watch Next

Whether Meta appeals the São Paulo order or comments publicly.

Whether Meta delays or changes the terms before 20 November.

Further steps in the Oslo case and any European Commission or UK action.

Any further regulatory or court step in Brazil.

An earlier court fight is in our report on a labour court order against Meta. More context is in Brazil explained, the Brazil economy guide and the São Paulo city page.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Did a Brazilian court really bar Meta from using news to train AI?

According to ANJ, Abert and Aner, yes: a São Paulo court granted a preliminary injunction on 3 November 2026. We have not seen the court file.

Does the order cover every news outlet?

Reports describe it as covering outlets tied to the three associations. It is not reported to cover outlets outside them.

When do Meta’s new terms start?

Meta scheduled 20 November 2026. It has said the date could slip if its consultation with industry groups runs longer.

Has Meta responded or appealed?

In the reports we reviewed there was no Meta response to the Brazil ruling and no appeal. We will update this page if that changes.

Is this the first such ruling?

The associations call it the first known decision of its kind for a coalition of media groups. The Oslo District Court issued an interim order on the same terms on 28 October.

How big is the fine on Meta?

The fine is R$1 million a day (about US$182,000), capped at R$100 million (about US$18.2 million), at the PTAX rate of 5.4935 reais per US dollar on 3 November. At that rate the cap is reached after 100 days.

What is robots.txt?

It is a plain file on a website that tells automated crawlers which pages to leave alone. Meta has said content owners could use it to signal their preferences, according to one trade report, but no version of the terms mentions it.

Part of our dossier: Can Meta Train AI on Brazilian News?

Sources: joint note of ANJ, Abert and Aner of 3 November 2026; São Paulo Court of Justice (court file not opened); Banco Central do Brasil, PTAX rate of 3 November 2026, 5.4935 reais per US dollar; European Publishers Council; reports on the Oslo order and Meta’s terms by trade and news agencies; our report Brazil Court Stops Meta Training AI on News. Last updated 5 November 2026.