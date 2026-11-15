Brazil has a re-elected president and a weakening currency, but no announced finance chief for the next term. Lula, as Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is known, takes office on 5 January 2027.

Allies of the president say he is narrowing his list of first cabinet picks, according to a Brazilian newspaper report on 15 November that cites unnamed allies. The presidency has announced no appointment, and the choice at the head of Brazil’s economic team matters to every US investor in the country.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Who. Lula, Brazil’s president, was re-elected on 25 October and takes office on 5 January 2027. —What. The economic and social ministries are reported to come first; the presidency has confirmed no names. —Real. The dollar rose about 2.5% against the real between 9 and 13 November, to R$5.65. —Names. Reported Finance names: a state governor, the vice president, a former minister and the current minister. —Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition). —As of. 15 November 2026, 18:00 UTC

What Happened

Lula, of the Workers’ Party (PT), won the 25 October 2026 runoff with 51.79% of valid votes, or 64,256,232 ballots according to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, of the conservative Liberal Party (PL) took 48.21%, or 59,826,041 votes, which gives Lula a fourth term overall.

Allies of the president say he wants to name his first ministers by the first week of December, according to the same report. The first announcements would cover the economic and social ministries, led by Finance.

Posts for the Centrão, the loose bloc of centre-right parties in Congress that trade support for posts, are expected to come later. Our earlier report on the Workers’ Party’s push for posts sets out that bargaining.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The Planalto Palace in Brasília, the seat of Brazil's presidency. Photo: Senado Federal, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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The Names in Play

Dario Durigan is Finance Minister today. He replaced Fernando Haddad, Lula’s previous Finance Minister, in March 2026, after Haddad left to run for São Paulo governor.

Haddad lost that race to Tarcísio de Freitas, the centre-right Republicanos party governor, who was re-elected governor in the first round on 4 October 2026. Rafael Fonteles, a Workers’ Party member, won re-election as governor of Piauí the same day with 70.90% of valid votes, according to electoral court data.

Fonteles was Piauí’s finance secretary from 2015 to 2022. Durigan, for his part, had been Haddad’s executive secretary, the ministry’s number two.

Why It Matters

The Finance Ministry sets the tone for Brazil’s budget, and investors read that tone in the exchange rate. The real closed at R$5.51 per US$ on Monday 9 November and R$5.65 on Friday 13 November, so the dollar gained about 2.5% against the real over the week.

That matters to US holders of Brazilian American depositary receipts (ADRs), the US-listed certificates that represent Brazilian shares, because a weaker real can cut their dollar value. The government is pushing its fiscal adjustment package through Congress, so the next minister would inherit a live budget fight.

Any tariff dialogue with Washington will also need an economic team in place. The December leaders’ summit of the G20, the Group of 20 major economies, hosted by the US, gives a first date to watch.

What To Watch

The first checkpoint is the first week of December, when allies say Lula plans to name his first ministers. That timetable comes from allies, not from the presidency.

The second is the US-hosted G20 leaders’ summit on 14 and 15 December 2026 at Trump National Doral in Miami, according to the US Treasury. The inauguration follows on 5 January 2027.

What Is Not Known

Who will run Finance is not known. Allies list Fonteles, Vice President Geraldo Alckmin of the Brazilian Socialist Party (PSB), Haddad returning, or Durigan staying on.

In October, Fonteles said publicly that he had never discussed a post with Lula. It is also unknown whether Lula will announce in December, and whether Alckmin would hold the Finance Ministry alongside the vice presidency.

For Planning and Budget, allies name Bruno Moretti, the current Planning minister, and Miriam Belchior, who ran it under former president Dilma Rousseff. Aloizio Mercadante, president of BNDES, the state development bank, is also named, and none is confirmed.

What It Means for You

For a US investor, the choice signals how much fiscal discipline the next government wants to show. A familiar name could calm the currency, while a surprise could move it, though no appointment is set.

Holders of Brazilian ADRs will watch the first appointments more closely than the inauguration itself. Markets will read the first appointments as a fiscal signal.

The next few weeks should show whether the economic team is built for continuity or for change. Until then, markets will price expectations rather than decisions.

In Plain English

Finance Ministry: the Brazilian ministry that runs tax and spending policy.

the Brazilian ministry that runs tax and spending policy. Planning and Budget: the ministry that drafts the federal budget.

the ministry that drafts the federal budget. Centrão: a loose bloc of centre-right parties in Congress that trade support for posts.

a loose bloc of centre-right parties in Congress that trade support for posts. ADR: a US-listed certificate that represents shares of a foreign company.

a US-listed certificate that represents shares of a foreign company. PT and PL: Lula’s Workers’ Party and Flávio Bolsonaro’s conservative party.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will be Brazil’s next finance minister?

Nobody has been named, and the presidency has announced no appointment. Allies say Rafael Fonteles, Geraldo Alckmin, Fernando Haddad and Dario Durigan are among the names circulating.

When does Lula take office?

Lula takes office on 5 January 2027, the date set by a 2021 constitutional amendment. He won the 25 October 2026 runoff with 51.79% of valid votes, according to the Superior Electoral Court.

Why does the real matter for US investors?

The real is the currency in which Brazilian companies earn, so it affects what US-listed Brazilian shares are worth in dollars. It closed at R$5.65 per US$ on 13 November, against R$5.51 on 9 November.

When could the first ministers be named?

Allies say Lula wants to name the first ministers by the first week of December. The presidency has not confirmed that timetable.

Sources Superior Electoral Court (TSE), https://www.tse.jus.br/comunicacao/noticias/2026/Outubro/presidente-do-tse-anuncia-reeleicao-de-lula-e-faz-balanco-do-2o-turno-das-eleicoes-2026 · US Treasury, https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/sb0398 · Brazilian government, https://www.gov.br/fazenda/ · Presidency, https://www.gov.br/planalto/

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